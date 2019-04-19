Javascript library for selecting duration. Target input to which plugin is applied will contain duration in seconds.

Installation

Using Bower:

bower install bootstrap-duration-picker

Using NPM:

npm install bootstrap-duration-picker

Or simply copy bootstrap-duration-picker.css and bootstrap-duration-picker.js files to your project.

Example

Dependencies

jQuery 1.*

Bootstrap 3.* (for styling only)

Usage

$( '.duration-picker' ).durationPicker(); $( '.duration-picker' ).durationPicker({ translations : { day : 'dia' , hour : 'hora' , minute : 'minuto' , second : 'segundo' , days : 'dias' , hours : 'horas' , minutes : 'minutos' , seconds : 'segundos' , }, showSeconds : false , showDays : true , onChanged : function ( value, isInitializing ) { console .log(value, isInitializing); } });

Public methods

Method Example Description setValue $('#selector').data('durationPicker').setValue(0); Allows to reinitialize duration picker value after it's been created. Accepts new number of seconds destroy $('#selector').data('durationPicker').destroy(); Destroys the plugin, reverting any DOM changes made by the plugin

License

Please see LICENSE for licensing details.