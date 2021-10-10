If you know Bootstrap, you know Bootstrap Email.
Based on the original Bootstrap Email by stuyam, this library allows you to compile a regular HTML markdown with usual Bootstrap classes into cringy table-based email-layouts ... with JAVASCRIPT 🎉🎊✨.
{color} in these examples is
primary,
secondary,
success,
warning,
danger,
light, and
dark
.alert,
.alert-{color}
.badge,
.badge-{color},
.badge-pill
.btn,
.btn-{color},
.btn-outline-{color}
.card,
.card-body
.text-{color},
.bg-{color}
.container,
.container-fluid
.float-left,
.float-right
.row,
.col-{1-12},
.col-lg-{1-12}
<hr>
.p{tlbrxy}-{lg-}{0-5},
.m{tby}-{lg-}{0-5},
mx-auto
w-{lg-}{25,50,75,100}
.table,
.table-striped,
.table-bordered,
.thead-light,
.thead-dark,
.table-{color},
.table-dark
<h1>,
<h2>,
<h3>,
<h4>,
<h5>,
<h6>,
<strong>,
<u>,
<em>,
<s>,
.text-{sm|lg-}left,
.text-{sm|lg-}center,
.text-{sm|lg-}right,
.display-{1-4},
.lead,
.small
.d-desktop,
.d-mobile
Install package with
npm i bootstrap-email -S
To compile a default template:
const BootstrapEmail = require('bootstrap-email');
const template = new BootstrapEmail('<absolute-path-to-template>.html');
// const template = new BootstrapEmail([
// '<absolute-path-to-first-template>.html',
// '<absolute-path-to-second-template>.html',
// ]);
//
// const template = new BootstrapEmail('<div class="container">...</div>');
template.compileAndSave('<absolute-path-to-output>.html');
Alternatively use the Gulp plugin to integrate Bootstrap Email into your templating workflow.
style string (optional) - Path to css or scss file, which should be inlined. Default is
bootstrap-email.scss
head string (optional) - Path to css or scss file, which should be injected to
head. Default is
head.scss
templates array<string> - Array with paths to html files you want to compile.
logLevel
Performs a full compile and returns compiled document(s).
If only one template is about to compile, returns the compiled template, otherwise an array containing objects with the path of the input-file and the compiled document.
const singleTemplate = new BootstrapEmail('<absolute-path-to-template>.html');
// returns string
singleTemplate.compile();
const multipleTemplates = new BootstrapEmail(['<absolute-path>', ...]);
// returns [{path:'<absolute-path-to-source>', document: '...'}, ...]
multipleTemplates.compile();
Performs a full compile and saves compiled files into given path.
If only one template is given, pass a full path including filename and extension. Otherwise pass only a directory name. The filenames will be used from the source files.
const singleTemplate = new BootstrapEmail('<absolute-path-to-template>.html');
singleTemplate.compileAndSave('<absolute-out-compiled>.html');
const multipleTemplates = new BootstrapEmail(['<absolute-path>', ...]);
multipleTemplates.compileAndSave('<absolute-out>');
:hover,
:focus, ...)