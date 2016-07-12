"Bootstrap Responsive Tabs" is a simple jQuery plugin that switches the default bootstrap tabs to accordions on the viewports that you choose to.

How to use it

Load the required css file in <head> and js file before </body> :

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "dist/css/bootstrap-responsive-tabs.css" > < script src = "dist/js/jquery.bootstrap-responsive-tabs.min.js" > </ script >

Then call the plugin:

$( '.responsive-tabs' ).responsiveTabs({ accordionOn : [ 'xs' , 'sm' ] });

The tabs markup is the same as bootstrap's without the data-toggle attribute, you only need to add a class to .nav-tabs :

< ul class = "nav nav-tabs responsive-tabs" > < li class = "active" > < a href = "#home1" > Home </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "#profile1" > Profile </ a > </ li > </ ul > < div class = "tab-content" > < div class = "tab-pane active" id = "home1" > < p > 1. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. </ p > </ div > < div class = "tab-pane" id = "profile1" > < p > 2. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. </ p > </ div > </ div >

