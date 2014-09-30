THIS PLUGIN IS NO LONGER BEING MAINTAINED. IF SOMEONE ELSE WANTS TO MAINTAIN IT FEEL FREE TO FORK THE REPO.

This is a plugin for Twitter Bootstrap that adds a lightbox that is based off the modal dialog

Quick start

You have several options. You can clone the repository git clone git://github.com/jbutz/bootstrap-lightbox.git , grab an archive, or use cdnjs.

Once you have the files include the CSS and JavaScript files in your page and then give the example code below a shot.

Example

< a data-toggle = "lightbox" href = "#demoLightbox" > Open Lightbox </ a > < div id = "demoLightbox" class = "lightbox fade" tabindex = "-1" role = "dialog" aria-hidden = "true" > < div class = 'lightbox-dialog' > < div class = 'lightbox-content' > < img src = "image.png" > < div class = 'lightbox-caption' > Your caption here </ div > </ div > </ div > </ div >

Usage

Via data attributes

All you need to do is add data-toggle="lightbox" and href="#lightbox" or data-target="#lightbox" to a link, and set the href so it references the lightbox you want to display.

< a data-toggle = "lightbox" href = "#demoLightbox" > Open Lightbox </ a >

Via JavaScript

Open the lightbox with the id myLightbox .

$( '#myLightbox' ).lightbox(options)

Options