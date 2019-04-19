openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bdp

bootstrap-duration-picker

by Konstantin
2.1.3 (see all)

Bootstrap Duration picker

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

293

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

bootstrap-duration-picker

Javascript library for selecting duration. Target input to which plugin is applied will contain duration in seconds.

Code Climate npm version Bower version

Installation

Using Bower:

bower install bootstrap-duration-picker

Using NPM:

npm install bootstrap-duration-picker

Or simply copy bootstrap-duration-picker.css and bootstrap-duration-picker.js files to your project.

Example

Bootstrap-Duration-Picker

Dependencies

  • jQuery 1.*
  • Bootstrap 3.* (for styling only)

Usage

$('.duration-picker').durationPicker();

// or

$('.duration-picker').durationPicker({
    
    // optional object with translations (English is used by default)
    translations: {
        day: 'dia',
        hour: 'hora',
        minute: 'minuto',
        second: 'segundo',
        days: 'dias',
        hours: 'horas',
        minutes: 'minutos',
        seconds: 'segundos',
    },

    // defines whether to show seconds or not
    showSeconds: false,

    // defines whether to show days or not
    showDays: true,

    // callback function that triggers every time duration is changed 
    //   value - duration in seconds
    //   isInitializing - bool value
    onChanged: function (value, isInitializing) {
        
        // isInitializing will be `true` when the plugin is initialized for the
        // first time or when it's re-initialized by calling `setValue` method
        console.log(value, isInitializing);
    }
});

Public methods

Method Example Description
setValue $('#selector').data('durationPicker').setValue(0); Allows to reinitialize duration picker value after it's been created. Accepts new number of seconds
destroy $('#selector').data('durationPicker').destroy(); Destroys the plugin, reverting any DOM changes made by the plugin

License

Please see LICENSE for licensing details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial