bc

bootstrap-chosen

by alxlit
1.4.2

An alternate stylesheet for Chosen that integrates with Bootstrap.

1.9K

GitHub Stars

700

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

bootstrap-chosen (less/sass)

An alternate stylesheet for Chosen 1.0. This one is supposed to integrate better with Bootstrap 3.0.

Here's the example page.

How you add bootstrap-chosen.less to your build process is up to you. Just keep in mind that it needs access to variables.less and mixins.less.

You can tinker with the example page by:

$ git clone https://github.com/alxlit/bootstrap-chosen
$ cd bootstrap-chosen
bootstrap-chosen $ git clone --depth=1 https://github.com/twbs/bootstrap
bootstrap-chosen $ vi bootstrap/less/bootstrap.less

// Add this to the bottom
@import "../../bootstrap-chosen.less";

bootstrap-chosen $ lessc bootstrap/less/bootstrap.less > bootstrap.css
bootstrap-chosen $ firefox example.html

License: MIT

