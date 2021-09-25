Bootstrap Popover Extended - Popover with modal behavior, multiple placements, automatic placements, ability to load content dynamically, and more other styling enhancements. The plugin uses enhanced styling specific for Bootstrap versions 5.x, 4.x or 3.x, and incorporates various additional styling options. This plugin was originally inspired by BootstrapModalPopover for Bootstrap 2.x, and has been significantly enhanced for Bootstrap 3.x and includes various new features.
NOTE: Refer the CHANGE LOG for details of changes to various releases. From release v1.4.8, all bootstrap libraries till bootstrap 5.x (including bootstrap 4.x and 3.x) is supported.
The plugin offers these enhanced features:
modal.js)
You can use the
bower package manager to install. Run:
bower install bootstrap-popover-x
You can use the
composer package manager to install. Either run:
$ php composer.phar require kartik-v/bootstrap-popover-x "dev-master"
or add:
"kartik-v/bootstrap-popover-x": "dev-master"
to your composer.json file
You can also manually install the plugin easily to your project. Just download the source ZIP or TAR ball and extract the plugin assets (css and js folders) into your project.
You must first load the following assets in your header.
<!-- bootstrap 5.x, 4.x or 3.x is supported -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.1.1/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css">
<link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/kartik-v/bootstrap-popover-x@1.5.1/css/bootstrap-popover-x.min.css" media="all" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.6.0.min.js"></script>
<!-- bootstrap.min.js below is needed for modal dialog dependency. -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.1.1/dist/js/bootstrap.bundle.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/kartik-v/bootstrap-popover-x@1.5.1/js/bootstrap-popover-x.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
If you noticed, you need to load the
bootstrap.min.css,
jquery.min.js, and
bootstrap.min.js in addition to the
bootstrap-popover-x.min.css and
bootstrap-popover-x.min.js for
the plugin to work with default settings.
Note: The plugin extends the bootstrap modal plugin and hence the
bootstrap.min.jsmust be loaded before
bootstrap-popover-x.min.js.
After loading the assets, setup your input markup for the extended popover plugin. You can activate the extended popover without writing JavaScript.
Set
data-toggle="popover-x" on a controller element, like a button, along with a
data-target="#foo" or
href="#foo"
to target a specific popover to toggle.
<button class="btn btn-primary btn-lg" data-toggle="popover-x" data-target="#myPopover1" data-placement="top">Top</button>
<div id="myPopover1" class="popover popover-x is-bs4 popover-default"> <!-- the is-bs4 class is needed for bootstrap 4 styling -->
<div class="arrow"></div>
<h3 class="popover-header popover-title"><span class="close" data-dismiss="popover-x">×</span>Title</h3>
<div class="popover-body popover-content">
<p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit. Aenean commodo ligula eget dolor. Aenean massa.</p>
</div>
</div>
Alternatively, you can initialize the popover manually on your page via javascript using the
PopoverButton plugin. This feature is typically useful when dynamically rendering content and dynamically enabling an element to trigger the popover.
<-- for example with the following button markup and using the same popover content markup above -->
<button id="#btn1" class="btn btn-primary btn-lg">Top</button>
<script>
$(document).on('ready', function() {
// initialize popover on click of `#btn1`
$('#btn1').popoverButton({
target: '#myPopover1'
});
// or alternatively initialize popover on hover of `#btn1`
$('#btn1').popoverButton({
target: '#myPopover1',
trigger: 'hover focus'
});
});
</script>
bootstrap-popover-x is released under the BSD-3-Clause License. See the bundled
LICENSE.md for details.