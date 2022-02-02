An enhanced HTML 5 file input for Bootstrap 5.x, 4.x, and 3.x with file preview for various files, offers multiple selection, resumable chunk uploads, and more. The plugin allows you a simple way to setup an advanced file picker/upload control built to work specially with Bootstrap 5.x, 4.x, and 3.x CSS3 styles. It enhances the file input functionality further, by offering support to preview a wide variety of files i.e. images, text, html, video, audio, flash, and objects. In addition, it includes AJAX based uploads, dragging & dropping files, viewing upload progress, and selectively previewing, adding, or deleting files.
NEW: Bootstrap 5.x support is added from v5.2.0 (major release after v5.1.5) of the plugin. With v5.2.0, the plugin is able to automatically detect the bootstrap library version and deliver the relevant bootstrap specific functionality (if the bootstrap library JS file is loaded). Alternatively, check the
$.fn.fileinputBsVersionsetting for advanced use cases to avoid Bootstrap version detection issues.
NOTE: Version 5.x is a significant rewrite. With version 5.x, the plugin code has been revamped with enhanced file management, resumable chunk uploads support, and other new features. You can go through the various closed enhancements and features and documented for Release 5.x milestone.
NOTE: An alternative new Krajee Explorer Theme (preview shown below) for
bootstrap-fileinputhas been released and available since v4.3.7. For more theming options and suggestions refer the theming demos.
View the plugin documentation and plugin demos at Krajee JQuery plugins.
NOTE:
- Bootstrap 5.x is supported in addition to Bootstrap 3.x and 4.x since release v5.2.0. Refer the CHANGE LOG for details.
- Bootstrap 4.x is supported in addition to Bootstrap 3.x since release v4.4.4. Refer the CHANGE LOG for details.
- You can use the sass branch for installation using
bootstrap-sassdependency. The master branch can be used for installation using plain
bootstrapdependency.
To install using the
bower package manager run:
bower install bootstrap-fileinput
To install using the
npm package manager run:
npm install bootstrap-fileinput
To install using the
composer package manager run:
$ php composer.phar require kartik-v/bootstrap-fileinput "@dev"
or add:
"kartik-v/bootstrap-fileinput": "@dev"
to your composer.json file
You can also manually install the plugin easily to your project. Just download the source ZIP or TAR ball and extract the plugin assets (css and js folders) into your project.
Step 1: Load the following assets on your page in the order mentioned.
<!-- bootstrap 5.x or 4.x is supported. You can also use the bootstrap css 3.3.x versions -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.1.3/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css" crossorigin="anonymous">
<!-- default icons used in the plugin are from Bootstrap 5.x icon library (which can be enabled by loading CSS below) -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap-icons@1.5.0/font/bootstrap-icons.min.css" crossorigin="anonymous">
<!-- alternatively you can use the font awesome icon library if using with `fas` theme (or Bootstrap 4.x) by uncommenting below. -->
<!-- link rel="stylesheet" href="https://use.fontawesome.com/releases/v5.15.4/css/all.css" crossorigin="anonymous" -->
<!-- the fileinput plugin styling CSS file -->
<link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/kartik-v/bootstrap-fileinput@5.2.7/css/fileinput.min.css" media="all" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />
<!-- if using RTL (Right-To-Left) orientation, load the RTL CSS file after fileinput.css by uncommenting below -->
<!-- link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/kartik-v/bootstrap-fileinput@5.2.7/css/fileinput-rtl.min.css" media="all" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" /-->
<!-- the jQuery Library -->
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.6.0.min.js" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
<!-- piexif.min.js is needed for auto orienting image files OR when restoring exif data in resized images and when you
wish to resize images before upload. This must be loaded before fileinput.min.js -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/kartik-v/bootstrap-fileinput@5.2.7/js/plugins/piexif.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<!-- sortable.min.js is only needed if you wish to sort / rearrange files in initial preview.
This must be loaded before fileinput.min.js -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/kartik-v/bootstrap-fileinput@5.2.7/js/plugins/sortable.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<!-- bootstrap.bundle.min.js below is needed if you wish to zoom and preview file content in a detail modal
dialog. bootstrap 5.x or 4.x is supported. You can also use the bootstrap js 3.3.x versions. -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.1.3/dist/js/bootstrap.bundle.min.js" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
<!-- the main fileinput plugin script JS file -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/kartik-v/bootstrap-fileinput@5.2.7/js/fileinput.min.js"></script>
<!-- following theme script is needed to use the Font Awesome 5.x theme (`fas`). Uncomment if needed. -->
<!-- script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/kartik-v/bootstrap-fileinput@5.2.7/themes/fas/theme.min.js"></script -->
<!-- optionally if you need translation for your language then include the locale file as mentioned below (replace LANG.js with your language locale) -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/kartik-v/bootstrap-fileinput@5.2.7/js/locales/LANG.js"></script>
With v5.2.1, the plugin is able to automatically detect the bootstrap library version and deliver the relevant bootstrap specific functionality (if you have loaded the bootstrap.min.js before fileinput.min.js). In case of any issues - you can explicitly set the bootstrap version by setting the following variable before the plugin initialization script.
// set this before initializing the fileinput plugin
$.fn.fileinputBsVersion = '3.4.1'; // for example if using bootstrap css 3.4.1 version
If you noticed, you need to load the
jquery.min.js and
bootstrap.min.css in addition to the
fileinput.min.css and
fileinput.min.js. The theme file
themes/fa/theme.js can be optionally included for the font awesome icons styling. The locale file
<lang>.js can be optionally included for translating for your language if needed.
Optional Dependent Plugins
piexif.min.js file is the source for the Piexifjs plugin by hMatoba. It is required to be loaded before
fileinput.min.js if you wish to use the image resize feature of the bootstrap-fileinput plugin.
sortable.min.js file is the source for the Sortable plugin by rubaxa. It is required to be loaded before
fileinput.min.js if you wish to sort the thumbnails in the initial preview.
For ease of access, the sources for the above plugins are included in the
js/plugins folder of this project repository.
Step 2: Initialize the plugin on your page. For example,
// HTML markup
<input id="input-id" name="file-data" type="file">
<script>
$(document).ready(function() {
// initialize with defaults
$("#input-id").fileinput();
// with plugin options
$("#input-id").fileinput({'uploadUrl': '/path/to/your-upload-api', 'previewFileType': 'any'});
});
</script>
The
#input-id is the identifier for the input (e.g.
type = file) on your page, which is hidden automatically by the plugin.
Alternatively, you can directly call the plugin options by setting data attributes to your input field. To auto initialize the plugin with just HTML markup - add the CSS class
file to your file input markup element.
<input id="input-id" type="file" class="file" data-preview-file-type="text" >
NOTE: When initializing the plugin via javascript (as mentioned earlier), do not add the CSS class
file to the input markup (else you would get an erronaeous / inconsistent output).
This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].
Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]
Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]
bootstrap-fileinput is released under the BSD-3-Clause License. See the bundled
LICENSE.md for details.