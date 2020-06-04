based on the popular bootstrap-select
bootstrap-select-country is a jQuery plugin that utilizes Bootstrap's dropdown.js and bootstrap-select to provide country data and styling to standard select elements.
Create your
<select> with the
.selectpicker and
.countrypicker class. The data-api from bootstrap-select will automatically apply a basic theme to these elements. Then the data-api from countrypicker will populate the select with countries.
<select class="selectpicker countrypicker"></select>
Here is a minimal example:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>JS Bin</title>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="//unpkg.com/bootstrap@3.3.7/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css" type="text/css" />
<link rel="stylesheet" href="//unpkg.com/bootstrap-select@1.12.4/dist/css/bootstrap-select.min.css" type="text/css" />
<link rel="stylesheet" href="//unpkg.com/bootstrap-select-country@4.0.0/dist/css/bootstrap-select-country.min.css" type="text/css" />
<script src="//unpkg.com/jquery@3.4.1/dist/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="//unpkg.com/bootstrap@3.3.7/dist/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script>
<script src="//unpkg.com/bootstrap-select@1.12.4/dist/js/bootstrap-select.min.js"></script>
<script src="//unpkg.com/bootstrap-select-country@4.0.0/dist/js/bootstrap-select-country.min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<select class="selectpicker countrypicker" data-flag="true" ></select>
<script>
$('.countrypicker').countrypicker();
</script>
</body>
</html>
Copyright (C) 2017-2018 country-picker
Licensed under the MIT license.
Bootstrap-select is still incompatible (ver. 1.12.4) with Bootstrap 4 beta-2. Include an additional CSS file, or put the following between tags on the page you're displaying the country-picker on:
/*
Make bootstrap-select work with bootstrap 4 see:
https://github.com/silviomoreto/bootstrap-select/issues/1135
*/
.dropdown-toggle.btn-default {
color: #292b2c;
background-color: #fff;
border-color: #ccc;
}
.bootstrap-select.show > .dropdown-menu > .dropdown-menu {
display: block;
}
.bootstrap-select > .dropdown-menu > .dropdown-menu li.hidden {
display: none;
}
.bootstrap-select > .dropdown-menu > .dropdown-menu li a {
display: block;
width: 100%;
padding: 3px 1.5rem;
clear: both;
font-weight: 400;
color: #292b2c;
text-align: inherit;
white-space: nowrap;
background: 0 0;
border: 0;
text-decoration: none;
}
.bootstrap-select > .dropdown-menu > .dropdown-menu li a:hover {
background-color: #f4f4f4;
}
.bootstrap-select > .dropdown-toggle {
width: 100%;
}
.dropdown-menu > li.active > a {
color: #fff !important;
background-color: #337ab7 !important;
}
.bootstrap-select .check-mark {
line-height: 14px;
}
.bootstrap-select .check-mark::after {
font-family: "FontAwesome";
content: "\f00c";
}
.bootstrap-select button {
overflow: hidden;
text-overflow: ellipsis;
}
/* Make filled out selects be the same size as empty selects */
.bootstrap-select.btn-group .dropdown-toggle .filter-option {
display: inline !important;
}