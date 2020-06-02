openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

bootstrap-styled

by bootstrap-styled
2.7.2 (see all)

Bootstrap Styled provide a chart 📜 and common utilities for writing UI components that can be shared and maintained globally for all the 🚀 ReactJS community. It permit an ecosystem of tools, components and variables to create standardized, sharable and highly customizable front-end modules.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

138

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

24

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React CSS-in-JS

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status npm Version License NPM total downloads Module formats Coverage Quality gate status gitter Greenkeeper badge FOSSA Status

Bootstrap Styled is a front-end ecosystem for React made with Bootstrap 4 philosophy, using the power of css-in-js thanks to styled-components. It offer a community an ecosystem of tools, components and variables to create standardized, sharable and highly customizable front-end modules.

This main package explain our chart for writing components and provide theme common utilities for writing UI components that can be shared and maintained globally for all the 🚀 ReactJS community.

Table of Contents

FOSSA Status

Why ?

Most of front-end developers one day used Twitter Bootstrap. Because most developers know it, it is the favorite front-end framework for companies.

This is why bootstrap-styled is the best library for sharing React UI globally and this is the main reason why it is a solid front-end library candidate for your organization.

How ?

It's fully written in javascript, the API is working for every React application. Everyone use the same set of theme variables or can create a new scope of variables.

Every UI created with it can be shared and maintained in Community without any risks of breaking change for anyone thanks to the simplicity of extending styles anywhere.

Using bootstrap-styled, you can quickly prototype things that will be working in other's Bootstrap Styled applications without any change to your source code.

Documentation

Read bootstrap-styled documentation.

Contributing

If you want to contribute to bootstrap-styled please see our contributing and community guidelines, they\'ll help you get set up locally and explain the whole process.

Please also note that all repositories under the bootstrap-styled organization follow our Code of Conduct, make sure to review and follow it.

License MIT

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2017-2018 Yeutech Company Limited. https://bootstrap-styled.github.io/bootstrap-styled

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

styled-componentsVisual primitives for the component age. Use the best bits of ES6 and CSS to style your apps without stress 💅
GitHub Stars
36K
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
291
Top Feedback
32Easy to Use
31Great Documentation
31Highly Customizable
theme-uiBuild consistent, themeable React apps based on constraint-based design principles
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
125K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
6
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Performant
3Highly Customizable
jssJSS is an authoring tool for CSS which uses JavaScript as a host language.
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.3/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
emotion👩‍🎤 CSS-in-JS library designed for high performance style composition
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
675K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
18
Top Feedback
12Great Documentation
11Easy to Use
8Highly Customizable
styled-jsxFull CSS support for JSX without compromises
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
polishedA lightweight toolset for writing styles in JavaScript ✨
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
5M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
See 63 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial