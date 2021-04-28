This plugin integrates by default with Twitter bootstrap using badges to display the maximum length of the field where the user is inserting text. This plugin uses the HTML5 attribute "maxlength" to work.

The indicator badge shows up on focusing on the element, and disappears when the focus is lost.

Configurable options

alwaysShow : if true the threshold will be ignored and the remaining length indication will be always showing up while typing or on focus on the input. Default: false .

: Will set the counter z-elevation. Useful to fix elevation in modals or dialogs. Default . placement : Is a string, object, or function, to define where to output the counter. Possible string values are: bottom , left , top , right , bottom-right , top-right , top-left , bottom-left and centered-right . Are also available : bottom-right-inside (default option, as in Google's Material Design), top-right-inside , top-left-inside and bottom-left-inside . Custom placements can be passed as an object, with keys top , right , bottom , left , and position . These are passed to $.fn.css. A custom function may also be passed. This method is invoked with the {$element} Current Input, the {$element} MaxLength Indicator, and the Current Input's Position {bottom height left right top width}.

: Is a string, object, or function, to define where to output the counter.

Events

maxlength.reposition on an input element triggers re-placing of its indicator. Useful if textareas are resized by an external trigger.

on an input element triggers re-placing of its indicator. Useful if textareas are resized by an external trigger. maxlength.shown is triggered when the indicator is displayed.

is triggered when the indicator is displayed. maxlength.hidden is triggered when the indicator is removed from view.

Examples

Basic implementation:

$( '[maxlength]' ).maxlength();

Change the threshold value:

$( 'input.className' ).maxlength({ threshold : 20 });

An example with some of the configurable options:

$( 'input.className' ).maxlength({ alwaysShow : true , threshold : 10 , warningClass : "label label-info" , limitReachedClass : "label label-warning" , placement : 'top' , preText : 'used ' , separator : ' of ' , postText : ' chars.' });

The same example using the message option:

$( 'input.className' ).maxlength({ alwaysShow : true , threshold : 10 , warningClass : "label label-info" , limitReachedClass : "label label-warning" , placement : 'top' , message : 'used %charsTyped% of %charsTotal% chars.' });

An example allowing user to enter over max characters. NOTE: you cannot have the maxlength attribute on the input element. You will need to provide the customMaxAttribute attribute

Sample HTML element:

< textarea class = "form-control" id = "xyz" name = "xyz" maxlength = "10" > </ textarea >

$( '.form-control' ).maxlength({ alwaysShow : true , validate : false , allowOverMax : true , customMaxAttribute : "90" }); $( 'form' ).on( 'submit' , function ( e ) { $( '.form-control' ).each( function ( ) { if ($( this ).hasClass( 'overmax' )) { alert( 'prevent submit here' ); e.preventDefault(); return false ; } } ); });

An example of triggering a maxlength.reposition event whenever an external autosize plugin resizes a textarea: