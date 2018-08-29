openbase logo
bootstrap-markdown

by refactory-id
2.10.0 (see all)

Bootstrap plugin for markdown editing

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

7K

GitHub Stars

2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

66

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Bootstrap Markdown

Markdown editing meets Bootstrap.

Demo and documentation available at http://toopay.github.io/bootstrap-markdown/

Compatibility

VersionCompatibility
v2.xonly Bootstrap 3.x
v1.xonly Bootstrap 2.x

LICENSE

Copyright 2013-2016 Taufan Aditya

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

