A simple iconpicker for Bootstrap 3.x and 4.x.

Please note that this project is for Bootstrap 3.x and 4.x, including Glyphicons in Bootstrap 3.x. Other icon fonts thats supports: Elusive Icons, Font Awesome, Ionicons, Map Icons, Material Design Icons, Octicons, Typicons, Weather Icons, Flag Icons.

Quick start

Several quick start options are available:

Download the latest release: .

. Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/victor-valencia/bootstrap-iconpicker.git .

. Install with Bower: bower install bootstrap-iconpicker .

. Install with npm: npm install bootstrap-iconpicker .

CDN

The CDN is updated after the release is made public, which means that there is a delay between the publishing of a release and its availability on the CDN. Check the GitHub page for the latest release.

What's included

Within the download you'll find the following directories and files, logically grouping common assets and providing both compiled and minified variations. You'll see something like this:

bootstrap-iconpicker/ ├── css/ │ ├── bootstrap-iconpicker .css │ ├── bootstrap-iconpicker .min .css ├── js/ │ ├── bootstrap-iconpicker-iconset-all .js │ ├── bootstrap-iconpicker-iconset-all .min .js │ ├── bootstrap-iconpicker .bundle .min .js │ ├── bootstrap-iconpicker .js │ └── bootstrap-iconpicker .min .js

We provide compiled CSS and JS ( bootstrap-iconpicker.* ), as well as compiled and minified CSS and JS ( bootstrap-iconpicker.min.* ).

All iconset includes in previous versions are included in file ( bootstrap-iconpicker-iconset-all.js ) compiled and ( bootstrap-iconpicker-iconset-all.min.js ) minified.

Files ( bootstrap-iconpicker-iconset-all.min.js ) and ( bootstrap-iconpicker.min.js ) are included in bundle version ( bootstrap-iconpicker.bundle.min.js ).

Supported Iconset

You can see all suported iconset in this doc.

Documentation and live examples

See documentation and live examples here: http://victor-valencia.github.io/bootstrap-iconpicker

Bugs and feature requests

Have a bug or a feature request? Please open a new issue. Before opening any issue, please search for existing issues and read the Issue Guidelines, written by Nicolas Gallagher. You may use this JSFiddle as a template for your bug reports.

What's next and changelog

You can see what's next and changelog in this doc.

Versioning

For transparency into our release cycle and in striving to maintain backward compatibility, Bootstrap-Iconpicker is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines. Sometimes we screw up, but we'll adhere to those rules whenever possible.

Releases will be numbered with the following format:

<major>.<minor>.<patch>

And constructed with the following guidelines:

Breaking backward compatibility bumps the major while resetting minor and patch

while resetting minor and patch New additions without breaking backward compatibility bumps the minor while resetting the patch

while resetting the patch Bug fixes and misc changes bumps only the patch

For more information on SemVer, please visit http://semver.org/.

Author

@victor-valencia

Contributors

@victor-valencia, @promatik, @jwhitfieldseed, @crlcu, @michaelbilcot, @joews, @s-belichenko-sold, @mahmoud-asadi, @ibrahimyilmaz7

License

Licensed under the MIT license.

