A Bootstrap / jQuery plugin to create input spinner elements for number input.
Examples with floating-point and german localization
This version is compatible with Bootstrap 5, but we remain a Bootstrap 4 compatible version with the branch bootstrap4-compatible. npm package versions 3.x are Bootstrap 5 compatible, versions 2.x Bootstrap 4 compatible.
The Bootstrap InputSpinner
val() like the native element,
disabled or
class,
change and
input events on value change like the native element and
Current version, Bootstrap 5 compatible
npm install bootstrap-input-spinner
Bootstrap 4 compatible version
npm install bootstrap-input-spinner@2.2.0
Or just download the GitHub repository and include
src/bootstrap-input-spinner.js.
Create the element in HTML. The attributes are compatible to the native
input[type="number"] element.
<input type="number" value="50" min="0" max="100" step="10"/>
It is a jQuery plugin. So, enable the InputSpinner for all inputs with
type='number' with the following script.
<script src="src/bootstrap-input-spinner.js"></script>
<script>
$("input[type='number']").inputSpinner();
</script>
That's it. No extra css needed, just Bootstrap 5 and jQuery.
<input type="number" value="4.5" min="0" max="9" step="0.1" data-decimals="2" data-suffix="°C"/>
Use these attributes to configure the behaviour
value // starting value on element creation
min // minimum value when stepping
max // maximum value when stepping
step // step size
inputmode // the "inputmode" of the input, defaults to "decimal" (shows decimal keyboard on touch devices)
data-decimals // shown decimal places
data-digit-grouping // "false" to disable grouping (thousands separator), default is "true"
data-prefix // show a prefix text in the input element
data-suffix // show a suffix text in the input element
The InputSpinner also handles the standard input attributes
required,
disabled,
readonly and
placeholder.
Use JavaScript to create the instance as a jQuery plugin. You may provide additional configuration in an object as a config parameter.
$(element).inputSpinner(config);
The default configuration is
var props = {
decrementButton: "<strong>−</strong>", // button text
incrementButton: "<strong>+</strong>", // ..
groupClass: "", // css class of the resulting input-group
buttonsClass: "btn-outline-secondary",
buttonsWidth: "2.5rem",
textAlign: "center", // alignment of the entered number
autoDelay: 500, // ms threshold before auto value change
autoInterval: 50, // speed of auto value change, set to `undefined` to disable auto-change
buttonsOnly: false, // set this `true` to disable the possibility to enter or paste the number via keyboard
keyboardStepping: true, // set this to `false` to disallow the use of the up and down arrow keys to step
locale: navigator.language, // the locale, per default detected automatically from the browser
editor: I18nEditor, // the editor (parsing and rendering of the input)
template: // the template of the input
'<div class="input-group ${groupClass}">' +
'<button style="min-width: ${buttonsWidth}" class="btn btn-decrement ${buttonsClass} btn-minus" type="button">${decrementButton}</button>' +
'<input type="text" inputmode="decimal" style="text-align: ${textAlign}" class="form-control form-control-text-input"/>' +
'<button style="min-width: ${buttonsWidth}" class="btn btn-increment ${buttonsClass} btn-plus" type="button">${incrementButton}</button>' +
'</div>'
}
HTML of the texts inside the buttons.
Additional css class for the
input-group of the rendered Bootstrap input.
The css class of the buttons. Use it to style the increment and decrement buttons as
described here. Maybe
buttonsClass: btn-primary
or
btn-success or whatever type of buttons you want.
The width of the increment and decrement buttons.
The text alignment inside the
<input>.
The delay in ms after which the input automatically changes the value, when holding the increment or decrement button.
Speed of the value change when holding the button in ms. A lower value makes it faster.
In
buttonsOnly mode (set
true) no direct text input is allowed, the text-input gets the attribute
readonly, but
the plus and minus buttons still allow to change the value.
In
keyboardStepping mode (set
true) allows the use of the up/down arrow keys to increase/decrease the number by the
step.
Used to format the number in the UI. Detected automatically from the user's browser, can be set to "de", "en",… or " de_DE", "en_GB",….
An Editor defines, how the input is parsed and rendered. The default editor of the spinner is the
I18nEditor, which
renders and parses an internationalized number value. There are custom editors in
/src/custom-editors.js. An Editor
must implement the two functions
parse(customValue), to parse the input to a number and
render(number) to render the
number to the spinner input.
The simplest custom Editor is the
RawEditor, it renders just the value und parses just the value, without any changes,
like a native number input. It looks like this:
var RawEditor = function (props, element) {
this.parse = function (customFormat) {
// parse nothing
return customFormat
}
this.render = function (number) {
// render raw
return number
}
}
props is the configuration of the spinner and
element is the original HTML element. You can use these values for the
configuration of the Editor, like in
I18nEditor, which uses
props for the language and
element for the attributes.
The
TimeEditor renders and parses the number to time in hours and minutes, separated by a colon.
Supports custom editors to parse and render everything
To modify the look completely, you can use the template parameter. There is an example about this on the Demo Page.
To change or read the value just use the jQuery
val() function on the input, like this
var currentValue = $(element).val() // read
$(element).val(newValue) // write
Hint: Reading the value in vanilla JS with
element.valuewill also work, but to set the value you have to use
element.setValue(newValue)or
$(element).val(newValue)
The attributes
min,
max,
step,
decimals,
placeholder,
required,
disabled,
readonly and
class
are handled dynamically. The
class attribute value is dynamically copied to the input element.
If the original elements class is set to
form-control-sm of
form-control-lg the class of the resulting input-group
is dynamically set to
input-group-sm or
input-group-lg.
The InputSpinner handles
input and
change events like the native element.
element.addEventListener("change", function (event) {
newValue = this.value
})
$(element).on("change", function (event) {
newValue = $(this).val()
})
Methods are passed as string values instead of the options object.
Removes the InputSpinner and shows the original input element.
$(element).inputSpinner("destroy")
I don't provide a minified version because I think it should be up to the using programmer to create minified versions, with all the used script sources concatenated to one file.
But, if you want it, it is easy to create your minified version with uglify: https://www.npmjs.com/package/uglify-js
Just install uglify
npm install uglify-js -g
and then in the src-folder
uglifyjs bootstrap-input-spinner.js --compress --mangle > bootstrap-input-spinner.min.js
Violà! :)
The spinner works in all modern browsers and in the Internet Explorer. Not tested with IE < 11.
For older browsers (IE 9 or so), that doesn't support
Intl, when you get an error message like
"Intl is not defined" (See issue #34), just use a
shim or polyfill like Intl.js, and it works.
_blank