Bootstrap Notify

This is a simple plugin that turns standard Bootstrap alerts into "Growl-like" notifications.

Manual Download - Stable Release

If toy would like to download the latest stable release please follow the link below

Please keep in mind that the master branch may contain bugs or broken code. Please use the link above if you are not able to debug and correct issues in the master branch. Thank you.

Bower Officially Supported

I would like to thank Błażej Krysiak for doing this!

bower install remarkable-bootstrap-notify

Meteor Officially Supported

Meteor integration by zimme.

meteor add mouse0270:bootstrap-notify

Changelog

Version 3.1.5 provided by chrismbarr - Testing

Cleaned Up Code

Fixed Spelling

Added Option to prevent Duplicate Notifications

TypeScript Definitions File

Version 3.1.3 - Stable Release

Added Meteor Support

Fixed issue with Glyphicons Pro

Updating version pattern.

x.y.z x = Main version of the plugin y = New features were added to the plugin z = Fixes/patches to existing features of the plugin

Fixed update for backwards compatibility

Add the ability to update multiple values in one call

Turn off Progress bar

Set Progress bar value / Progress bar not shown by default

var notify = $.notify( '<strong>Saving</strong> Do not close this page...' , { allow_dismiss : false }); notify.update({ type : 'success' , '<strong>Success</strong> Your page has been saved!' }); $.notify( 'I have a progress bar' , { showProgressbar : true }); var notify = $.notify( '<strong>Saving</strong> Do not close this page...' , { allow_dismiss : false }); notify.update({ type : 'warning' , '<strong>Oops</strong> Something happened. Correcting Now' , progress : 20 });

New template structure

Better event handling for onShow, onShown, onClose, onClosed

updating notification content will reposition growls below it

Fixed updating icon images

Fixed IE Issues with Growl URL not being able to be clicked on

Added the ability to show progress bars

Added the ability to pass position in the settings

Added newest_on_top option that allows new growls to push down old growls

Added Transition CSS to plugin

transition : all 0 .5 ease-in-out ;

Remember to read to documentation. I use custom css style's for the progress bar that you can find there. This was left out of the plugin so you could choose to use the default progressbar styles provided for bootstrap or write your own.

Added the ability to set an X and Y value within the offset option

Added callback options onShow, onShown, onHide and onHidden

Added a close all method to close all open growls

Fixed issue with growl not closing if there was no CSS animations

Changed animate.in to animate.enter for IE8 compatibility

Changed animate.out to animate.exit for IE8 compatibility

Modified .is(':hover') for IE8 compatibility

Better Minification

Major rewright of the plugin file.

Added the ability to pass the growl a link making it clickable.

Added the ability to control the growl animations in and out using css.

Added the ability to set growl settings globally.

Removed jQuery fadeIn (use css to control growl animations)

Added onGrowlShow and onGrowlShown callback functionality.

Version 1.0.5

Better positioning when using CSS animations after growl closes.

Version 1.0.4

Updated $.growl() to return a wrapper object with a small API to let you control individual notifications after they have been created.

Added onGrowlClose and onGrowlClosed callback functionality.

Version 1.0.3

Made jQuery $.extend() Recursive so when you change just one option under position or template the script wont fail

Version 1.0.2

Fixed an issue where $.growl("message") would thrown an exception | Provided by DannyJo

Version 1.0.0

Initial Release

Demo and Documentation

NOTE: Some users have reported an issue where the demo/documentation links repsond with only pageok in the body. If that occurs for you, try emptying your browser cache or an alternate browser.

Dependencies

Copyright and License

The MIT License (MIT) Copyright (c) 2015 Robert McIntosh

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.