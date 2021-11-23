Bootstrap Multiselect

Bootstrap Multiselect is a JQuery based plugin to provide an intuitive user interface for using select inputs with the multiple attribute present. Instead of a select a bootstrap button will be shown w dropdown menu containing the single options as checkboxes.

Documentation, Examples, FAQ and License: https://davidstutz.github.io/bootstrap-multiselect/.

If you are interested in actively maintaining this project, please contact me (see GitHub profile for contact information).

