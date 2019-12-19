Port of the amazing Bootstrap 3.4.1 to Stylus 0.52.0.
Latest version via Bower:
$ bower install bootstrap-stylus
Legacy 2.3.2 version is kept in this release and can be installed via Bower as well, however it does not include any build scripts.
$ bower install bootstrap-stylus#2.3.2
Via npm:
$ npm install bootstrap-styl
Example of requiring and using bootstrap middleware to create compile function to utilize in other frameworks.
var bootstrap = require('bootstrap-styl'),
stylus = require('stylus');
function compile(str) {
return stylus(str)
.use(bootstrap());
}
To import whole bootstrap in your stylus file:
@import bootstrap
Alternatively to import individual components:
@import 'bootstrap/variables'
@import 'bootstrap/mixins'
@import 'bootstrap/alerts'
Bootstrap Stylus uses Grunt with convenient methods for working with the framework. To use it, install the required dependencies as directed and then run some Grunt commands.
From the command line:
grunt-cli globally with
npm install -g grunt-cli.
npm install
When completed, you'll be able to run the various Grunt commands provided from the command line.
Unfamiliar with
npm? Don't have node installed? That's a-okay. npm stands for node packaged modules and is a way to manage development dependencies through node.js. Download and install node.js before proceeding.
grunt dist
grunt dist creates the
/dist directory with compiled files. Uses UglifyJS.
grunt theme
This will compile the
theme.styl separately and output it to the
/dist folder.
grunt watch
This is a convenience method for watching just Stylus files and automatically building them whenever you save.
Should you encounter problems with installing dependencies or running Grunt commands, uninstall all previous dependency versions (global and local). Then, rerun
npm install.
stylus/bootstrap.styl.
// myStyles.styl
$font-family-serif ?= 'Merriweather', serif
$font-family-base ?= $font-family-serif
@import "bower_components/bootstrap-stylus/stylus/bootstrap.styl" // Or wherever your bootstrap.styl is located
this allows flexibility for easily updating to new bootstrap versions. See ?=.
gulpfile.js. You can ommit components by removing them from the
uglify:dist:files list.
To use with gulp, use bootstrap-stylus as a plugin.
var bootstrap = require('bootstrap-styl');
var stylus = require('gulp-stylus');
gulp.task('bootstrap', function(){
gulp.src('./your_code.styl')
.pipe(stylus({ use: bootstrap(), compress: true }))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./build'));
});
Mark Otto
Jacob Thornton
Copyright 2013 Twitter, Inc under the Apache 2.0 license.