openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bpx

bootstrap-popover-x

by Kartik Visweswaran
1.5.1 (see all)

Bootstrap popover extended with modal properties and more.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

73

GitHub Stars

110

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Krajee Logo
bootstrap-popover-x
Donate       kartikv

Financial Contributors on Open Collective Bower version Latest Stable Version License Packagist Downloads Monthly Downloads

Bootstrap Popover Extended - Popover with modal behavior, multiple placements, automatic placements, ability to load content dynamically, and more other styling enhancements. The plugin uses enhanced styling specific for Bootstrap versions 5.x, 4.x or 3.x, and incorporates various additional styling options. This plugin was originally inspired by BootstrapModalPopover for Bootstrap 2.x, and has been significantly enhanced for Bootstrap 3.x and includes various new features.

NOTE: Refer the CHANGE LOG for details of changes to various releases. From release v1.4.8, all bootstrap libraries till bootstrap 5.x (including bootstrap 4.x and 3.x) is supported.

Features

The plugin offers these enhanced features:

  • The extended popover can be rendered just like a bootstrap modal dialog with the bootstrap popover styling. Since the plugin extends the bootstrap modal, all features of the bootstrap modal and its methods are also available.
  • Adds a popover footer along with header. Configuration of the HTML content for the popover is much easier, just like a bootstrap modal.
  • Specially styles and spaces out bootstrap buttons added in popover footer.
  • Add a close icon/button to a popover window.
  • Configure various prebuilt styles/templates. In addition to a default (grey), the bootstrap 3 contextual color styles of primary, info, success, danger, and warning can be used.
  • Control popover placements with respect to the target element. The plugin supports 12 different placement options:
    • right
    • left
    • top
    • bottom
    • top top-left
    • top top-right
    • bottom bottom-left
    • bottom bottom-right
    • left left-top
    • left left-bottom
    • right right-top
    • right right-bottom
    • auto
    • auto-top
    • auto-right
    • auto-bottom
    • auto-left
    • horizontal
    • vertical
  • Specially style the popover arrow to be consistent for each contextual color and popover placement.
  • Prebuilt CSS styles for controlling appearance and sizes of the popovers
  • Ability to initialize and set popovers via javascript using the PopoverButton plugin.
  • Auto placement functionality that allows the popover to be placed automatically based on scroll and device screen dimensions. Various automatic placement options are available like auto, auto-top, auto-right, auto-bottom, auto-left, horizontal, and vertical.
  • Allow scrolling of the page with popover displayed (unlike bootstrap modal).
  • Styling enhancements for popover to not overlay but stay behind the bootstrap navbar.

Demo

View the plugin documentation and plugin demos at Krajee JQuery plugins.

Pre-requisites

  1. Bootstrap 5.x or 4.x or 3.x (Requires bootstrap modal.js)
  2. Latest JQuery
  3. Most browsers supporting CSS3 & JQuery.

Installation

Using Bower

You can use the bower package manager to install. Run:

bower install bootstrap-popover-x

Using Composer

You can use the composer package manager to install. Either run:

$ php composer.phar require kartik-v/bootstrap-popover-x "dev-master"

or add:

"kartik-v/bootstrap-popover-x": "dev-master"

to your composer.json file

Manual Install

You can also manually install the plugin easily to your project. Just download the source ZIP or TAR ball and extract the plugin assets (css and js folders) into your project.

Usage

Load Client Assets

You must first load the following assets in your header. 

<!-- bootstrap 5.x, 4.x or 3.x is supported -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.1.1/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css">
<link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/kartik-v/bootstrap-popover-x@1.5.1/css/bootstrap-popover-x.min.css" media="all" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.6.0.min.js"></script>
<!-- bootstrap.min.js below is needed for modal dialog dependency. -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.1.1/dist/js/bootstrap.bundle.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/kartik-v/bootstrap-popover-x@1.5.1/js/bootstrap-popover-x.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>

If you noticed, you need to load the bootstrap.min.css, jquery.min.js, and bootstrap.min.js in addition to the bootstrap-popover-x.min.css and bootstrap-popover-x.min.js for the plugin to work with default settings.

Note: The plugin extends the bootstrap modal plugin and hence the bootstrap.min.js must be loaded before bootstrap-popover-x.min.js.

Option 1: Via data attributes

After loading the assets, setup your input markup for the extended popover plugin. You can activate the extended popover without writing JavaScript. Set data-toggle="popover-x" on a controller element, like a button, along with a data-target="#foo" or href="#foo" to target a specific popover to toggle.

<button class="btn btn-primary btn-lg" data-toggle="popover-x" data-target="#myPopover1" data-placement="top">Top</button>
<div id="myPopover1" class="popover popover-x is-bs4 popover-default"> <!-- the is-bs4 class is needed for bootstrap 4 styling -->
    <div class="arrow"></div>
    <h3 class="popover-header popover-title"><span class="close" data-dismiss="popover-x">&times;</span>Title</h3>
    <div class="popover-body popover-content">
        <p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit. Aenean commodo ligula eget dolor. Aenean massa.</p>
    </div>
</div>

Option 2: Via javascript

Alternatively, you can initialize the popover manually on your page via javascript using the PopoverButton plugin. This feature is typically useful when dynamically rendering content and dynamically enabling an element to trigger the popover.

<-- for example with the following button markup and using the same popover content markup above -->
<button id="#btn1" class="btn btn-primary btn-lg">Top</button>
<script>
$(document).on('ready', function() {
    // initialize popover on click of `#btn1`
    $('#btn1').popoverButton({
        target: '#myPopover1'
    });
    // or alternatively initialize popover on hover of `#btn1`
    $('#btn1').popoverButton({
        target: '#myPopover1',
        trigger: 'hover focus'
    });
});
</script>

Documentation and Demo

View the plugin documentation and plugin demos at Krajee JQuery plugins.

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]

License

bootstrap-popover-x is released under the BSD-3-Clause License. See the bundled LICENSE.md for details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial