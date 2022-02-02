An enhanced HTML 5 file input for Bootstrap 5.x, 4.x, and 3.x with file preview for various files, offers multiple selection, resumable chunk uploads, and more. The plugin allows you a simple way to setup an advanced file picker/upload control built to work specially with Bootstrap 5.x, 4.x, and 3.x CSS3 styles. It enhances the file input functionality further, by offering support to preview a wide variety of files i.e. images, text, html, video, audio, flash, and objects. In addition, it includes AJAX based uploads, dragging & dropping files, viewing upload progress, and selectively previewing, adding, or deleting files.

NEW: Bootstrap 5.x support is added from v5.2.0 (major release after v5.1.5) of the plugin. With v5.2.0, the plugin is able to automatically detect the bootstrap library version and deliver the relevant bootstrap specific functionality (if the bootstrap library JS file is loaded). Alternatively, check the $.fn.fileinputBsVersion setting for advanced use cases to avoid Bootstrap version detection issues.

NOTE: Version 5.x is a significant rewrite. With version 5.x, the plugin code has been revamped with enhanced file management, resumable chunk uploads support, and other new features. You can go through the various closed enhancements and features and documented for Release 5.x milestone.

NOTE: An alternative new Krajee Explorer Theme (preview shown below) for bootstrap-fileinput has been released and available since v4.3.7. For more theming options and suggestions refer the theming demos.

Bootstrap 5.x or 4.x, or 3.x Latest JQuery Most modern browsers supporting HTML5 (inputs and FileReader API) including CSS3 & JQuery. For Internet Explorer, one must use IE versions 10 and above. IE9 and below will work as a normal file input, and will not support multiple file selection or the HTML 5 FileReader API. With release 4.0, AJAX uploads are supported. AJAX uploads require that the browser support HTML5 FormData and XHR2 (XMLHttpRequest 2). Most modern browsers support FormData and XHR2. The plugin will automatically degrade to normal form based submission for browsers not supporting AJAX uploads

NOTE: Bootstrap 5.x is supported in addition to Bootstrap 3.x and 4.x since release v5.2.0. Refer the CHANGE LOG for details.

Bootstrap 4.x is supported in addition to Bootstrap 3.x since release v4.4.4. Refer the CHANGE LOG for details.

You can use the sass branch for installation using bootstrap-sass dependency. The master branch can be used for installation using plain bootstrap dependency.

Installation

Using Bower

To install using the bower package manager run:

bower install bootstrap-fileinput

Using NPM

To install using the npm package manager run:

npm install bootstrap-fileinput

Using Composer

To install using the composer package manager run:

$ php composer.phar require kartik-v/bootstrap-fileinput "@dev"

or add:

"kartik-v/bootstrap-fileinput" : "@dev"

to your composer.json file

Manual Install

You can also manually install the plugin easily to your project. Just download the source ZIP or TAR ball and extract the plugin assets (css and js folders) into your project.

Usage

Step 1: Load the following assets on your page in the order mentioned.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.1.3/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css" crossorigin = "anonymous" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap-icons@1.5.0/font/bootstrap-icons.min.css" crossorigin = "anonymous" > < link href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/kartik-v/bootstrap-fileinput@5.2.7/css/fileinput.min.css" media = "all" rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" /> < script src = "https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.6.0.min.js" crossorigin = "anonymous" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/kartik-v/bootstrap-fileinput@5.2.7/js/plugins/piexif.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/kartik-v/bootstrap-fileinput@5.2.7/js/plugins/sortable.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.1.3/dist/js/bootstrap.bundle.min.js" crossorigin = "anonymous" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/kartik-v/bootstrap-fileinput@5.2.7/js/fileinput.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/kartik-v/bootstrap-fileinput@5.2.7/js/locales/LANG.js" > </ script >

With v5.2.1, the plugin is able to automatically detect the bootstrap library version and deliver the relevant bootstrap specific functionality (if you have loaded the bootstrap.min.js before fileinput.min.js). In case of any issues - you can explicitly set the bootstrap version by setting the following variable before the plugin initialization script.

$.fn.fileinputBsVersion = '3.4.1' ;

If you noticed, you need to load the jquery.min.js and bootstrap.min.css in addition to the fileinput.min.css and fileinput.min.js . The theme file themes/fa/theme.js can be optionally included for the font awesome icons styling. The locale file <lang>.js can be optionally included for translating for your language if needed.

Optional Dependent Plugins

The piexif.min.js file is the source for the Piexifjs plugin by hMatoba. It is required to be loaded before fileinput.min.js if you wish to use the image resize feature of the bootstrap-fileinput plugin.

file is the source for the Piexifjs plugin by hMatoba. It is required to be loaded before if you wish to use the image resize feature of the plugin. The sortable.min.js file is the source for the Sortable plugin by rubaxa. It is required to be loaded before fileinput.min.js if you wish to sort the thumbnails in the initial preview.

For ease of access, the sources for the above plugins are included in the js/plugins folder of this project repository.

Step 2: Initialize the plugin on your page. For example,

// HTML markup < input id = "input-id" name = "file-data" type = "file" > < script > $( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( "#input-id" ).fileinput(); $( "#input-id" ).fileinput({ 'uploadUrl' : '/path/to/your-upload-api' , 'previewFileType' : 'any' }); }); </ script >

The #input-id is the identifier for the input (e.g. type = file ) on your page, which is hidden automatically by the plugin.

Alternatively, you can directly call the plugin options by setting data attributes to your input field. To auto initialize the plugin with just HTML markup - add the CSS class file to your file input markup element.

< input id = "input-id" type = "file" class = "file" data-preview-file-type = "text" >

NOTE: When initializing the plugin via javascript (as mentioned earlier), do not add the CSS class file to the input markup (else you would get an erronaeous / inconsistent output).

