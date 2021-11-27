The jQuery plugin that brings select elements into the 21st century with intuitive multiselection, searching, and much more. Now with Bootstrap 5 support.
You can view a live demo and some examples of how to use the various options here.
Bootstrap-select requires jQuery v1.9.1+, Bootstrap’s dropdown.js component, and Bootstrap's CSS. If you're not already using Bootstrap in your project, a precompiled version of the Bootstrap v3.4.1 minimum requirements can be downloaded here. If using bootstrap-select with Bootstrap v4+, you'll also need Popper.js. For all of Bootstrap v4's requirements, see Getting started. A precompiled version of the requirements will be made available in an upcoming release of bootstrap-select.
Several quick start options are available:
git clone https://github.com/snapappointments/bootstrap-select.git
npm install bootstrap-select
yarn add bootstrap-select
composer require snapappointments/bootstrap-select
Install-Package bootstrap-select
bower install bootstrap-select
<!-- Latest compiled and minified CSS -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap-select@1.14.0-beta2/dist/css/bootstrap-select.min.css">
<!-- Latest compiled and minified JavaScript -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap-select@1.14.0-beta2/dist/js/bootstrap-select.min.js"></script>
<!-- (Optional) Latest compiled and minified JavaScript translation files -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap-select@1.14.0-beta2/dist/js/i18n/defaults-*.min.js"></script>
The CDN is updated after the release is made public, which means that there is a delay between the publishing of a release and its availability on the CDN.
Bootstrap 4 only works with bootstrap-select v1.13.0+. By default, bootstrap-select automatically detects the version of Bootstrap being used. However, there are some instances where the version detection won't work. See the documentation for more information.
selectpicker class
Add the
selectpicker class to your select elements to auto-initialize bootstrap-select.
<select class="selectpicker">
<option>Mustard</option>
<option>Ketchup</option>
<option>Barbecue</option>
</select>
// To style only selects with the my-select class
$('.my-select').selectpicker();
or
// To style all selects
$('select').selectpicker();
If calling bootstrap-select via JavaScript, you will need to wrap your code in a
.ready() block or place it at the bottom of the page (after the last instance of bootstrap-select).
$(function () {
$('select').selectpicker();
});
Check out the documentation for further information.
Anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to review the guidelines for contributing. Make sure you're using the latest version of bootstrap-select before submitting an issue.
Bootstrap-select's documentation, included in this repo in the root directory, is built with MkDocs and hosted at https://developer.snapappointments.com/bootstrap-select. The documentation may also be run locally.
Copyright (C) 2012-2018 SnapAppointments, LLC
Licensed under the MIT license.