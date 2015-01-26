Provides combobox as a Twitter Bootstrap component, based on dropdown (which is compatible down to IE7).
See demo.
Files of this component can be download from the source repository: js/
It requires jQuery 1.10+ & Twitter Bootstrap 3+.
It's also available as a NPM package:
npm install bootstrap-combobox
Combobox plugin can be applied on
select elements, to turn them into comboboxes.
<!-- Dependencies -->
<script src="//url/to/jquery-1.10.2.min.js"></script>
<script src="//url/to/bootstrap.js"></script>
<script src="//url/to/bootstrap-combobox.min.js"></script>
<!-- UI dependencies -->
<link href="//url/to/bootstrap.min.css" rel="stylesheet" />
<!-- HTML to be rendered as a combobox -->
<select id="uniqueId" name="fieldName"
class="optional overall classes"
data-btn-class="option toggle classes">
<!-- ... -->
</select>
<!-- Install combobox UI on the select -->
<script>$('select').btComboBox()</script>
.btComboBox('selectedOption')
Returns selected option (
[val, label, element]) or
null (if none).
var o = $('.btn-group').btComboBox('selectedOption');
var val = o[0], label = o[1], elem = o[2];
.btComboBox('value')
Returns value of selected option.
var v = $('.btn-group').btComboBox('value')
.btComboBox({'action':"select",'value':"V"})
Selects option matching given value (if one).
$('.btn-group).btComboBox({'action':"select",'value':"value_to_select"})
.btComboBox('clear')
Removes all options and unselect value.
$('.btn-group').btComboBox('clear')
.btComboBox({'action':"load", parameters})
Appends options, using given
parameters properties.
pairs: Array of option to be appended; Each array element
should be either
[val,label], or anything else if next
extractor
property is provided. If pair is
['_',null] it will be a divider.
extractor (optional, required if elements of
pairs array
aren't
[val,label]): Function
(element of pairs) => [value, label].
$('.btn-group').btComboBox({
'action':"load",
'pairs': [["val1", "label1"], ["val2", "label2"]]
});
// OR
$('.btn-group').btComboBox({
'action':"load",
'pairs': [{v:"val1", l:"label1"}, {v:"val2", l:"label2"}],
'extractor': function(o) { return [o.v, o.l] }
})
.btComboBox({'action':"reset", parameters})
Reset options, using same
parameters as load method.
Keep value selection (if value is still available in new options).
.btComboBox('values')
Returns values from all available options.
var vs = $('.btn-group').btComboBox('values')
.btComboBox('disable') /
.btComboBox('enable')
Disable/enable combobox.
$('.btn-group').btComboBox('disable');
$('.btn-group').btComboBox('enable');
change
Fired when combobox value is changed.
$("#combobox").on('change', function() { /* ... */ })