A simple, good looking cookie alert for Bootstrap. No dependencies required.

We recommend using Bootstrap 4, but Boostrap 3 should work fine as well.

npm package

npm i bootstrap-cookie-alert

How to use

1. In the head of your document, include cookiealert.css after Bootstrap.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/Wruczek/Bootstrap-Cookie-Alert@gh-pages/cookiealert.css" >

2. Add the html markup:

< div class = "alert text-center cookiealert" role = "alert" > < b > Do you like cookies? </ b > 🍪 We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. < a href = "https://cookiesandyou.com/" target = "_blank" > Learn more </ a > < button type = "button" class = "btn btn-primary btn-sm acceptcookies" > I agree </ button > </ div >

3. Include the JavaScript after the html markup

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/Wruczek/Bootstrap-Cookie-Alert@gh-pages/cookiealert.js" > </ script >

Take a look at demo.html for a working example

Accept event

If you need to, you can listen for the cookieAlertAccept event to get notified when the user accepts the cookies.