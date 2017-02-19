Social Buttons made in pure CSS based on Bootstrap and Font Awesome!
Include the
bootstrap-social.css or
bootstrap-social.less in your project, or
install it through Bower:
bower install bootstrap-social
btn-adn
btn-bitbucket
btn-dropbox
btn-facebook
btn-flickr
btn-foursquare
btn-github
btn-google
btn-instagram
btn-linkedin
btn-microsoft
btn-odnoklassniki
btn-openid
btn-pinterest
btn-reddit
btn-soundcloud
btn-tumblr
btn-twitter
btn-vimeo
btn-vk
btn-yahoo
<a class="btn btn-block btn-social btn-twitter">
<span class="fa fa-twitter"></span>
Sign in with Twitter
</a>
<a class="btn btn-social-icon btn-twitter">
<span class="fa fa-twitter"></span>
</a>
For now I won't accept any request for new buttons as I'm planning to split the main CSS to have separate files for all of the requested ones.