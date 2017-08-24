openbase logo
bcs

bootstrap-carousel-swipe

by Roi Avinoam
0.0.6 (see all)

Adding swipe behavior to Bootstrap's Carousel

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

95

GitHub Stars

86

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Bootstrap Carousel

Readme

bootstrap-carousel-swipe

Adding swipe behavior to Bootstrap's Carousel

Usage

Just include the library in your page and create the carousel components normally, as described in the official Bootstrap documentation. The swipe functionality will be added automatically to all carousels on the page as long as the browser supports the HTML5 touch events.

<!-- Bootstrap is required -->
<script src="bootstrap/dist/js/bootstrap.js"></script>
<script src="carousel-swipe.js"></script>

<!-- Create carousels normally: http://getbootstrap.com/javascript/#carousel -->
<div id="carousel-example-generic" class="carousel slide" data-ride="carousel">
  ...
</div>

<script>
  $("#carousel-example-generic").carousel()
</script>

You can control the swipe sensitivity by passing the swipe directive to the carousel inititalization:

$("#carousel-example-generic").carousel({
  swipe: 30 // percent-per-second, default is 50. Pass false to disable swipe
});

