"Bootstrap Responsive Tabs" is a simple jQuery plugin that switches the default bootstrap tabs to accordions on the viewports that you choose to.
Demo: http://vtimbuc.github.io/bootstrap-responsive-tabs/
Load the required css file in
<head> and js file before
</body>:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="dist/css/bootstrap-responsive-tabs.css">
<script src="dist/js/jquery.bootstrap-responsive-tabs.min.js"></script>
Then call the plugin:
$('.responsive-tabs').responsiveTabs({
accordionOn: ['xs', 'sm'] // xs, sm, md, lg
});
The tabs markup is the same as bootstrap's without the data-toggle attribute, you only need to add a class to
.nav-tabs:
<ul class="nav nav-tabs responsive-tabs">
<li class="active"><a href="#home1">Home</a></li>
<li><a href="#profile1">Profile</a></li>
</ul>
<div class="tab-content">
<div class="tab-pane active" id="home1">
<p>1. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit.</p>
</div>
<div class="tab-pane" id="profile1">
<p>2. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit.</p>
</div>
</div>