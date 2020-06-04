openbase logo
bsc

bootstrap-select-country

by Alexander Wunschik
4.2.0

countrypicker is a jQuery plugin that utilizes Bootstrap's dropdown.js and bootstrap-select to provide country data and styling to standard select elements.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

bootstrap-select-country

based on the popular bootstrap-select bootstrap-select-country examples

bootstrap-select-country is a jQuery plugin that utilizes Bootstrap's dropdown.js and bootstrap-select to provide country data and styling to standard select elements.

Dependencies

Usage

Create your <select> with the .selectpicker and .countrypicker class. The data-api from bootstrap-select will automatically apply a basic theme to these elements. Then the data-api from countrypicker will populate the select with countries.

<select class="selectpicker countrypicker"></select>

Minimal example

Here is a minimal example:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <title>JS Bin</title>
  <meta charset="utf-8">
  <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width">
  
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="//unpkg.com/bootstrap@3.3.7/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css" type="text/css" />
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="//unpkg.com/bootstrap-select@1.12.4/dist/css/bootstrap-select.min.css" type="text/css" />
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="//unpkg.com/bootstrap-select-country@4.0.0/dist/css/bootstrap-select-country.min.css" type="text/css" />

  <script src="//unpkg.com/jquery@3.4.1/dist/jquery.min.js"></script>
  <script src="//unpkg.com/bootstrap@3.3.7/dist/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script>
  <script src="//unpkg.com/bootstrap-select@1.12.4/dist/js/bootstrap-select.min.js"></script>
  <script src="//unpkg.com/bootstrap-select-country@4.0.0/dist/js/bootstrap-select-country.min.js"></script>
  
</head>
<body>
  <select class="selectpicker countrypicker" data-flag="true" ></select>

  <script>
    $('.countrypicker').countrypicker();
  </script>
  
</body>
</html>

Copyright (C) 2017-2018 country-picker

Licensed under the MIT license.

FAQ

Bootstrap 4 beta-2

Bootstrap-select is still incompatible (ver. 1.12.4) with Bootstrap 4 beta-2. Include an additional CSS file, or put the following between tags on the page you're displaying the country-picker on:

/*
Make bootstrap-select work with bootstrap 4 see:
https://github.com/silviomoreto/bootstrap-select/issues/1135
*/
.dropdown-toggle.btn-default {
  color: #292b2c;
  background-color: #fff;
  border-color: #ccc;
}
.bootstrap-select.show > .dropdown-menu > .dropdown-menu {
  display: block;
}
.bootstrap-select > .dropdown-menu > .dropdown-menu li.hidden {
  display: none;
}
.bootstrap-select > .dropdown-menu > .dropdown-menu li a {
  display: block;
  width: 100%;
  padding: 3px 1.5rem;
  clear: both;
  font-weight: 400;
  color: #292b2c;
  text-align: inherit;
  white-space: nowrap;
  background: 0 0;
  border: 0;
  text-decoration: none;
}
.bootstrap-select > .dropdown-menu > .dropdown-menu li a:hover {
  background-color: #f4f4f4;
}
.bootstrap-select > .dropdown-toggle {
  width: 100%;
}
.dropdown-menu > li.active > a {
  color: #fff !important;
  background-color: #337ab7 !important;
}
.bootstrap-select .check-mark {
  line-height: 14px;
}
.bootstrap-select .check-mark::after {
  font-family: "FontAwesome";
  content: "\f00c";
}
.bootstrap-select button {
  overflow: hidden;
  text-overflow: ellipsis;
}

/* Make filled out selects be the same size as empty selects */
.bootstrap-select.btn-group .dropdown-toggle .filter-option {
  display: inline !important;
}

