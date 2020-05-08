openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bs

bootstrap-suggest

by Jovanni Lo
2.1.0 (see all)

A jQuery plugin for bootstrap that pops-up a dropdown in textarea or input textbox

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

655

GitHub Stars

87

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Bootstrap Dropdown

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

bootstrap-suggest

A bootstrap plugin for your mention needs.

demo

V2

The version 2 of this plugin now supports bootstrap 4 and contenteditable that uses jquery.caret (optional).

Install

Several quick start options are available:

  • download latest release
  • npm: npm install --save bootstrap-suggest
  • bower: bower install bootstrap-suggest

** Make sure to link bootstrap-suggest.js and bootstrap-suggest.css to your project

Usage

Markup

<div class="form-group">
   <label for="comment">start typing with @</label>
   <textarea class="form-control" rows="5" id="comment"></textarea>
</div>

Data

var users = [
  {username: 'lodev09', fullname: 'Jovanni Lo'},
  {username: 'foo', fullname: 'Foo User'},
  {username: 'bar', fullname: 'Bar User'},
  {username: 'twbs', fullname: 'Twitter Bootstrap'},
  {username: 'john', fullname: 'John Doe'},
  {username: 'jane', fullname: 'Jane Doe'},
];

Init

$('#comment').suggest('@', {
  data: users,
  map: function(user) {
    return {
      value: user.username,
      text: '<strong>'+user.username+'</strong> <small>'+user.fullname+'</small>'
    }
  }
})

API

http://lodev09.github.io/bootstrap-suggest/#api

Feedback

All bugs, feature requests, pull requests, feedback, etc., are welcome. Visit my site at www.lodev09.com.

LICENSE MIT

Credits

© 2018 - Coded by Jovanni Lo / @lodev09

License

Released under the MIT license. See LICENSE file.

LICENSE MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

bootstrap-select:rocket: The jQuery plugin that brings select elements into the 21st century with intuitive multiselection, searching, and much more.
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
109K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
bs
bootstrap-submenuBootstrap sub-menus
GitHub Stars
445
Weekly Downloads
2K
bc
@danielfarrell/bootstrap-comboboxA combobox plugin that works with twitter bootstrap
GitHub Stars
802
Weekly Downloads
792
bsd
bootstrap-select-dropdownA jQuery plugin for Bootstrap 4 that converts <select> and <select multiselect> elements to dropdowns. Uses fuse.js for fuzzy search and Bootstrap's dropdown plugin.
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
1K
bc
bootstrap-comboboxCombobox plugin for Twitter Bootstrap
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
768
See 21 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial