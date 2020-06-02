Bootstrap Styled is a front-end ecosystem for React made with Bootstrap 4 philosophy, using the power of css-in-js thanks to styled-components. It offer a community an ecosystem of tools, components and variables to create standardized, sharable and highly customizable front-end modules.

This main package explain our chart for writing components and provide theme common utilities for writing UI components that can be shared and maintained globally for all the 🚀 ReactJS community.

Table of Contents

Why ?

Most of front-end developers one day used Twitter Bootstrap. Because most developers know it, it is the favorite front-end framework for companies.

This is why bootstrap-styled is the best library for sharing React UI globally and this is the main reason why it is a solid front-end library candidate for your organization.

How ?

It's fully written in javascript, the API is working for every React application. Everyone use the same set of theme variables or can create a new scope of variables.

Every UI created with it can be shared and maintained in Community without any risks of breaking change for anyone thanks to the simplicity of extending styles anywhere.

Using bootstrap-styled, you can quickly prototype things that will be working in other's Bootstrap Styled applications without any change to your source code.

Documentation

Read bootstrap-styled documentation.

Contributing

If you want to contribute to bootstrap-styled please see our contributing and community guidelines, they\'ll help you get set up locally and explain the whole process.

Please also note that all repositories under the bootstrap-styled organization follow our Code of Conduct, make sure to review and follow it.

