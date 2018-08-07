This is a simple plugin that turns standard Bootstrap alerts into "Growl-like" notifications.
If toy would like to download the latest stable release please follow the link below
Please keep in mind that the master branch may contain bugs or broken code. Please use the link above if you are not able to debug and correct issues in the master branch. Thank you.
I would like to thank Błażej Krysiak for doing this!
bower install remarkable-bootstrap-notify
Meteor integration by zimme.
meteor add mouse0270:bootstrap-notify
x.y.z
x = Main version of the plugin
y = New features were added to the plugin
z = Fixes/patches to existing features of the plugin
//Update
var notify = $.notify('<strong>Saving</strong> Do not close this page...', { allow_dismiss: false });
notify.update({ type: 'success', '<strong>Success</strong> Your page has been saved!' });
// Turn of Progress bar on
$.notify('I have a progress bar', { showProgressbar: true });
// Update Progress bar
var notify = $.notify('<strong>Saving</strong> Do not close this page...', { allow_dismiss: false });
notify.update({ type: 'warning', '<strong>Oops</strong> Something happened. Correcting Now', progress: 20 });
transition: all 0.5 ease-in-out;
NOTE: Some users have reported an issue where the demo/documentation links repsond with only
pageok in the body. If that occurs for you, try emptying your browser cache or an alternate browser.
The MIT License (MIT) Copyright (c) 2015 Robert McIntosh
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.