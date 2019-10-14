openbase logo
bn

bootstrap-notifications

by Skywalk
1.0.3

Notifications component for Bootstrap framework

npm
GitHub
Overview

Downloads/wk

83

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Bootstrap Notification

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Notifications component for Bootstrap 3

Bower version License

To get started, check out http://skywalkapps.github.io/bootstrap-notifications!

Quick start

Notifications component is built for Bootstrap 3. You have following options of installation:

How to use

The plugin requires only one file to include in your project. Within the download you'll find minified and plain versions of CSS. JavaScript is not necessary for current version of the plugin.

bootstrap-notifications/
└── dist/
    ├── bootstrap-notifications.css
    └── bootstrap-notifications.min.css

Creator

Martin Staněk

Code and documentation copyright 2015-2017 Martin Staněk. Code released under the MIT license.

Alternatives

bn
bootstrap-notifyTurns standard Bootstrap alerts into "Growl-like" notifications.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
22K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
boo
bootoastToast 🔥 notifications with Bootstrap CSS.
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
433
boo
bootnotifyAn easy way to show Bootstrap Alerts.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0

