Bootstrap's SCSS files (only)
Sleek, intuitive, and powerful front-end framework for faster and easier web development.
Explore Bootstrap docs »
Report bug · Request feature · Themes · Blog
Several quick start options are available:
Read the Getting started page for information on the framework contents, templates and examples, and more.
Within this package you'll find the following directories and files, logically grouping common assets and providing only SCSS variations. You'll see something like this:
bootstrap-scss/
├── bootstrap.scss
├── bootstrap-grid.scss
├── bootstrap-reboot.scss
├── bootstrap-utilities.css
├── mixins/
│ └─ ...
└── utilities/
└─ ...
└── vendor/
└─ ...
Bootstrap's official documentation powered by Algolia's DocSearch.
For simplicity, this project will use the same version numbers as Bootstrap.
https://github.com/twbs/bootstrap/releases/tag/v5.1.3
Code and documentation copyright 2011-2021 the Bootstrap Authors and Twitter, Inc. Code released under the MIT License.