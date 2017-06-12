Bootstrap Float Label

Now part of Bootstrap Kit!

Pure CSS implementation of Float Label pattern for Bootstrap 4 powered by Pure-CSS Float Label.

As of v4.0.2 files from dist folder are moved to project root! Be careful and update your paths!

Demo

https://codepen.io/tonystar/pen/LRdpYZ

Usage

Include bootstrap-float-label.min.css :

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.rawgit.com/tonystar/bootstrap-float-label/v4.0.2/bootstrap-float-label.min.css" />

Then just add .has-float-label class to .form-group v4.0.1+:

< label class = "form-group has-float-label" > < input class = "form-control" type = "email" placeholder = "email@example.com" /> < span > Email </ span > </ label >

NOTE: <input> should be inside <label> and <span> should go after <input> . Why?

Using inside .input-group is also supported:

< div class = "form-group input-group" > < label class = "has-float-label" > < input class = "form-control" type = "text" placeholder = "Name" /> < span > First </ span > </ label > < label class = "has-float-label" > < input class = "form-control" type = "text" placeholder = "Surname" /> < span > Last </ span > </ label > </ div >

Browser support

ANY browser. See Pure-CSS Float Label docs for more details.