Pretty simple jQuery plugin that turns standard Bootstrap alerts into hovering "Growl-like" notifications.
I have a basic demo set up at jsfiddle for the time being which you can view here: http://jsfiddle.net/ifightcrime/Us6WX/1008/
Include the dependencies and
jquery.bootstrap-growl.min.js into your page and call the following:
$.bootstrapGrowl("My message");
By default, growls use the standard 'alert' Bootstrap style, are 250px wide, right aligned, and are positioned 20px from the top right of the page.
$.bootstrapGrowl("another message, yay!", {
ele: 'body', // which element to append to
type: 'info', // (null, 'info', 'danger', 'success')
offset: {from: 'top', amount: 20}, // 'top', or 'bottom'
align: 'right', // ('left', 'right', or 'center')
width: 250, // (integer, or 'auto')
delay: 4000, // Time while the message will be displayed. It's not equivalent to the *demo* timeOut!
allow_dismiss: true, // If true then will display a cross to close the popup.
stackup_spacing: 10 // spacing between consecutively stacked growls.
});
Note: Previous
top_offset is not broken by this latest change.