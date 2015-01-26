openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bc

bootstrap-combobox

by Cédric Chantepie
1.0.2 (see all)

Combobox plugin for Twitter Bootstrap

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

768

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Bootstrap Dropdown

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Bootstrap Combobox

Provides combobox as a Twitter Bootstrap component, based on dropdown (which is compatible down to IE7).

See demo.

Get started

Files of this component can be download from the source repository: js/

It requires jQuery 1.10+ & Twitter Bootstrap 3+.

It's also available as a NPM package: npm install bootstrap-combobox

Setup

Combobox plugin can be applied on select elements, to turn them into comboboxes.

<!-- Dependencies -->
<script src="//url/to/jquery-1.10.2.min.js"></script>
<script src="//url/to/bootstrap.js"></script>
<script src="//url/to/bootstrap-combobox.min.js"></script>

<!-- UI dependencies -->
<link href="//url/to/bootstrap.min.css" rel="stylesheet" />

<!-- HTML to be rendered as a combobox -->
<select id="uniqueId" name="fieldName"
  class="optional overall classes"
  data-btn-class="option toggle classes">
  <!-- ... -->
</select>

<!-- Install combobox UI on the select -->
<script>$('select').btComboBox()</script>

API reference

selectedOption

.btComboBox('selectedOption')

Returns selected option ([val, label, element]) or null (if none).

var o = $('.btn-group').btComboBox('selectedOption');
var val = o[0], label = o[1], elem = o[2];

value

.btComboBox('value')

Returns value of selected option.

var v = $('.btn-group').btComboBox('value')

select

.btComboBox({'action':"select",'value':"V"})

Selects option matching given value (if one).

$('.btn-group).btComboBox({'action':"select",'value':"value_to_select"})

clear

.btComboBox('clear')

Removes all options and unselect value.

$('.btn-group').btComboBox('clear')

load

.btComboBox({'action':"load", parameters})

Appends options, using given parameters properties.

  • pairs: Array of option to be appended; Each array element should be either [val,label], or anything else if next extractor property is provided. If pair is ['_',null] it will be a divider.
  • extractor (optional, required if elements of pairs array aren't [val,label]): Function (element of pairs) => [value, label].
$('.btn-group').btComboBox({
  'action':"load", 
  'pairs': [["val1", "label1"], ["val2", "label2"]]
});

// OR
$('.btn-group').btComboBox({
  'action':"load", 
  'pairs': [{v:"val1", l:"label1"}, {v:"val2", l:"label2"}],
  'extractor': function(o) { return [o.v, o.l] }
})

reset

.btComboBox({'action':"reset", parameters})

Reset options, using same parameters as load method. Keep value selection (if value is still available in new options).

values

.btComboBox('values')

Returns values from all available options.

var vs = $('.btn-group').btComboBox('values')

disable/enable

.btComboBox('disable') / .btComboBox('enable')

Disable/enable combobox.

$('.btn-group').btComboBox('disable');
$('.btn-group').btComboBox('enable');

Events

change

Fired when combobox value is changed.

$("#combobox").on('change', function() { /* ... */ })

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

bootstrap-select:rocket: The jQuery plugin that brings select elements into the 21st century with intuitive multiselection, searching, and much more.
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
109K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
bs
bootstrap-submenuBootstrap sub-menus
GitHub Stars
445
Weekly Downloads
2K
bc
@danielfarrell/bootstrap-comboboxA combobox plugin that works with twitter bootstrap
GitHub Stars
802
Weekly Downloads
792
bsd
bootstrap-select-dropdownA jQuery plugin for Bootstrap 4 that converts <select> and <select multiselect> elements to dropdowns. Uses fuse.js for fuzzy search and Bootstrap's dropdown plugin.
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
1K
bs
bootstrap-suggestA jQuery plugin for bootstrap that pops-up a dropdown in textarea or input textbox
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
655
See 21 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial