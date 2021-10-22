Bootstrap SCSS

Bootstrap's SCSS files (only)

Bootstrap

Sleek, intuitive, and powerful front-end framework for faster and easier web development.

Explore Bootstrap docs »



Report bug · Request feature · Themes · Blog

Table of contents

Quick start

Several quick start options are available:

Install with npm: npm install bootstrap-scss

Install with yarn: yarn add bootstrap-scss

Read the Getting started page for information on the framework contents, templates and examples, and more.

Status

What's included

Within this package you'll find the following directories and files, logically grouping common assets and providing only SCSS variations. You'll see something like this:

bootstrap-scss/ ├── bootstrap .scss ├── bootstrap-grid .scss ├── bootstrap-reboot .scss ├── bootstrap-utilities .css ├── mixins/ │ └─ ... └── utilities/ └─ ... └── vendor/ └─ ...

Documentation

Bootstrap's official documentation powered by Algolia's DocSearch.

Versioning

For simplicity, this project will use the same version numbers as Bootstrap.

Changelog

https://github.com/twbs/bootstrap/releases/tag/v5.1.3

Copyright and license

Code and documentation copyright 2011-2021 the Bootstrap Authors and Twitter, Inc. Code released under the MIT License.