openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

bootstrap-icons

by twbs
1.7.2 (see all)

Official open source SVG icon library for Bootstrap.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

130K

GitHub Stars

5.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

30

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Bootstrap Icon

Reviews

Average Rating

4.8/58
Read All Reviews
akjha9721
mxd025
Emad-salah

Top Feedback

2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
2Responsive Maintainers
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge

Readme

Bootstrap logo

Bootstrap Icons

Official open source SVG icon library for Bootstrap with over 1,600 icons.
Explore Bootstrap Icons »

Bootstrap · Themes · Blog

Bootstrap Icons preview

Install

Bootstrap Icons are packaged up and published to npm. We only include the processed SVGs in this package—it's up to you and your team to implement. Read our docs for usage instructions.

npm i bootstrap-icons

For those using Packagist, you can also install Bootstrap Icons via Composer:

composer require twbs/bootstrap-icons

Also available in Figma.

Usage

Depending on your setup, you can include Bootstrap Icons in a handful of ways.

  • Copy-paste SVGs as embedded HTML
  • Reference via <img> element
  • Use the SVG sprite
  • Include via CSS

See the docs for more information.

Development

Build Status

Clone the repo, install dependencies, and start the Hugo server locally.

git clone https://github.com/twbs/icons/
cd icons
npm i
npm start

Then open http://localhost:4000 in your browser.

npm scripts

Here are some key scripts you'll use during development. Be sure to look to our package.json for a complete list of scripts.

ScriptDescription
startAlias for running docs-serve
docs-serveStarts a local Hugo server
pagesGenerates permalink pages for each icon with template Markdown
iconsProcesses and optimizes SVGs in icons directory

Adding SVGs

Icons are typically only added by @mdo, but exceptions can be made. New glyphs are designed in Figma first on a 16x16px grid, then exported as flattened SVGs with fill (no stroke). Once a new SVG icon has been added to the icons directory, we use an npm script to:

  1. Optimize our SVGs with SVGO.
  2. Modify the SVGs source HTML, removing all attributes before setting new attributes and values in our preferred order.

Use npm run icons to run the script, run npm run pages to build permalink pages, complete those pages, and, finally, commit the results in a new branch for updating.

Publishing

Documentation is published automatically when a new Git tag is published. See our GitHub Actions and package.json for more information.

License

MIT

Author

@mdo

Rate & Review

Great Documentation2
Easy to Use2
Performant2
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers2
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
AmarjeetNew Delhi , INDIA73 Ratings78 Reviews
21 days ago

Bootstrap icons are very minimalist yet they serve their purpose. I have used them in some of my projects. They are lightweight and come only in a single black color yet you can customize the color using the CSS properties. The only downside is they do not offer many icons.Hope they will add more in the coming days ✌️

0
mxd0252 Ratings1 Review
UI/UX designer | Product designer
7 months ago
Performant
Responsive Maintainers
Easy to Use

This library is very useful for making you UI more interactive and premium. It's an open-source, so everyone can get better community support. I have used this pack for my recent projects and I’m pretty impressed, these icons load pretty fast in the browser. It's 100% recommended.

0
Emad Kheir121 Ratings132 Reviews
Full-stack Software Engineer
5 months ago

An icons plugin made by the creators of bootstrap, there are a lot of other alternatives though that offer higher quality icons such as font-awesome (freemium) and ionicons (completely free). So I recommend you take a look at those before going with it.

0
ndonkot43 Ratings0 Reviews
4 months ago
Akash YadavNepal6 Ratings0 Reviews
I am fascinated by evolving Web Technologies. Front and Back are two ends and I try to make them meet
4 months ago

Alternatives

font-awesomeThe iconic SVG, font, and CSS toolkit
GitHub Stars
68K
Weekly Downloads
823K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
1,010
Top Feedback
34Easy to Use
31Great Documentation
14Performant
@fortawesome/fontawesome-svg-coreThe iconic SVG, font, and CSS toolkit
GitHub Stars
68K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
@fortawesome/free-regular-svg-iconsThe iconic SVG, font, and CSS toolkit
GitHub Stars
68K
Weekly Downloads
485K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@fortawesome/free-brands-svg-iconsThe iconic SVG, font, and CSS toolkit
GitHub Stars
68K
Weekly Downloads
448K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
@fortawesome/free-solid-svg-iconsThe iconic SVG, font, and CSS toolkit
GitHub Stars
68K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 21 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial