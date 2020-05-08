A bootstrap plugin for your mention needs.
The version 2 of this plugin now supports bootstrap 4 and
contenteditable that uses
jquery.caret (optional).
Several quick start options are available:
npm install --save bootstrap-suggest
bower install bootstrap-suggest
** Make sure to link
bootstrap-suggest.js and
bootstrap-suggest.css to your project
<div class="form-group">
<label for="comment">start typing with @</label>
<textarea class="form-control" rows="5" id="comment"></textarea>
</div>
var users = [
{username: 'lodev09', fullname: 'Jovanni Lo'},
{username: 'foo', fullname: 'Foo User'},
{username: 'bar', fullname: 'Bar User'},
{username: 'twbs', fullname: 'Twitter Bootstrap'},
{username: 'john', fullname: 'John Doe'},
{username: 'jane', fullname: 'Jane Doe'},
];
$('#comment').suggest('@', {
data: users,
map: function(user) {
return {
value: user.username,
text: '<strong>'+user.username+'</strong> <small>'+user.fullname+'</small>'
}
}
})
http://lodev09.github.io/bootstrap-suggest/#api
