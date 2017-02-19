Social Buttons for Bootstrap

Social Buttons made in pure CSS based on Bootstrap and Font Awesome!

Installation

Include the bootstrap-social.css or bootstrap-social.less in your project, or install it through Bower:

bower install bootstrap-social

Available classes

btn-adn

btn-bitbucket

btn-dropbox

btn-facebook

btn-flickr

btn-foursquare

btn-github

btn-google

btn-instagram

btn-linkedin

btn-microsoft

btn-odnoklassniki

btn-openid

btn-pinterest

btn-reddit

btn-soundcloud

btn-tumblr

btn-twitter

btn-vimeo

btn-vk

btn-yahoo

Examples

< a class = "btn btn-block btn-social btn-twitter" > < span class = "fa fa-twitter" > </ span > Sign in with Twitter </ a > < a class = "btn btn-social-icon btn-twitter" > < span class = "fa fa-twitter" > </ span > </ a >

Notes

For now I won't accept any request for new buttons as I'm planning to split the main CSS to have separate files for all of the requested ones.