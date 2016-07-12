openbase logo
brt

bootstrap-responsive-tabs

by Valeriu Timbuc
2.0.3

"Bootstrap Responsive Tabs" is a simple jQuery plugin that switches the default bootstrap tabs to accordions on the viewports that you choose to.

Downloads/wk

188

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

WTFPL

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Bootstrap Tabs Navigation, Bootstrap Collapsable/Accordion

Readme

bootstrap-responsive-tabs

"Bootstrap Responsive Tabs" is a simple jQuery plugin that switches the default bootstrap tabs to accordions on the viewports that you choose to.

Demo: http://vtimbuc.github.io/bootstrap-responsive-tabs/

How to use it

Load the required css file in <head> and js file before </body>:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="dist/css/bootstrap-responsive-tabs.css">
<script src="dist/js/jquery.bootstrap-responsive-tabs.min.js"></script>

Then call the plugin:

$('.responsive-tabs').responsiveTabs({
  accordionOn: ['xs', 'sm'] // xs, sm, md, lg
});

The tabs markup is the same as bootstrap's without the data-toggle attribute, you only need to add a class to .nav-tabs:

<ul class="nav nav-tabs responsive-tabs">
  <li class="active"><a href="#home1">Home</a></li>
  <li><a href="#profile1">Profile</a></li>
</ul>

<div class="tab-content">
  <div class="tab-pane active" id="home1">
    <p>1. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit.</p>
  </div>

  <div class="tab-pane" id="profile1">
    <p>2. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit.</p>
  </div>
</div>

jsFiddle demo

