Originally began as a loose "fork" of bootstrap-slider found on http://www.eyecon.ro/ by Stefan Petre.
Over time, this project has diverged sigfinicantly from Stefan Petre's version and is now almost completely different.
Please ensure that you are using this library instead of the Petre version before creating issues in the repository issue tracker!!
Starting with major release 11.0.0, we only support Bootstrap 4!
Want to use bower?
bower install seiyria-bootstrap-slider
Want to use npm?
npm install bootstrap-slider
Want to get it from a CDN? https://cdnjs.com/libraries/bootstrap-slider
Grab the compiled JS/CSS (minified or non-minified versions) from the /dist directory, load them into your web page, and everything should work!
Remember to load the plugin code after loading the Bootstrap CSS and JQuery.
JQuery is optional and the plugin can operate with or without it.
Look below to see an example of how to interact with the non-JQuery interface.
We only support modern browsers!!! Basically, anything below IE10 is not compatible with this plugin!
You can see all of our API examples here.
.slider namespace
Create an input element and call .slider() on it:
// Instantiate a slider
var mySlider = $("input.slider").slider();
// Call a method on the slider
var value = mySlider.slider('getValue');
// For non-getter methods, you can chain together commands
mySlider
.slider('setValue', 5)
.slider('setValue', 7);
.bootstrapSlider namespace
Create an input element and call .bootstrapSlider() on it:
// Instantiate a slider
var mySlider = $("input.slider").bootstrapSlider();
// Call a method on the slider
var value = mySlider.bootstrapSlider('getValue');
// For non-getter methods, you can chain together commands
mySlider
.bootstrapSlider('setValue', 5)
.bootstrapSlider('setValue', 7);
data-provide-API)
Create an input element with the
data-provide="slider" attribute automatically
turns it into a slider. Options can be supplied via
data-slider- attributes.
<input
type="text"
name="somename"
data-provide="slider"
data-slider-ticks="[1, 2, 3]"
data-slider-ticks-labels='["short", "medium", "long"]'
data-slider-min="1"
data-slider-max="3"
data-slider-step="1"
data-slider-value="3"
data-slider-tooltip="hide"
>
If there is already a JQuery plugin named slider bound to the JQuery namespace, then this plugin will provide an alternative namespace bootstrapSlider and will emit a console warning telling you the slider namespace has already been taken and will encourage you to use the alternate namespace instead. If the slider namespace is available however, the bootstrapSlider namespace will not exist.
// Instantiate a slider
var mySlider = $("input.slider").bootstrapSlider();
// Call a method on the slider
var value = mySlider.bootstrapSlider('getValue');
// For non-getter methods, you can chain together commands
mySlider
.bootstrapSlider('setValue', 5)
.bootstrapSlider('setValue', 7);
Create an input element in the DOM, and then create an instance of Slider, passing it a selector string referencing the input element.
// Instantiate a slider
var mySlider = new Slider("input.slider", {
// initial options object
});
// Call a method on the slider
var value = mySlider.getValue();
// For non-getter methods, you can chain together commands
mySlider
.setValue(5)
.setValue(7);
bootstrap-slider can be loaded as a CommonJS module via Browserify, Webpack, or some other build tool.
var Slider = require("bootstrap-slider");
var mySlider = new Slider();
Note that the JQuery dependency is considered to be optional. For example, to exclude JQuery from being part of your Browserify build, you would call something like the following (assuming
main.js is requiring bootstrap-slider as a dependency):
browserify --im -u jquery main.js > bundle.js
To exclude JQuery from your Webpack build, you will have to go into the Webpack config file for your specific project and add something like the following to your
resolve.alias section:
resolve: {
alias: {
"jquery": path.join(__dirname, "./jquery-stub.js")
}
}
Encore
// directory where compiled assets will be stored
.setOutputPath('public/build/')
// ...
webpack-encore config
...
;
const config = Encore.getWebpackConfig();
config.resolve.alias["jquery"] = path.resolve(__dirname, 'assets/js/jquery-stub.js');
module.exports = config
Then in your project, you will have to create a stub module for jquery that exports a
null value. Whenever
require("jquery") is mentioned in your project, it will load this stubbed module.
// Path: ./jquery-stub.js
module.exports = null;
Please see the documentation for the specific module loader you are using to find out how to exclude dependencies.
Options can be passed either as a data (data-slider-foo) attribute, or as part of an object in the slider call. The only exception here is the formatter argument - that can not be passed as a data- attribute.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|id
|string
|''
|set the id of the slider element when it's created
|min
|float
|0
|minimum possible value
|max
|float
|10
|maximum possible value
|step
|float
|1
|increment step
|precision
|float
|number of digits after the decimal of step value
|The number of digits shown after the decimal. Defaults to the number of digits after the decimal of step value.
|orientation
|string
|'horizontal'
|set the orientation. Accepts 'vertical' or 'horizontal'
|value
|float, array
|5
|initial value. Use array to have a range slider.
|range
|bool
|false
|make range slider. Optional if initial value is an array. If initial value is scalar, max will be used for second value.
|selection
|string
|'before'
|selection placement. Accepts: 'before', 'after' or 'none'. In case of a range slider, the selection will be placed between the handles
|tooltip
|string
|'show'
|whether to show the tooltip on drag, hide the tooltip, or always show the tooltip. Accepts: 'show', 'hide', or 'always'
|tooltip_split
|bool
|false
|if false show one tootip if true show two tooltips one for each handler
|tooltip_position
|string
|null
|Position of tooltip, relative to slider. Accepts 'top'/'bottom' for horizontal sliders and 'left'/'right' for vertically orientated sliders. Default positions are 'top' for horizontal and 'right' for vertical slider.
