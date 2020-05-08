A bootstrap plugin for your mention needs.

V2

The version 2 of this plugin now supports bootstrap 4 and contenteditable that uses jquery.caret (optional).

Install

Several quick start options are available:

download latest release

npm: npm install --save bootstrap-suggest

bower: bower install bootstrap-suggest

** Make sure to link bootstrap-suggest.js and bootstrap-suggest.css to your project

Usage

Markup

< div class = "form-group" > < label for = "comment" > start typing with @ </ label > < textarea class = "form-control" rows = "5" id = "comment" > </ textarea > </ div >

Data

var users = [ {username: 'lodev09' , fullname: 'Jovanni Lo' }, {username: 'foo' , fullname: 'Foo User' }, {username: 'bar' , fullname: 'Bar User' }, {username: 'twbs' , fullname: 'Twitter Bootstrap' }, {username: 'john' , fullname: 'John Doe' }, {username: 'jane' , fullname: 'Jane Doe' }, ];

Init

$( '#comment' ).suggest( '@' , { data : users, map : function ( user ) { return { value : user.username, text : '<strong>' +user.username+ '</strong> <small>' +user.fullname+ '</small>' } } })

API

http://lodev09.github.io/bootstrap-suggest/#api

Feedback

