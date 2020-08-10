openbase logo
bco

bootstrap-css-only

by Drew Fyock
4.4.1 (see all)

Bootstrap CSS only (no JS)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

Bootstrap CSS only

A Bower and NPM component for Bootstrap CSS and font libraries only. No javascript, and more importantly NO depenedency on jQuery. Perfect companion for Angular-UI Bootstrap.

  • With 3.0.1 and above, the glyphicons are included as well.
  • Starting with version 3.3.5, package is available on NPM also.

Installation:

Bower

$ bower install bootstrap-css-only

NPM (3.3.5+)

$ npm install bootstrap-css-only

Previous Bootstrap versions also available:

You can request info for a specific version with 'bower info bootstrap-css-only#'

$ bower install bootstrap-css-only#2.3.2
$ bower install bootstrap-css-only#3.0.0
...

Code and documentation copyright 2011-2018 Twitter, Inc. Code released under the MIT license. Docs released under Creative Commons.

