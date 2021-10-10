Boostrap 3 rows with inline, horizontally scrolling columns. Inspired by Ravimallya @ StackOverflow

Live example

Installation

Bower

bower install bootstrap-horizon

npm

npm install bootstrap-horizon

Usage

Include bootstrap-horizon.css after bootstrap.css

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/twitter-bootstrap/3.3.7/css/bootstrap.min.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/bootstrap-horizon/dist/bootstrap-horizon.min.css" >

Add the .row-horizon class to rows that require horizontal scrolling. In order to improve the UX, bootstrap-horizon overrides bootstrap's .col-*-* classes to make the baseline width 90% instead of 100% which allows for a small portion of the last column to be displayed.

< div class = "row row-horizon" > < div class = "col-xs-6" > < p > This content is very, very, very, very, very, very, very wide! </ p > </ div > < div class = "col-xs-6" > < p > This content is very, very, very, very, very, very, very wide! </ p > </ div > < div class = "col-xs-6" > < p > This content is very, very, very, very, very, very, very wide! </ p > </ div > </ div >

License

MIT