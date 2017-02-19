openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bs

bootstrap-social

by Lipis
5.1.1 (see all)

👫 Social Sign-In Buttons for Bootstrap

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.1K

GitHub Stars

2.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

24

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Bootstrap Button

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Social Buttons for Bootstrap

npm version Bower version

Social Buttons made in pure CSS based on Bootstrap and Font Awesome!

Check the live demo!

Installation

Include the bootstrap-social.css or bootstrap-social.less in your project, or install it through Bower:

bower install bootstrap-social

Available classes

  • btn-adn
  • btn-bitbucket
  • btn-dropbox
  • btn-facebook
  • btn-flickr
  • btn-foursquare
  • btn-github
  • btn-google
  • btn-instagram
  • btn-linkedin
  • btn-microsoft
  • btn-odnoklassniki
  • btn-openid
  • btn-pinterest
  • btn-reddit
  • btn-soundcloud
  • btn-tumblr
  • btn-twitter
  • btn-vimeo
  • btn-vk
  • btn-yahoo

Examples

<a class="btn btn-block btn-social btn-twitter">
  <span class="fa fa-twitter"></span>
  Sign in with Twitter
</a>

<a class="btn btn-social-icon btn-twitter">
  <span class="fa fa-twitter"></span>
</a>

Notes

For now I won't accept any request for new buttons as I'm planning to split the main CSS to have separate files for all of the requested ones.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

bt
bootstrap4-toggleBootstrap 4 Switch Button / Toggle
GitHub Stars
199
Weekly Downloads
7K
bac
bootstrap-add-clearbootstrap plugin to add a (x) clear button to your input fields
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
387
bab
bootstrap-arrow-buttonsArrow-shaped buttons for bootstrap
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
250
sbc
styled-button-componentThe bootstrap components made with styled-components 💅
GitHub Stars
204
Weekly Downloads
185
bdb
bootstrap-directional-buttonsDirectional / Arrow buttons for Bootstrap
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
18
See 12 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial