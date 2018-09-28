Original Copyright: (c) 2011-2018 Twitter, Inc.

Purpose

There are times when you only want to use the excellent Bootstrap grid functionality but don't want the extra classes and typography changes included, often when asked to work on existing client sites that do not include any responsive frameworks and you just want to get the changes done quickly and responsively. With Bootstrap 4, extracting the grid functionality is easy.

Included Features

Grid framework

Responsive Utilities (ported from alpha)

.img-fluid class (formerly .img-responsive in Bootstrap 3)

class (formerly in Bootstrap 3) clearfix utility

Installation

NPM

npm install bootstrap-grid-only-css --save

Bower Installation

bower install bootstrap4-grid-only

Usage

Unlike traditional Bootstrapped, the grid must be wrapped with the .bootstrap-wrapper class in an attempt to minimize potential conflicts with other libraries.

Simply download the appropriate CSS file and include it in your HTML header (you only need one):

bootstrap-grid.css - The expanded version

- The expanded version bootstrap-grid.min.css - The minified version

Documentation for the grid system may be found on the Bootstrap web site.

Linking Stylesheets

Add the following to the head of your web page:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "dist/css/bootstrap-grid.min.css" />

CDN: jsDelivr

Supports both HTTP and HTTPS.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "//cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/dmhendricks/bootstrap-grid-css@4.1.3/dist/css/bootstrap-grid.min.css" />

Basic Usage Example

< div class = "bootstrap-wrapper" > < div class = "container" > < div class = "row" > < div class = "col-md-4" > .col-md-4 </ div > < div class = "col-md-4" > .col-md-4 </ div > < div class = "col-md-4" > .col-md-4 </ div > </ div > < div class = "row hidden-sm-down" > < div class = "col-md-6" > .col-md-6 </ div > < div class = "col-md-6" > .col-md-6 </ div > </ div > </ div > </ div >

See the demo for more information.

Custom Build Tutorial

You can make your own custom build of Bootstrap by downloading the source, making changes to the SCSS files and compiling.

Here is how to accomplish what I have done here: