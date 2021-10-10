Boostrap 3 rows with inline, horizontally scrolling columns. Inspired by Ravimallya @ StackOverflow
bower install bootstrap-horizon
npm install bootstrap-horizon
Include bootstrap-horizon.css after bootstrap.css
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/twitter-bootstrap/3.3.7/css/bootstrap.min.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/bootstrap-horizon/dist/bootstrap-horizon.min.css">
Add the
.row-horizon class to rows that require horizontal scrolling. In order to improve the UX, bootstrap-horizon overrides bootstrap's
.col-*-* classes to make the baseline width 90% instead of 100% which allows for a small portion of the last column to be displayed.
<div class="row row-horizon">
<div class="col-xs-6">
<p>This content is very, very, very, very, very, very, very wide!</p>
</div>
<div class="col-xs-6">
<p>This content is very, very, very, very, very, very, very wide!</p>
</div>
<div class="col-xs-6">
<p>This content is very, very, very, very, very, very, very wide!</p>
</div>
</div>
MIT