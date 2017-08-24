Adding swipe behavior to Bootstrap's Carousel

Usage

Just include the library in your page and create the carousel components normally, as described in the official Bootstrap documentation. The swipe functionality will be added automatically to all carousels on the page as long as the browser supports the HTML5 touch events.

< script src = "bootstrap/dist/js/bootstrap.js" > </ script > < script src = "carousel-swipe.js" > </ script > < div id = "carousel-example-generic" class = "carousel slide" data-ride = "carousel" > ... </ div > < script > $( "#carousel-example-generic" ).carousel() </ script >

You can control the swipe sensitivity by passing the swipe directive to the carousel inititalization: