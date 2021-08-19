Bootstrap Colorpicker is a modular color picker plugin for Bootstrap 4.
You can get the latest version in many different ways:
git clone https://github.com/itsjavi/bootstrap-colorpicker.git
npm install bootstrap-colorpicker
yarn add bootstrap-colorpicker
composer require itsjavi/bootstrap-colorpicker
Note that the
dist files are only distributed via the NPM and Yarn installations.
For the rest methods, you will need to generate the files initializing the project with
yarn install
and then building the code using
npm run build.
|Colorpicker version
|Compatible Bootstrap version
|Dependencies
|
v2.x
Documentation
|Bootstrap 3 or 4
|
|
v3.x
Documentation
|Bootstrap 4 or without Bootstrap
|
Note that the plugin may work without Bootstrap if your code is not using any of the mentioned Bootstrap dependencies.
The Bootstrap JS dependency is optional and it is mainly needed for the popover support. No Bootstrap CSS is required for the plugin to work.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<link href="dist/css/bootstrap-colorpicker.css" rel="stylesheet">
</head>
<body>
<div class="demo">
<h1>Bootstrap Colorpicker Demo (with Bootstrap)</h1>
<input id="demo-input" type="text" value="rgb(255, 128, 0)" />
</div>
<script src="//code.jquery.com/jquery-3.4.1.js"></script>
<script src="//unpkg.com/bootstrap@4.3.1/dist/js/bootstrap.bundle.min.js"></script>
<script src="dist/js/bootstrap-colorpicker.js"></script>
<script>
$(function () {
// Basic instantiation:
$('#demo-input').colorpicker();
// Example using an event, to change the color of the #demo div background:
$('#demo-input').on('colorpickerChange', function(event) {
$('#demo').css('background-color', event.color.toString());
});
});
</script>
</body>
To use the plugin without Bootstrap, the
popover option should be set to
false or
null and, depending on your implementation,
you will usually need to set inline to
true and a
container selector option.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<link href="dist/css/bootstrap-colorpicker.css" rel="stylesheet">
</head>
<body>
<div id="demo">
<h1>Bootstrap Colorpicker Demo (without Bootstrap)</h1>
<input type="text" value="rgb(255, 128, 0)" />
</div>
<script src="//code.jquery.com/jquery-3.4.1.js"></script>
<script src="dist/js/bootstrap-colorpicker.js"></script>
<script>
$(function() {
$('#demo').colorpicker({
popover: false,
inline: true,
container: '#demo'
});
});
</script>
</body>
This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.
Please read CONTRIBUTING before sending a pull request or issue.
The MIT License (MIT). Please see the License File for more information.
Written and maintained by Javi Aguilar and all other contributors.
Based on Stefan Petre's color picker (2013).
Thanks to JetBrains for supporting this project.