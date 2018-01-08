Make use of Bootstrap Modal more monkey-friendly.
See live examples here: http://nakupanda.github.io/bootstrap3-dialog/
Please note that this project is for Bootstrap 3.
Thanks for akinoniku's suggestions on dialog appearance.
It's recommended to provide online examples when asking questions or reporting bugs. Fork this all-ready jsfiddle and start writing your example: http://jsfiddle.net/o5k0eaws/1/
How to use bootstrap-dialog as Rails 4 confirm - @Genkilabs
How to use in ReactJS - @sonhan
https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/bootstrap3-dialog/1.34.7/css/bootstrap-dialog.min.css
https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/bootstrap3-dialog/1.34.7/js/bootstrap-dialog.min.js
bower install bootstrap-dialog
Or
bower install bootstrap3-dialog
npm install --save bootstrap3-dialog
Prepare:
npm install
Build:
gulp dist
Licensed under The MIT License.