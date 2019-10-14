To get started, check out http://skywalkapps.github.io/bootstrap-notifications!
Notifications component is built for Bootstrap 3. You have following options of installation:
git clone https://github.com/skywalkapps/bootstrap-notifications.git.
The plugin requires only one file to include in your project. Within the download you'll find minified and plain versions of CSS. JavaScript is not necessary for current version of the plugin.
bootstrap-notifications/
└── dist/
├── bootstrap-notifications.css
└── bootstrap-notifications.min.css
Martin Staněk
Code and documentation copyright 2015-2017 Martin Staněk. Code released under the MIT license.