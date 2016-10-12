Bootstrap Context Menu

A context menu plugin using Bootstrap's dropdown component.

It's made to be usable without having to add any specific HTML for it in the page, and to allow dynamically changing the state of its options easily.

Depends on jQuery. It uses Bootstrap's styling classes, and if using the iconClass option, also Font Awesome.

Installation

The easiest way to use BootstrapMenu is installing it from NPM:

npm install bootstrap-menu

and include it with your with your build system (Browserify, Webpack, etc).

var BootstrapMenu = require ( 'bootstrap-menu' ); var menu = new BootstrapMenu( '#dropdownButton' , { actions : });

Alternatively you can use the standalone build found at dist/BootstrapMenu.min.js . It expects jQuery to be included, and exposes BootstrapMenu globally.

< script src = "//code.jquery.com/jquery-2.1.4.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "dist/BootstrapMenu.min.js" > </ script > < script > var menu = new BootstrapMenu( '#dropdownButton' , { actions: }); </ script >

To run the examples locally, run:

npm install ./build.sh # rebuild dist/

Then open a webserver in the project's root:

node_modules/.bin/static . serving "." at http://127.0.0.1:8080

Usage

BootstrapMenu receives a string with the selector of the elements to listen to as first argument, and an options object as second argument.

The options object must have at least an actions array containing the actions to show in the context menu.

Basic example:

var menu = new BootstrapMenu( '#button' , { actions : [{ name : 'Action' , onClick : function ( ) { } }, { name : 'Another action' , onClick : function ( ) { } }, { name : 'A third action' , onClick : function ( ) { } }] });

Extended example (live demo):

< table > < tr > < th > # </ th > < th > Name </ th > < th > Description </ th > </ tr > < tr class = "demoTableRow" data-row-id = "1" > < td > 1 </ td > < td > First row </ td > < td > Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet </ td > </ tr > < tr class = "demoTableRow" data-row-id = "2" > < td > 2 </ td > < td > Second row </ td > < td > Nemo enim ipsam voluptatem quia voluptas </ td > </ tr > < tr class = "demoTableRow" data-row-id = "3" > < td > 3 </ td > < td > Third row </ td > < td > Ut enim ad minima veniam </ td > </ tr > </ table >

var tableRows = { '1' : { name : 'First row' , isEditable : true , isRemovable : true }, '2' : { name : 'Second row' , isEditable : true , isRemovable : true }, '3' : { name : 'Third row' , isEditable : true , isRemovable : true } }; var menu = new BootstrapMenu( '.demoTableRow' , { fetchElementData : function ( $rowElem ) { var rowId = $rowElem.data( 'rowId' ); return tableRows[rowId]; }, actionsGroups : [ [ 'setEditable' , 'setUneditable' ], [ 'deleteRow' ] ], actions : { editName : { name : 'Edit name' , iconClass : 'fa-pencil' , onClick : function ( row ) { }, isEnabled : function ( row ) { return row.isEditable; } }, editDescription : { name : 'Edit description' , iconClass : 'fa-pencil' , onClick : function ( row ) { }, isEnabled : function ( row ) { return row.isEditable; } }, setEditable : { name : 'Set editable' , iconClass : 'fa-unlock' , onClick : function ( row ) { }, isShown : function ( row ) { return !row.isEditable; } }, setUneditable : { name : 'Set uneditable' , iconClass : 'fa-lock' , onClick : function ( row ) { }, isShown : function ( row ) { return row.isEditable; } }, deleteRow : { name : 'Delete row' , iconClass : 'fa-trash-o' , onClick : function ( row ) { }, isEnabled : function ( row ) { return row.isEditable && row.isRemovable; } } } });

Options

Context menu initialization options:

Name Type Description menuSource string What the source of the context menu should be when opened. Valid values are mouse and element. Defaults to mouse. menuPosition string How to calculate the position of the context menu based on its source. Valid values are aboveLeft, aboveRight, belowLeft, and belowRight. Defaults to belowLeft. menuEvent string The event to listen to open the menu. Valid values are click, right-click, hover. Defaults to right-click. fetchElementData function Obtain specific data about the currently opened element, to pass it to the rest of user-defined functions of an action. actions array|object Array or object containing the list of actions to be rendered in the context menu. actionsGroups array Array to group actions to render them next to each other, with a separator between each group.

Actions attributes:

Every function attribute is called before rendering the menu each time it is opened. If fetchElementData was defined, these functions will receive as first argument its returned value for the currently selected element.

Name Type Description name string|function The name of the action. onClick function Handler to run when an action is clicked. iconClass string Optional, Font Awesome class of the icon to show for the action. classNames string|object|function Optional, classes to add to the action. isShown function Optional, decides if the action should be shown or hidden in the context menu. isEnabled function Optional, decides if the action should appear enabled or disabled in the context menu.

License

MIT license - http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php