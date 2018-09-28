Original Copyright: (c) 2011-2018 Twitter, Inc.
There are times when you only want to use the excellent Bootstrap grid functionality but don't want the extra classes and typography changes included, often when asked to work on existing client sites that do not include any responsive frameworks and you just want to get the changes done quickly and responsively. With Bootstrap 4, extracting the grid functionality is easy.
.img-fluid class (formerly
.img-responsive in Bootstrap 3)
clearfix utility
npm install bootstrap-grid-only-css --save
bower install bootstrap4-grid-only
Unlike traditional Bootstrapped, the grid must be wrapped with the
.bootstrap-wrapper class in an attempt to minimize potential conflicts with other libraries.
Simply download the appropriate CSS file and include it in your HTML header (you only need one):
bootstrap-grid.css - The expanded version
bootstrap-grid.min.css - The minified version
Documentation for the grid system may be found on the Bootstrap web site.
Add the following to the head of your web page:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="dist/css/bootstrap-grid.min.css" />
Supports both HTTP and HTTPS.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/dmhendricks/bootstrap-grid-css@4.1.3/dist/css/bootstrap-grid.min.css" />
<div class="bootstrap-wrapper">
<div class="container">
<div class="row">
<div class="col-md-4">.col-md-4</div>
<div class="col-md-4">.col-md-4</div>
<div class="col-md-4">.col-md-4</div>
</div>
<div class="row hidden-sm-down"> <!-- Hidden on small screens -->
<div class="col-md-6">.col-md-6</div>
<div class="col-md-6">.col-md-6</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
See the demo for more information.
You can make your own custom build of Bootstrap by downloading the source, making changes to the SCSS files and compiling.
Here is how to accomplish what I have done here:
.bootstrap-wrapper class to
scss/bootstrap-grid.scss (lines 23 and 50), included the responsive utilities (line 43) and
.img-fluid class (line 48). I also ported the
scss/utilities/_visibility.scss responsive utilities that were found in alpha for convenience.
gulp styles