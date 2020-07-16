openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bca

bootstrap-cookie-alert

by Wruczek
1.2.1 (see all)

A simple, good looking cookie alert built for Bootstrap 3/4. No dependencies required.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

878

GitHub Stars

201

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Bootstrap Cookie Consent

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Bootstrap-Cookie-Alert

A simple, good looking cookie alert for Bootstrap. No dependencies required.
We recommend using Bootstrap 4, but Boostrap 3 should work fine as well.

Demo (with Bootstrap 4)

I unfortunately dont remeber the source of the cubes pattern :( If someone know, please email me or create an issue. I would love to credit the author.

npm package

npm i bootstrap-cookie-alert
I try to keep it up-to-date. Let me know if I forget to release an update.

How to use

1. In the head of your document, include cookiealert.css after Bootstrap.

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/Wruczek/Bootstrap-Cookie-Alert@gh-pages/cookiealert.css">

2. Add the html markup:

<!-- START Bootstrap-Cookie-Alert -->
<div class="alert text-center cookiealert" role="alert">
    <b>Do you like cookies?</b> &#x1F36A; We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. <a href="https://cookiesandyou.com/" target="_blank">Learn more</a>

    <button type="button" class="btn btn-primary btn-sm acceptcookies">
        I agree
    </button>
</div>
<!-- END Bootstrap-Cookie-Alert -->

3. Include the JavaScript after the html markup

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/Wruczek/Bootstrap-Cookie-Alert@gh-pages/cookiealert.js"></script>

Take a look at demo.html for a working example

Accept event

If you need to, you can listen for the cookieAlertAccept event to get notified when the user accepts the cookies.

window.addEventListener("cookieAlertAccept", function() {
    alert("cookies accepted")
})

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

bcc
bootstrap-cookie-consent-settingsA modal dialog (cookie banner) and framework to handle the German and EU law about cookies in a website. Based on Bootstrap 4.
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
26
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
bcn
bs-cookie-noticeA simple cookie consent notice alert for Bootstrap 4 without require jQuery
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
bcc
bootstrap-cookie-consentSimple and light Boostrap (4) banner and modal to manage cookies like the cnil advices it (RGPD) https://www.robin-d.fr/
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
27

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial