Bootstrap Email for NodeJS

If you know Bootstrap, you know Bootstrap Email.

Based on the original Bootstrap Email by stuyam, this library allows you to compile a regular HTML markdown with usual Bootstrap classes into cringy table-based email-layouts ... with JAVASCRIPT 🎉🎊✨.

Supported Bootstrap Classes

{color} in these examples is primary , secondary , success , warning , danger , light , and dark

Additional Classes

Installation and usage

Install package with npm i bootstrap-email -S

To compile a default template:

const BootstrapEmail = require ( 'bootstrap-email' ); const template = new BootstrapEmail( '<absolute-path-to-template>.html' ); template.compileAndSave( '<absolute-path-to-output>.html' );

Alternatively use the Gulp plugin to integrate Bootstrap Email into your templating workflow.

Options

style string (optional) - Path to css or scss file, which should be inlined. Default is bootstrap-email.scss

head string (optional) - Path to css or scss file, which should be injected to head . Default is head.scss

templates array<string> - Array with paths to html files you want to compile.

array<string> - Array with paths to html files you want to compile. logLevel

Methods

new BootstrapEmail(templates, options)

compile(): string | [{path: string, document: string}]

Performs a full compile and returns compiled document(s).

If only one template is about to compile, returns the compiled template, otherwise an array containing objects with the path of the input-file and the compiled document.

const singleTemplate = new BootstrapEmail( '<absolute-path-to-template>.html' ); singleTemplate.compile(); const multipleTemplates = new BootstrapEmail([ '<absolute-path>' , ...]); multipleTemplates.compile();

compileAndSave(path): void

Performs a full compile and saves compiled files into given path.

If only one template is given, pass a full path including filename and extension. Otherwise pass only a directory name. The filenames will be used from the source files.

const singleTemplate = new BootstrapEmail( '<absolute-path-to-template>.html' ); singleTemplate.compileAndSave( '<absolute-out-compiled>.html' ); const multipleTemplates = new BootstrapEmail([ '<absolute-path>' , ...]); multipleTemplates.compileAndSave( '<absolute-out>' );

Todos

Support multiple CSS/SASS-files

Add Typescript typings

Implement bootstrap-like vertical align classes

Extract automatically CSS that cannot be inlined ( :hover , :focus , ...)

Add option for output formatting (minimized, formatted, ...)

Write better docs & examples

Write cli script

Known Bugs