bootstrap-grid

by Santeri Hiltunen
3.0.1 (see all)

Standalone version of Bootstrap's grid system

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

909

GitHub Stars

46

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Bootstrap Grid

Readme

bootstrap-grid

Standalone version of Bootstrap 3 grid system. See the test file for a demo.

If you want to use the grid from Bootstrap 4 you should use Bootstrap directly. It includes a standalone version of its grid system in its downloadable bundle and npm package so go ahead and use that instead of this package.

Why?

Bootstrap 3 contains a best of breed responsive grid system. It's useful without all the rest of Bootstrap. This project contains a standalone version of it with related utility classes.

How to use the grid system?

See Bootstrap's grid system and responsive utilities documentation.

How do I use this project?

You have several choices:

  1. Download the grid.css or grid.min.css file from the dist folder and include it in your project.
  2. Install this package with npm and include/require grid.css or grid.min.css directly from node_modules.
  3. If you are using webpack with css-loader you can just require("bootstrap-grid").
  4. Any other way you can think of really.

The Bootstrap grid system expects the columns and containers to have box-sizing: border-box set. The grid.css file doesn't have that rule because it's set in Bootstrap's scaffolding.less file that also includes lot's of other modifications to global element styles. We could set the rule for you globally but a small library like this shouldn't include such things.

Because of this you must set it yourself using * { box-sizing: border-box; }. You can also set it separately for every Bootstrap class but that's not really fun...

You can check the test file for an example how to use and setup the grid.

What's included?

The following classes are included:

  • clearfix
  • container
  • container-fluid
  • row
  • All the col classes from col-xs-1 to col-lg-12 including push, pull and offset versions: col-(xs-lg)-[(push|pull|offset)-](1-12)
  • hidden classes for all breakpoints: hidden-(xs-lg|print)
  • visible classes for all breakpoints and display values: visible-(xs-lg|print)-(block|inline|inline-block).
  • visible-(xs-lg|print) are also included but they are deprecated as of Bootstrap v3.2.0 and should not be used.

How do I build this?

Install dependencies

$ npm install

Run build

$ npm run build

grid.css and the minified grid.min.css are generated.

Alternatives

tbg
tailwind-bootstrap-gridTailwind CSS plugin that generates Bootstrap's flexbox grid
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
sbg
styled-bootstrap-gridFull Twitter Bootstrap v4 grid system implementation
GitHub Stars
162
Weekly Downloads
14K
b4g
bootstrap-4-gridBootstrap 4 grid system and layout utilities.
GitHub Stars
248
Weekly Downloads
9K
bgm
bootstrap-grid-msMissing grid range in Bootstrap 3, micro-small from 480-767px.
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
18
bgf
bootstrap-grid-flexboxPlugins flexbox grid system for bootstrap 3
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
15
