Official open source SVG icon library for Bootstrap with over 1,600 icons.
Bootstrap Icons are packaged up and published to npm. We only include the processed SVGs in this package—it's up to you and your team to implement. Read our docs for usage instructions.
npm i bootstrap-icons
For those using Packagist, you can also install Bootstrap Icons via Composer:
composer require twbs/bootstrap-icons
Depending on your setup, you can include Bootstrap Icons in a handful of ways.
<img> element
Clone the repo, install dependencies, and start the Hugo server locally.
git clone https://github.com/twbs/icons/
cd icons
npm i
npm start
Then open
http://localhost:4000 in your browser.
Here are some key scripts you'll use during development. Be sure to look to our
package.json for a complete list of scripts.
|Script
|Description
start
|Alias for running
docs-serve
docs-serve
|Starts a local Hugo server
pages
|Generates permalink pages for each icon with template Markdown
icons
|Processes and optimizes SVGs in
icons directory
Icons are typically only added by @mdo, but exceptions can be made. New glyphs are designed in Figma first on a 16x16px grid, then exported as flattened SVGs with
fill (no stroke). Once a new SVG icon has been added to the
icons directory, we use an npm script to:
Use
npm run icons to run the script, run
npm run pages to build permalink pages, complete those pages, and, finally, commit the results in a new branch for updating.
Documentation is published automatically when a new Git tag is published. See our GitHub Actions and
package.json for more information.
MIT
Bootstrap icons are very minimalist yet they serve their purpose. I have used them in some of my projects. They are lightweight and come only in a single black color yet you can customize the color using the CSS properties. The only downside is they do not offer many icons.Hope they will add more in the coming days ✌️
This library is very useful for making you UI more interactive and premium. It's an open-source, so everyone can get better community support. I have used this pack for my recent projects and I’m pretty impressed, these icons load pretty fast in the browser. It's 100% recommended.
An icons plugin made by the creators of bootstrap, there are a lot of other alternatives though that offer higher quality icons such as font-awesome (freemium) and ionicons (completely free). So I recommend you take a look at those before going with it.