bgi

bootstrap-growl-ifightcrime

by Nick Larson
1.1.0 (see all)

Pretty simple jQuery plugin that turns standard Bootstrap alerts into "Growl-like" notifications.

Readme

bootstrap-growl

Pretty simple jQuery plugin that turns standard Bootstrap alerts into hovering "Growl-like" notifications.

Demo

I have a basic demo set up at jsfiddle for the time being which you can view here: http://jsfiddle.net/ifightcrime/Us6WX/1008/

Features

  • Uses standard Twitter Bootstrap alerts which provides 'info', 'danger', and 'success' styles.
  • Multiple growls called consecutively are stacked up one after another in a list.
  • Automatically fades growls away after a default of 4 seconds.

Dependencies

  1. Latest version of jQuery. (tested on 1.11.0)
  2. Twitter Bootstrap. (current rev tested with 3.3.1)

Usage

Include the dependencies and jquery.bootstrap-growl.min.js into your page and call the following:

$.bootstrapGrowl("My message");

Available Options

By default, growls use the standard 'alert' Bootstrap style, are 250px wide, right aligned, and are positioned 20px from the top right of the page.

$.bootstrapGrowl("another message, yay!", {
  ele: 'body', // which element to append to
  type: 'info', // (null, 'info', 'danger', 'success')
  offset: {from: 'top', amount: 20}, // 'top', or 'bottom'
  align: 'right', // ('left', 'right', or 'center')
  width: 250, // (integer, or 'auto')
  delay: 4000, // Time while the message will be displayed. It's not equivalent to the *demo* timeOut!
  allow_dismiss: true, // If true then will display a cross to close the popup.
  stackup_spacing: 10 // spacing between consecutively stacked growls.
});

Note: Previous top_offset is not broken by this latest change.

Additional Contributors