|handle
|string
|'round'
|handle shape. Accepts: 'round', 'square', 'triangle' or 'custom'
|reversed
|bool
|false
|whether or not the slider should be reversed
|rtl
|string, bool
|'auto'
|whether or not the slider should be shown in rtl mode. Accepts true, false, 'auto'. Default 'auto' : use actual direction of HTML (
dir='rtl')
|enabled
|bool
|true
|whether or not the slider is initially enabled
|formatter
|function
|returns the plain value
|formatter callback. Return the value wanted to be displayed in the tooltip, useful for string values. If a string is returned it will be indicated in an
aria-valuetext attribute.
|natural_arrow_keys
|bool
|false
|The natural order is used for the arrow keys. Arrow up select the upper slider value for vertical sliders, arrow right the righter slider value for a horizontal slider - no matter if the slider was reversed or not. By default the arrow keys are oriented by arrow up/right to the higher slider value, arrow down/left to the lower slider value.
|ticks
|array
|[ ]
|Used to define the values of ticks. Tick marks are indicators to denote special values in the range. This option overwrites min and max options.
|ticks_positions
|array
|[ ]
|Defines the positions of the tick values in percentages. The first value should always be 0, the last value should always be 100 percent.
|ticks_labels
|array
|[ ]
|Defines the labels below the tick marks. Accepts HTML input.
|ticks_snap_bounds
|float
|0
|Used to define the snap bounds of a tick. Snaps to the tick if value is within these bounds.
|ticks_tooltip
|bool
|false
|Used to allow for a user to hover over a given tick to see it's value. Useful if custom formatter passed in
|scale
|string
|'linear'
|Set to 'logarithmic' to use a logarithmic scale. Logarithmic scales will be calculated based on the difference between min to max; e.g. (0..10000) (-100..9900) both have a net range of 10001 and will slide in the same net increments.
|focus
|bool
|false
|Focus the appropriate slider handle after a value change.
|labelledby
|string, array
|null
|ARIA labels for the slider handle's, Use array for multiple values in a range slider.
|rangeHighlights
|array
|[]
|Defines a range array that you want to highlight, for example: [{'start':val1, 'end': val2, 'class': 'optionalAdditionalClassName'}].
|lock_to_ticks
|bool
|false
|Lock the selection to the values defined at ticks array.
NOTE: Optional parameters are italicized.
|Function
|Parameters
|Description
|getValue
|---
|Get the current value from the slider
|setValue
|newValue, triggerSlideEvent, triggerChangeEvent
|Set a new value for the slider. If optional triggerSlideEvent parameter is true, 'slide' events will be triggered. If optional triggerChangeEvent parameter is true, 'change' events will be triggered. This function takes
newValue as either a
Number,
String,
Array. If the value is of type
String it must be convertable to an integer or it will throw an error.
|getElement
|---
|Get the div slider element
|destroy
|---
|Properly clean up and remove the slider instance
|disable
|---
|Disables the slider and prevents the user from changing the value
|enable
|---
|Enables the slider
|toggle
|---
|Toggles the slider between enabled and disabled
|isEnabled
|---
|Returns true if enabled, false if disabled
|setAttribute
|attribute, value
|Updates the slider's attributes
|getAttribute
|attribute
|Get the slider's attributes
|refresh
|options
|Refreshes the current slider and resets the slider's value to its default value on initial setup. To override this behaviour and instead maintain the slider's current value, pass the optional
options parameter with the property
useCurrentValue set to
true (eg.
refresh({ useCurrentValue: true }).
|on
|eventType, callback
|When the slider event eventType is triggered, the callback function will be invoked
|off
|eventType, callback
|Removes the callback function from the slider event eventType
|relayout
|---
|Renders the tooltip again, after initialization. Useful in situations when the slider and tooltip are initially hidden.
|Event
|Description
|Value
|slide
|This event fires when the slider is dragged
|The new slider value
|slideStart
|This event fires when dragging starts
|The new slider value
|slideStop
|This event fires when the dragging stops or has been clicked on
|The new slider value
|change
|This event fires when the slider value has changed
|An object with 2 properties: "oldValue" and "newValue"
|slideEnabled
|This event fires when the slider is enabled
|N/A
|slideDisabled
|This event fires when the slider is disabled
|N/A
nvm use in your Terminal to switch to the proper Node/NPM version
npm install
npm install grunt-cli -g
grunt dev to launch browser window with Examples page
This plugin uses Grunt as its command-line task runner.
To install the Grunt CLI, type
npm install grunt-cli -g.
To execute any of the commands, type
grunt <task-name> in your terminal instance.
The following is a list of the commonly-used command line tasks:
grunt development: Generates the
index.html, compiles the SASS/JS to the
/temp directory, and launches the index.html in your system's default browser. As changes are made to source code, the
browser window will auto-refresh.
grunt production: Generates the
/dist directory with minified and unminified assetts.
grunt dev: Alias for
grunt development
grunt prod: Alias for
grunt production
grunt build: Transpiles JavaScript source via Babel and compiles LESS source to CSS to
temp directory.
grunt lint: Runs JSLint on the JavaScript source code files, and SASS-Lint on the SASS source code files.
grunt test: Runs unit tests contained in
/test directory via Jasmine 2.x.x
For versioning rules, we follow the Semver convention.
To do the following release tasks:
gh-pages branch
dist bundle to the
master branch on the remote
origin
origin
Type the following command:
npm run release <patch|minor|major>
If you do not specify a version bump type, the script will automatically defer to a patch bump.
The Github.io page can be automatically updated by running the following command:
npm run update-gh-pages
This command will handle generating the latest versions of the JS/CSS and index.html page, and push them to the
gh-pages branch.
