Bootstrap Icons

Official open source SVG icon library for Bootstrap with over 1,600 icons.

Explore Bootstrap Icons »



Bootstrap · Themes · Blog



Install

Bootstrap Icons are packaged up and published to npm. We only include the processed SVGs in this package—it's up to you and your team to implement. Read our docs for usage instructions.

npm i bootstrap-icons

For those using Packagist, you can also install Bootstrap Icons via Composer:

composer require twbs/bootstrap-icons

Also available in Figma.

Usage

Depending on your setup, you can include Bootstrap Icons in a handful of ways.

Copy-paste SVGs as embedded HTML

Reference via <img> element

element Use the SVG sprite

Include via CSS

See the docs for more information.

Development

Clone the repo, install dependencies, and start the Hugo server locally.

git clone https://github.com/twbs/icons/ cd icons npm i npm start

Then open http://localhost:4000 in your browser.

npm scripts

Here are some key scripts you'll use during development. Be sure to look to our package.json for a complete list of scripts.

Script Description start Alias for running docs-serve docs-serve Starts a local Hugo server pages Generates permalink pages for each icon with template Markdown icons Processes and optimizes SVGs in icons directory

Adding SVGs

Icons are typically only added by @mdo, but exceptions can be made. New glyphs are designed in Figma first on a 16x16px grid, then exported as flattened SVGs with fill (no stroke). Once a new SVG icon has been added to the icons directory, we use an npm script to:

Optimize our SVGs with SVGO. Modify the SVGs source HTML, removing all attributes before setting new attributes and values in our preferred order.

Use npm run icons to run the script, run npm run pages to build permalink pages, complete those pages, and, finally, commit the results in a new branch for updating.

Publishing

Documentation is published automatically when a new Git tag is published. See our GitHub Actions and package.json for more information.

License

MIT

Author

@mdo