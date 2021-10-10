openbase logo
bootstrap-horizon

by Pier-Luc Gendreau
1.0.1 (see all)

Boostrap 3 rows with inline, horizontally scrolling columns.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

76

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

bootstrap-horizon bower package npm version

Boostrap 3 rows with inline, horizontally scrolling columns. Inspired by Ravimallya @ StackOverflow

Live example

Installation

Bower

bower install bootstrap-horizon

npm

npm install bootstrap-horizon

Usage

Include bootstrap-horizon.css after bootstrap.css

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/twitter-bootstrap/3.3.7/css/bootstrap.min.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/bootstrap-horizon/dist/bootstrap-horizon.min.css">

Add the .row-horizon class to rows that require horizontal scrolling. In order to improve the UX, bootstrap-horizon overrides bootstrap's .col-*-* classes to make the baseline width 90% instead of 100% which allows for a small portion of the last column to be displayed.

<div class="row row-horizon">
  <div class="col-xs-6">
    <p>This content is very, very, very, very, very, very, very wide!</p>
  </div>
  <div class="col-xs-6">
    <p>This content is very, very, very, very, very, very, very wide!</p>
  </div>
  <div class="col-xs-6">
    <p>This content is very, very, very, very, very, very, very wide!</p>
  </div>
</div>

License

MIT

