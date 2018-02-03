Standalone version of Bootstrap 3 grid system. See the test file for a demo.
If you want to use the grid from Bootstrap 4 you should use Bootstrap directly. It includes a standalone version of its grid system in its downloadable bundle and npm package so go ahead and use that instead of this package.
Bootstrap 3 contains a best of breed responsive grid system. It's useful without all the rest of Bootstrap. This project contains a standalone version of it with related utility classes.
See Bootstrap's grid system and responsive utilities documentation.
You have several choices:
grid.css or
grid.min.css file from the
dist folder and
include it in your project.
grid.css or
grid.min.css directly from
node_modules.
css-loader you can just
require("bootstrap-grid").
The Bootstrap grid system expects the columns and containers to have
box-sizing: border-box set. The
grid.css file doesn't have that rule because
it's set in Bootstrap's
scaffolding.less file that also includes lot's of
other modifications to global element styles. We could set the rule for you
globally but a small library like this shouldn't include such things.
Because of this you must set it yourself using
* { box-sizing: border-box; }.
You can also set it separately for every Bootstrap class but that's not really
fun...
You can check the test file for an example how to use and setup the grid.
The following classes are included:
col-(xs-lg)-[(push|pull|offset)-](1-12)
hidden-(xs-lg|print)
visible-(xs-lg|print)-(block|inline|inline-block).
visible-(xs-lg|print) are also included but they are deprecated as of
Bootstrap v3.2.0 and should not be used.
Install dependencies
$ npm install
Run build
$ npm run build
grid.css and the minified
grid.min.css are generated.