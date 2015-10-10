An alternate stylesheet for Chosen 1.0. This one is supposed to integrate better with Bootstrap 3.0.

Here's the example page.

How you add bootstrap-chosen.less to your build process is up to you. Just keep in mind that it needs access to variables.less and mixins.less .

You can tinker with the example page by:

$ git clone https: $ cd bootstrap-chosen bootstrap-chosen $ git clone --depth= 1 https: bootstrap-chosen $ vi bootstrap/less/bootstrap.less @import "../../bootstrap-chosen.less" ; bootstrap-chosen $ lessc bootstrap/less/bootstrap.less > bootstrap.css bootstrap-chosen $ firefox example.html

License: MIT