bootstrap-email

by David Schwarz
1.1.2 (see all)

Convert a bootstrap-like template into email-compatible table layout

2.3K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Bootstrap Email for NodeJS

If you know Bootstrap, you know Bootstrap Email.


NPM


Based on the original Bootstrap Email by stuyam, this library allows you to compile a regular HTML markdown with usual Bootstrap classes into cringy table-based email-layouts ... with JAVASCRIPT 🎉🎊✨.

Table of contents

Supported Bootstrap Classes

{color} in these examples is primary, secondary, success, warning, danger, light, and dark

  • Alerts: .alert, .alert-{color}
  • Badges: .badge, .badge-{color}, .badge-pill
  • Buttons: .btn, .btn-{color}, .btn-outline-{color}
  • Cards: .card, .card-body
  • Color: .text-{color}, .bg-{color}
  • Containers: .container, .container-fluid
  • Floats: .float-left, .float-right
  • Grid: .row, .col-{1-12}, .col-lg-{1-12}
  • Hrs: <hr>
  • Spacing: .p{tlbrxy}-{lg-}{0-5}, .m{tby}-{lg-}{0-5}, mx-auto
  • Width: w-{lg-}{25,50,75,100}
  • Tables: .table, .table-striped,.table-bordered, .thead-light, .thead-dark, .table-{color}, .table-dark
  • Typography: <h1>, <h2>, <h3>, <h4>, <h5>, <h6>, <strong>, <u>, <em>, <s>, .text-{sm|lg-}left, .text-{sm|lg-}center, .text-{sm|lg-}right, .display-{1-4}, .lead, .small

Additional Classes

Installation and usage

Install package with npm i bootstrap-email -S

To compile a default template:

const BootstrapEmail = require('bootstrap-email');

const template = new BootstrapEmail('<absolute-path-to-template>.html');

// const template = new BootstrapEmail([
//     '<absolute-path-to-first-template>.html',
//     '<absolute-path-to-second-template>.html',
// ]);
//
// const template = new BootstrapEmail('<div class="container">...</div>'); 

template.compileAndSave('<absolute-path-to-output>.html');

Alternatively use the Gulp plugin to integrate Bootstrap Email into your templating workflow.

Options

  • style string (optional) - Path to css or scss file, which should be inlined. Default is bootstrap-email.scss
  • head string (optional) - Path to css or scss file, which should be injected to head. Default is head.scss
  • templates array<string> - Array with paths to html files you want to compile.
  • logLevel

Methods

new BootstrapEmail(templates, options)
compile(): string | [{path: string, document: string}]

Performs a full compile and returns compiled document(s).

If only one template is about to compile, returns the compiled template, otherwise an array containing objects with the path of the input-file and the compiled document.

const singleTemplate = new BootstrapEmail('<absolute-path-to-template>.html');

// returns string
singleTemplate.compile();


const multipleTemplates = new BootstrapEmail(['<absolute-path>', ...]);

// returns [{path:'<absolute-path-to-source>', document: '...'}, ...]
multipleTemplates.compile();
compileAndSave(path): void

Performs a full compile and saves compiled files into given path.

If only one template is given, pass a full path including filename and extension. Otherwise pass only a directory name. The filenames will be used from the source files.

const singleTemplate = new BootstrapEmail('<absolute-path-to-template>.html');
singleTemplate.compileAndSave('<absolute-out-compiled>.html');


const multipleTemplates = new BootstrapEmail(['<absolute-path>', ...]);
multipleTemplates.compileAndSave('<absolute-out>');

Todos

  • Support multiple CSS/SASS-files
  • Add Typescript typings
  • Implement bootstrap-like vertical align classes
  • Extract automatically CSS that cannot be inlined (:hover, :focus, ...)
  • Add option for output formatting (minimized, formatted, ...)
  • Write better docs & examples
  • Write cli script

Known Bugs

  • Outlook 2013 on Windows 10 with 120DPI can't scale images properly
  • Paddings don't work properly on Outlook (Windows ofc)
  • Auto-sized tables behave as if they would have width="100%" on Outlook 2003 (Windows ofc)
  • Outlook 2003 (Windows) is fucked up in general

