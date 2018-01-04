Pretty simple jQuery plugin that turns standard Bootstrap alerts into hovering "Growl-like" notifications.

Demo

I have a basic demo set up at jsfiddle for the time being which you can view here: http://jsfiddle.net/ifightcrime/Us6WX/1008/

Features

Uses standard Twitter Bootstrap alerts which provides 'info', 'danger', and 'success' styles.

Multiple growls called consecutively are stacked up one after another in a list.

Automatically fades growls away after a default of 4 seconds.

Dependencies

Latest version of jQuery. (tested on 1.11.0) Twitter Bootstrap. (current rev tested with 3.3.1)

Usage

Include the dependencies and jquery.bootstrap-growl.min.js into your page and call the following:

$.bootstrapGrowl( "My message" );

Available Options

By default, growls use the standard 'alert' Bootstrap style, are 250px wide, right aligned, and are positioned 20px from the top right of the page.

$.bootstrapGrowl( "another message, yay!" , { ele : 'body' , type : 'info' , offset : { from : 'top' , amount : 20 }, align : 'right' , width : 250 , delay : 4000 , allow_dismiss : true , stackup_spacing : 10 });

Note: Previous top_offset is not broken by this latest change.

Additional Contributors