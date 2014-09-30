THIS PLUGIN IS NO LONGER BEING MAINTAINED. IF SOMEONE ELSE WANTS TO MAINTAIN IT FEEL FREE TO FORK THE REPO.
This is a plugin for Twitter Bootstrap that adds a lightbox that is based off the modal dialog
You have several options. You can clone the repository
git clone git://github.com/jbutz/bootstrap-lightbox.git, grab an archive, or use cdnjs.
Once you have the files include the CSS and JavaScript files in your page and then give the example code below a shot.
<a data-toggle="lightbox" href="#demoLightbox">Open Lightbox</a>
<div id="demoLightbox" class="lightbox fade" tabindex="-1" role="dialog" aria-hidden="true">
<div class='lightbox-dialog'>
<div class='lightbox-content'>
<img src="image.png">
<div class='lightbox-caption'>
Your caption here
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
All you need to do is add
data-toggle="lightbox" and
href="#lightbox" or
data-target="#lightbox" to a link, and set the
href so it references the lightbox you want to display.
<a data-toggle="lightbox" href="#demoLightbox">Open Lightbox</a>
Open the lightbox with the id
myLightbox.
$('#myLightbox').lightbox(options)
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|backdrop
|boolean
|true
|This adds a modal-backdrop element.
|keyboard
|boolean
|true
|Pressing escape closes the lightbox.
|show
|boolean
|true
|Shows the lightbox when initialized.
Note: This only applies when using JavaScript to setup the lightbox.
|resizeToFit
|boolean
|true
|This resizes the image to fit the window if the image is too large.