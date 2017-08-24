Adding swipe behavior to Bootstrap's Carousel
Just include the library in your page and create the carousel components normally, as described in the official Bootstrap documentation. The swipe functionality will be added automatically to all carousels on the page as long as the browser supports the HTML5 touch events.
<!-- Bootstrap is required -->
<script src="bootstrap/dist/js/bootstrap.js"></script>
<script src="carousel-swipe.js"></script>
<!-- Create carousels normally: http://getbootstrap.com/javascript/#carousel -->
<div id="carousel-example-generic" class="carousel slide" data-ride="carousel">
...
</div>
<script>
$("#carousel-example-generic").carousel()
</script>
You can control the swipe sensitivity by passing the
swipe directive to the carousel
inititalization:
$("#carousel-example-generic").carousel({
swipe: 30 // percent-per-second, default is 50. Pass false to disable swipe
});