Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4K

GitHub Stars

115

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Animation

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Bootstrap Float Label

npm version codepen

Now part of Bootstrap Kit!

Pure CSS implementation of Float Label pattern for Bootstrap 4 powered by Pure-CSS Float Label.

Switch to Bootstrap 3

Note!

As of v4.0.2 files from dist folder are moved to project root! Be careful and update your paths!

Demo

https://codepen.io/tonystar/pen/LRdpYZ

Usage

Include bootstrap-float-label.min.css:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.rawgit.com/tonystar/bootstrap-float-label/v4.0.2/bootstrap-float-label.min.css"/>

Then just add .has-float-label class to .form-group v4.0.1+:

<label class="form-group has-float-label">
  <input class="form-control" type="email" placeholder="email@example.com"/>
  <span>Email</span>
</label>

NOTE: <input> should be inside <label> and <span> should go after <input>. Why?

Using inside .input-group is also supported:

<div class="form-group input-group">
  <label class="has-float-label">
    <input class="form-control" type="text" placeholder="Name"/>
    <span>First</span>
  </label>
  <label class="has-float-label">
    <input class="form-control" type="text" placeholder="Surname"/>
    <span>Last</span>
  </label>
</div>

Browser support

ANY browser. See Pure-CSS Float Label docs for more details.

