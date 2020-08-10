A Bower and NPM component for Bootstrap CSS and font libraries only. No javascript, and more importantly NO depenedency on jQuery. Perfect companion for Angular-UI Bootstrap.
$ bower install bootstrap-css-only
$ npm install bootstrap-css-only
You can request info for a specific version with 'bower info bootstrap-css-only#'
$ bower install bootstrap-css-only#2.3.2
$ bower install bootstrap-css-only#3.0.0
Code and documentation copyright 2011-2018 Twitter, Inc. Code released under the MIT license. Docs released under Creative Commons.