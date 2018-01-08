openbase logo
Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

1.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

30

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Bootstrap Dialog

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

bootstrap-dialog

Latest release

Make use of Bootstrap Modal more monkey-friendly.

See live examples here: http://nakupanda.github.io/bootstrap3-dialog/

Please note that this project is for Bootstrap 3.

Thanks for akinoniku's suggestions on dialog appearance.

================

Ask a question

It's recommended to provide online examples when asking questions or reporting bugs. Fork this all-ready jsfiddle and start writing your example: http://jsfiddle.net/o5k0eaws/1/

================

Use Guidances from contributors

How to use bootstrap-dialog as Rails 4 confirm - @Genkilabs

How to use in ReactJS - @sonhan

================

Reference to CDN

https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/bootstrap3-dialog/1.34.7/css/bootstrap-dialog.min.css
https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/bootstrap3-dialog/1.34.7/js/bootstrap-dialog.min.js

================

Install using Bower

bower install bootstrap-dialog

Or

bower install bootstrap3-dialog

================

Install using npm

npm install --save bootstrap3-dialog

================

Build instructions:

Prepare:

npm install

Build:

gulp dist

================

Licensed under The MIT License.

