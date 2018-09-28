openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bgo

bootstrap-grid-only-css

by Daniel M. Hendricks
4.1.3 (see all)

The grid and responsive utilities classes extracted from the Bootstrap 4 framework, compiled into CSS.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

675

GitHub Stars

132

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Developer Release GitHub License GitHub Downloads NPM Downloads Donate Twitter

bootstrap-grid.css

Original Copyright: (c) 2011-2018 Twitter, Inc.

📌 View Demo

Purpose

There are times when you only want to use the excellent Bootstrap grid functionality but don't want the extra classes and typography changes included, often when asked to work on existing client sites that do not include any responsive frameworks and you just want to get the changes done quickly and responsively. With Bootstrap 4, extracting the grid functionality is easy.

Included Features

  • Grid framework
  • Responsive Utilities (ported from alpha)
  • .img-fluid class (formerly .img-responsive in Bootstrap 3)
  • clearfix utility

Installation

NPM

npm install bootstrap-grid-only-css --save

Bower Installation

bower install bootstrap4-grid-only

Usage

Unlike traditional Bootstrapped, the grid must be wrapped with the .bootstrap-wrapper class in an attempt to minimize potential conflicts with other libraries.

Simply download the appropriate CSS file and include it in your HTML header (you only need one):

  • bootstrap-grid.css - The expanded version
  • bootstrap-grid.min.css - The minified version

Documentation for the grid system may be found on the Bootstrap web site.

Linking Stylesheets

Add the following to the head of your web page:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="dist/css/bootstrap-grid.min.css" />

CDN: jsDelivr

Supports both HTTP and HTTPS.

<link rel="stylesheet" href="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/dmhendricks/bootstrap-grid-css@4.1.3/dist/css/bootstrap-grid.min.css" />

Basic Usage Example

<div class="bootstrap-wrapper">
    <div class="container">
        <div class="row">
            <div class="col-md-4">.col-md-4</div>
            <div class="col-md-4">.col-md-4</div>
            <div class="col-md-4">.col-md-4</div>
        </div>
        <div class="row hidden-sm-down"> <!-- Hidden on small screens -->
            <div class="col-md-6">.col-md-6</div>
            <div class="col-md-6">.col-md-6</div>
        </div>
    </div>
</div>

See the demo for more information.

Custom Build Tutorial

You can make your own custom build of Bootstrap by downloading the source, making changes to the SCSS files and compiling.

Here is how to accomplish what I have done here:

  1. Download and extract the Bootstrap source files
  2. Modify the SCSS files as desired. For example, to generate this build I added the .bootstrap-wrapper class to scss/bootstrap-grid.scss (lines 23 and 50), included the responsive utilities (line 43) and .img-fluid class (line 48). I also ported the scss/utilities/_visibility.scss responsive utilities that were found in alpha for convenience.
  3. Once you are done making your changes, use a program like Koala or Scout to compile the SCSS files into usable CSS files. If you have Gulp and npm installed, you can simply run the command: gulp styles

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial