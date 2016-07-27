Aloha from Justin Gordon and the ShakaCode Team! We need your help. Venture capital funding has slowed and, for the first time, my ShakaCode team is actively looking for our next project. If you like React on Rails, please consider contacting me if we could potentially help you in any way. I'm offering a free half hour project consultation, on anything from React on Rails to any aspect of web application development, including both consumer and enterprise products. You can read more about my background here. Whether you have a new project, or need help on an existing project, please email me directly at justin@shakacode.com. And thanks in advance for any referrals! Your support keeps this project going.
DEPRECATED
We're moving to a new project name and slightly different file format.
The new npm libs and corresponding github repos are:
This new system is currently used by the live demo of reactrails.com. You can find the source code here: shakacode/react-webpack-rails-tutorial.
That being said, the current version will probably keep working, so there's no urgency to upgrade.
bootstrap-loader as an entry point. Or you might configure
bootstrap-loader/extractStyles as an entry point, as shown here. Note, you no longer specify the name of your bootstrap customization file.
.bootstraprc. See sample file .bootstraprc-3-default for how to migrate your existing
bootstrap-sass-config file.
Bootstrap configuration and loading package for webpack, using the npm packages
bootstrap-sass and
sass-loader.
Install from bootstrap-sass-loader on npm.
If you're looking for the less version, see bootstrap-webpack. This project is based on that version for less, with some minor differences, the main one being how the configuration file specifies two sass files for customization.
In a nutshell:
/node_modules/bootstrap-sass/assets.
You can find an example of using this:
shakacode/bootstrap-sass-loader-example
Note,
bootstrap-sass must be installed locally inside of
../node_modules or a parent directories
node_modules
directory relative to the loaded config file.
The version of sass-bootstrap used is listed in peerDependencies, so you should be able to use whichever version you like.
Simply specify that version of
bootstrap-sass in your
package.json, like this:
"bootstrap-sass": "~3.3.1"
To use the complete bootstrap package including styles and scripts with the default settings:
require("bootstrap-sass-loader");
The disadvantage to using this setup is that you can't:
bootstrap-sass.config.js to your project. You will specify the file path in the
require statement.
preBootstrapCustomizations
and
bootstrapCustomizations, and your main Sass file that can depend on Bootstrap variables, plus your customizations.
Any of these 3 files are optional. You may also remove any Sass or Js modules that you don't need.
Next, you should specify this as an entry point:
module.exports = {
entry: [
"bootstrap-sass!./path/to/bootstrap-sass.config.js"
]
Or a dependency within a file, like you'd specify other webpack dependencies:
require("bootstrap-sass!./path/to/bootstrap-sass.config.js");
bootstrap-sass.config.js
Here's a sample configuration file. The file included in the bootstrap-sass-loader git repo
has many more options. The two customization files,
bootstrapCustomizations
and
mainSass are optional.
module.exports = {
bootstrapCustomizations: "./bootstrap-customizations.scss",
mainSass: "./main.scss", // path to your main SASS file (optional)
verbose: true, // print out your custom files used
debug: false, // print out the full generated scss file
styleLoader: "style-loader!css-loader!sass-loader", // see example for the ExtractTextPlugin
scripts: {
// add every bootstrap script you need
'transition': true
},
styles: {
// add every bootstrap style you need
"mixins": true,
"normalize": true,
"print": true,
"scaffolding": true,
"type": true,
}
};
Bootstrap use some fonts. You need to configure the correct loaders in your
webpack.config.js.
Take a look at example https://github.com/shakacode/react-webpack-rails-tutorial which uses custom fonts with the bootstrap-sass-loader. You'll need to create define a font-face like this:
@font-face {
font-family: 'OpenSans-Light';
src: url('assets/fonts/OpenSans-Light.ttf') format('truetype');
}
module.exports = {
module: {
loaders: [
// **IMPORTANT** This is needed so that each bootstrap js file required by
// bootstrap-webpack has access to the jQuery object
{ test: /bootstrap\/js\//, loader: 'imports?jQuery=jquery' },
// Needed for the css-loader when [bootstrap-webpack](https://github.com/bline/bootstrap-webpack)
// loads bootstrap's css.
{ test: /\.woff(\?v=\d+\.\d+\.\d+)?$/, loader: "url?limit=10000&mimetype=application/font-woff" },
{ test: /\.woff2(\?v=\d+\.\d+\.\d+)?$/, loader: "url?limit=10000&mimetype=application/font-woff" },
{ test: /\.ttf(\?v=\d+\.\d+\.\d+)?$/, loader: "url?limit=10000&mimetype=application/octet-stream" },
{ test: /\.eot(\?v=\d+\.\d+\.\d+)?$/, loader: "file" },
{ test: /\.svg(\?v=\d+\.\d+\.\d+)?$/, loader: "url?limit=10000&mimetype=image/svg+xml" }
]
}
};
PATH=$(npm bin):$PATH webpack --config webpack.rails.config.js
Alternate, you can put $(npm bin) in your path. Basically if you run
type webpack and the path is your global one, then
you may have issues.
plugins: [
new ExtractTextPlugin("../stylesheets/bootstrap-and-customizations.css")
]
npm i bootstrap-sass in the directory where you have the
bootstrap-sass-loader. This is because
the location of bootstap-sass is found relative to the
bootstrap-sass-loader and if you linked it and it's not not
there, then you'll bet this error: "Error: Could not find path to bootstrap-sass. Check to see that it's in a parent
directory of config file containing node_modules/bootstrap-sass".
Then in the bootstrap-sass-loader-example project:
gulp webpack to invoke the loader.
gulp build and open the resulting file dist/index.html in the browser.
gulp test to confirm the changes work.
