openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bl

bootstrap-lightbox

by Jason Butz
0.4.1 (see all)

A simple lightbox plugin based on the bootstrap modal plugin.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

278

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Bootstrap Lightbox

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

THIS PLUGIN IS NO LONGER BEING MAINTAINED. IF SOMEONE ELSE WANTS TO MAINTAIN IT FEEL FREE TO FORK THE REPO.

Bootstrap - Lightbox Build Status

This is a plugin for Twitter Bootstrap that adds a lightbox that is based off the modal dialog

Quick start

You have several options. You can clone the repository git clone git://github.com/jbutz/bootstrap-lightbox.git, grab an archive, or use cdnjs.

Once you have the files include the CSS and JavaScript files in your page and then give the example code below a shot.

Example

<a data-toggle="lightbox" href="#demoLightbox">Open Lightbox</a>
<div id="demoLightbox" class="lightbox fade"  tabindex="-1" role="dialog" aria-hidden="true">
    <div class='lightbox-dialog'>
        <div class='lightbox-content'>
            <img src="image.png">
            <div class='lightbox-caption'>
                Your caption here
            </div>
        </div>
    </div>
</div>

Usage

Via data attributes

All you need to do is add data-toggle="lightbox" and href="#lightbox" or data-target="#lightbox" to a link, and set the href so it references the lightbox you want to display.

<a data-toggle="lightbox" href="#demoLightbox">Open Lightbox</a>

Via JavaScript

Open the lightbox with the id myLightbox.

$('#myLightbox').lightbox(options)

Options

Name Type Default Description
backdrop boolean true This adds a modal-backdrop element.
keyboard boolean true Pressing escape closes the lightbox.
show boolean true Shows the lightbox when initialized.
Note: This only applies when using JavaScript to setup the lightbox.
resizeToFit boolean true This resizes the image to fit the window if the image is too large.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

el
ekko-lightboxA lightbox gallery plugin for Bootstrap
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
28K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
bbi
blueimp-bootstrap-image-galleryThis project is deprecated in favor of blueimp Gallery.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
274

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial