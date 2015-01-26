Bootstrap Combobox

Provides combobox as a Twitter Bootstrap component, based on dropdown (which is compatible down to IE7).

Get started

Files of this component can be download from the source repository: js/

It requires jQuery 1.10+ & Twitter Bootstrap 3+.

It's also available as a NPM package: npm install bootstrap-combobox

Setup

Combobox plugin can be applied on select elements, to turn them into comboboxes.

< script src = "//url/to/jquery-1.10.2.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "//url/to/bootstrap.js" > </ script > < script src = "//url/to/bootstrap-combobox.min.js" > </ script > < link href = "//url/to/bootstrap.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" /> < select id = "uniqueId" name = "fieldName" class = "optional overall classes" data-btn-class = "option toggle classes" > </ select > < script > $( 'select' ).btComboBox() </ script >

API reference

selectedOption

.btComboBox('selectedOption')

Returns selected option ( [val, label, element] ) or null (if none).

var o = $( '.btn-group' ).btComboBox( 'selectedOption' ); var val = o[ 0 ], label = o[ 1 ], elem = o[ 2 ];

value

.btComboBox('value')

Returns value of selected option.

var v = $( '.btn-group' ).btComboBox( 'value' )

select

.btComboBox({'action':"select",'value':"V"})

Selects option matching given value (if one).

$( '.btn-group).btComboBox({' action ':"select",' value ':"value_to_select"})

clear

.btComboBox('clear')

Removes all options and unselect value.

$( '.btn-group' ).btComboBox( 'clear' )

load

.btComboBox({'action':"load", parameters})

Appends options, using given parameters properties.

pairs : Array of option to be appended; Each array element should be either [val,label] , or anything else if next extractor property is provided. If pair is ['_',null] it will be a divider.

: Array of option to be appended; Each array element should be either , or anything else if next property is provided. If pair is it will be a divider. extractor (optional, required if elements of pairs array aren't [val,label] ): Function (element of pairs) => [value, label] .

$( '.btn-group' ).btComboBox({ 'action' : "load" , 'pairs' : [[ "val1" , "label1" ], [ "val2" , "label2" ]] }); $( '.btn-group' ).btComboBox({ 'action' : "load" , 'pairs' : [{ v : "val1" , l : "label1" }, { v : "val2" , l : "label2" }], 'extractor' : function ( o ) { return [o.v, o.l] } })

reset

.btComboBox({'action':"reset", parameters})

Reset options, using same parameters as load method. Keep value selection (if value is still available in new options).

values

.btComboBox('values')

Returns values from all available options.

var vs = $( '.btn-group' ).btComboBox( 'values' )

.btComboBox('disable') / .btComboBox('enable')

Disable/enable combobox.

$( '.btn-group' ).btComboBox( 'disable' ); $( '.btn-group' ).btComboBox( 'enable' );

Events

change

Fired when combobox value is changed.