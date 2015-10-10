An alternate stylesheet for Chosen 1.0. This one is supposed to integrate better with Bootstrap 3.0.
How you add
bootstrap-chosen.less to your build process is up to you. Just keep
in mind that it needs access to
variables.less and
mixins.less.
You can tinker with the example page by:
$ git clone https://github.com/alxlit/bootstrap-chosen
$ cd bootstrap-chosen
bootstrap-chosen $ git clone --depth=1 https://github.com/twbs/bootstrap
bootstrap-chosen $ vi bootstrap/less/bootstrap.less
// Add this to the bottom
@import "../../bootstrap-chosen.less";
bootstrap-chosen $ lessc bootstrap/less/bootstrap.less > bootstrap.css
bootstrap-chosen $ firefox example.html
License: MIT