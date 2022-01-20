A Bootstrap / jQuery plugin to create input spinner elements for number input.

This version is compatible with Bootstrap 5, but we remain a Bootstrap 4 compatible version with the branch bootstrap4-compatible. npm package versions 3.x are Bootstrap 5 compatible, versions 2.x Bootstrap 4 compatible.

Features

The Bootstrap InputSpinner

is mobile friendly and responsive ,

and , automatically changes the value when holding a button ,

, has internationalized number formatting,

number formatting, allows setting a prefix or a suffix text in the input,

or a text in the input, handles val() like the native element,

like the native element, dynamically handles changing attribute values like disabled or class ,

changing like or , supports templates and custom editors , (new!)

and , (new!) dispatches change and input events on value change like the native element and

and like the native element and works without extra css, only Bootstrap 5 is needed.

Quickstart

Installation

Current version, Bootstrap 5 compatible

npm install bootstrap-input-spinner

Bootstrap 4 compatible version

npm install bootstrap-input-spinner@2.2.0

Or just download the GitHub repository and include src/bootstrap-input-spinner.js .

HTML

Create the element in HTML. The attributes are compatible to the native input[type="number"] element.

< input type = "number" value = "50" min = "0" max = "100" step = "10" />

Script

It is a jQuery plugin. So, enable the InputSpinner for all inputs with type='number' with the following script.

< script src = "src/bootstrap-input-spinner.js" > </ script > < script > $( "input[type='number']" ).inputSpinner(); </ script >

That's it. No extra css needed, just Bootstrap 5 and jQuery.

API Reference

HTML Attributes

< input type = "number" value = "4.5" min = "0" max = "9" step = "0.1" data-decimals = "2" data-suffix = "°C" />

Use these attributes to configure the behaviour

value // starting value on element creation

// starting value on element creation min // minimum value when stepping

// minimum value when stepping max // maximum value when stepping

// maximum value when stepping step // step size

// step size inputmode // the "inputmode" of the input, defaults to "decimal" (shows decimal keyboard on touch devices)

// the "inputmode" of the input, defaults to "decimal" (shows decimal keyboard on touch devices) data-decimals // shown decimal places

// shown decimal places data-digit-grouping // "false" to disable grouping (thousands separator), default is "true"

// "false" to disable grouping (thousands separator), default is "true" data-prefix // show a prefix text in the input element

// show a prefix text in the input element data-suffix // show a suffix text in the input element

The InputSpinner also handles the standard input attributes required , disabled , readonly and placeholder .

Create an instance in JavaScript

Use JavaScript to create the instance as a jQuery plugin. You may provide additional configuration in an object as a config parameter.

$(element).inputSpinner(config);

Configuration (props)

The default configuration is

var props = { decrementButton : "<strong>−</strong>" , incrementButton : "<strong>+</strong>" , groupClass : "" , buttonsClass : "btn-outline-secondary" , buttonsWidth : "2.5rem" , textAlign : "center" , autoDelay : 500 , autoInterval : 50 , buttonsOnly : false , keyboardStepping : true , locale : navigator.language, editor : I18nEditor, template : '<div class="input-group ${groupClass}">' + '<button style="min-width: ${buttonsWidth}" class="btn btn-decrement ${buttonsClass} btn-minus" type="button">${decrementButton}</button>' + '<input type="text" inputmode="decimal" style="text-align: ${textAlign}" class="form-control form-control-text-input"/>' + '<button style="min-width: ${buttonsWidth}" class="btn btn-increment ${buttonsClass} btn-plus" type="button">${incrementButton}</button>' + '</div>' }

decrementButton, incrementButton

HTML of the texts inside the buttons.

groupClass

Additional css class for the input-group of the rendered Bootstrap input.

buttonsClass

The css class of the buttons. Use it to style the increment and decrement buttons as described here. Maybe buttonsClass: btn-primary or btn-success or whatever type of buttons you want.

buttonsWidth

The width of the increment and decrement buttons.

textAlign

The text alignment inside the <input> .

autoDelay

The delay in ms after which the input automatically changes the value, when holding the increment or decrement button.

autoInterval

Speed of the value change when holding the button in ms. A lower value makes it faster.

buttonsOnly

In buttonsOnly mode (set true ) no direct text input is allowed, the text-input gets the attribute readonly , but the plus and minus buttons still allow to change the value.

keyboardStepping

In keyboardStepping mode (set true ) allows the use of the up/down arrow keys to increase/decrease the number by the step.

locale

Used to format the number in the UI. Detected automatically from the user's browser, can be set to "de", "en",… or " de_DE", "en_GB",….

editor (new!)

An Editor defines, how the input is parsed and rendered. The default editor of the spinner is the I18nEditor , which renders and parses an internationalized number value. There are custom editors in /src/custom-editors.js . An Editor must implement the two functions parse(customValue) , to parse the input to a number and render(number) to render the number to the spinner input.

The simplest custom Editor is the RawEditor , it renders just the value und parses just the value, without any changes, like a native number input. It looks like this:

var RawEditor = function ( props, element ) { this .parse = function ( customFormat ) { return customFormat } this .render = function ( number ) { return number } }

props is the configuration of the spinner and element is the original HTML element. You can use these values for the configuration of the Editor, like in I18nEditor , which uses props for the language and element for the attributes.

The TimeEditor renders and parses the number to time in hours and minutes, separated by a colon.

Supports custom editors to parse and render everything

template (new!)

To modify the look completely, you can use the template parameter. There is an example about this on the Demo Page.

Programmatic change and read of value

To change or read the value just use the jQuery val() function on the input, like this

var currentValue = $(element).val() $(element).val(newValue)

Hint: Reading the value in vanilla JS with element.value will also work, but to set the value you have to use element.setValue(newValue) or $(element).val(newValue)

Handling attributes

The attributes min , max , step , decimals , placeholder , required , disabled , readonly and class are handled dynamically. The class attribute value is dynamically copied to the input element.

Sizing

If the original elements class is set to form-control-sm of form-control-lg the class of the resulting input-group is dynamically set to input-group-sm or input-group-lg .

Events

The InputSpinner handles input and change events like the native element.

Event handling with vanilla JavaScript

element.addEventListener( "change" , function ( event ) { newValue = this .value })

Event handling with jQuery syntax

$(element).on( "change" , function ( event ) { newValue = $( this ).val() })

Methods

Methods are passed as string values instead of the options object.

destroy

Removes the InputSpinner and shows the original input element.

$(element).inputSpinner( "destroy" )

Minified version

I don't provide a minified version because I think it should be up to the using programmer to create minified versions, with all the used script sources concatenated to one file.

But, if you want it, it is easy to create your minified version with uglify: https://www.npmjs.com/package/uglify-js

Just install uglify

npm install uglify-js -g

and then in the src-folder

uglifyjs bootstrap-input-spinner.js --compress --mangle > bootstrap-input-spinner.min.js

Violà! :)

Browser support

The spinner works in all modern browsers and in the Internet Explorer. Not tested with IE < 11.

For older browsers (IE 9 or so), that doesn't support Intl , when you get an error message like "Intl is not defined" (See issue #34), just use a shim or polyfill like Intl.js, and it works.

