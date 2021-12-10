openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bi

bootstrap-ie8

by Christian Oliff
4.3.1 (see all)

Bootstrap 4 for IE8 and IE9

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

317

GitHub Stars

282

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

LICENSE NPM Downloads github-stars-image code style: prettier

Bootstrap 4 for IE8 and IE9

Bootstrap 4 drops support for Internet Explorer 8 and 9, but you can add it back by simply adding a conditional statement targeting IE 8 and 9 with a CSS file and a CDN-hosted JavaScript file to polyfill HTML5 element support.

Quick start

Several quick start options are available:

  • Download the latest release
  • Clone the repo git clone https://github.com/coliff/bootstrap-ie8.git
  • Install with npm npm install bootstrap-ie8
  • Install with yarn yarn add bootstrap-ie8
  • Install with Composer composer require coliff/bootstrap-ie8:4.3.1

Usage

  1. Add <meta http-equiv="x-ua-compatible" content="ie=edge"> to the top of the of your page

  2. Add the following conditional statements to the <head> of your page but after the Bootstrap 4 CSS:

<!--[if IE 9]>
  <link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/coliff/bootstrap-ie8/css/bootstrap-ie9.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
<![endif]-->
<!--[if lte IE 8]>
  <link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/coliff/bootstrap-ie8/css/bootstrap-ie8.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
  <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/g/html5shiv@3.7.3"></script>
<![endif]-->

Optional JavaScript Fix

To fix the dropdown menus and modals you can add the following to the footer:

<!--[if gte IE 9]><!-->
  <script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.5.1.slim.min.js"></script>
  <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@4.5.3/dist/js/bootstrap.bundle.min.js"></script>
<!--<![endif]-->
<!--[if IE 9]>
  <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/coliff/bootstrap-ie8/js/bootstrap-ie9.min.js"></script>
<![endif]-->
<!--[if lte IE 8]>
  <script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.12.4.min.js"></script>
  <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/coliff/bootstrap-ie8/js/bootstrap-ie8.min.js"></script>
  <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@4.5.3/dist/js/bootstrap.js"></script>
<![endif]-->

This will load jQuery, PopperJS and Bootstrap as normal on all browsers other than IE8. IE9 will load the bootstrap-ie9.js script. IE8 will load the latest compatible version of jQuery, the unminified Bootstrap JS (the minified version causes an error) and the bootstrap-ie8.js fix.

FAQS

Q. What does this fix/polyfill?

A. Internet Explorer 9 doesn't support flexbox so there is a float-based layout fallback and a couple of other minor fixes. Internet Explorer 8 doesn't support rem units so all units are specified in pixels. Media Queries are also not supported so IE8 has a fixed-width layout (min-width 998px).

Q. Is the CSS hosted on a CDN?

A. Yes, thanks to JSDelivr minified versions are available with the direct links:

Q. Will you provide LESS/SASS files?

A. Maybe in a future release I'll provide SASS file (with comments).

Q. Do I need the RespondJS polyfill for IE8 like Bootstrap 3 uses?

A. No. Instead the CSS is set to be fixed-width which makes things a lot easier. You don't need to change your HTML markup, the CSS will take care of it as the (min-width:992px) media queries are all set.

Q. Where can I see a demo?

A. Right here: http://coliff.github.io/bootstrap-ie8/test.htm

Known Issues

Thanks

BrowserStack Logo

Thanks to BrowserStack for providing the infrastructure that allows us to test in real browsers

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial