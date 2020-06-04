based on the popular bootstrap-select

bootstrap-select-country is a jQuery plugin that utilizes Bootstrap's dropdown.js and bootstrap-select to provide country data and styling to standard select elements.

Dependencies

Usage

Create your <select> with the .selectpicker and .countrypicker class. The data-api from bootstrap-select will automatically apply a basic theme to these elements. Then the data-api from countrypicker will populate the select with countries.

< select class = "selectpicker countrypicker" > </ select >

Minimal example

Here is a minimal example:

< html > < head > < title > JS Bin </ title > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "//unpkg.com/bootstrap@3.3.7/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css" type = "text/css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "//unpkg.com/bootstrap-select@1.12.4/dist/css/bootstrap-select.min.css" type = "text/css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "//unpkg.com/bootstrap-select-country@4.0.0/dist/css/bootstrap-select-country.min.css" type = "text/css" /> < script src = "//unpkg.com/jquery@3.4.1/dist/jquery.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "//unpkg.com/bootstrap@3.3.7/dist/js/bootstrap.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "//unpkg.com/bootstrap-select@1.12.4/dist/js/bootstrap-select.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "//unpkg.com/bootstrap-select-country@4.0.0/dist/js/bootstrap-select-country.min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < select class = "selectpicker countrypicker" data-flag = "true" > </ select > < script > $( '.countrypicker' ).countrypicker(); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Copyright and license

Copyright (C) 2017-2018 country-picker

Licensed under the MIT license.

FAQ

Bootstrap 4 beta-2

Bootstrap-select is still incompatible (ver. 1.12.4) with Bootstrap 4 beta-2. Include an additional CSS file, or put the following between tags on the page you're displaying the country-picker on: