A Full view calendar based on Twitter Bootstrap. Please try the demo.
Why did I start this project? Well, I believe there are no good full view calendar's out there with native Bootstrap support. In fact I could not find even one. A different UI and UX concept approach is also used.
JSON list of events.
You can install it with bower package manager.
$ bower install bootstrap-calendar
Bower will automatically install all dependencies. Then by running
$ bower list --path
You will see list of the files you need to include to your document.
You will need to include the bootstrap css and calendar css. Here is the minimum setup.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Minimum Setup</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="css/bootstrap.min.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="css/calendar.css">
</head>
<body>
<div id="calendar"></div>
<script type="text/javascript" src="js/vendor/jquery-1.9.1.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="js/vendor/underscore-min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="js/calendar.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
var calendar = $("#calendar").calendar(
{
tmpl_path: "/tmpls/",
events_source: function () { return []; }
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
Bootstrap Calendar depends on jQuery and underscore.js is used as a template engine.
For the calendar you only have to include the
calendar.css and
calendar.js files.
If you want to localize your Calendar, it's enough to add this line before including calendar.js:
<script type="text/javascript" src="js/language/xx-XX.js"></script>
Where xx-XX is the language code. When you initializing the calendar, you have to specify this language code:
<script type="text/javascript">
var calendar = $('#calendar').calendar({language: 'xx-XX'});
</script>
To feed the calendar with events you should use
events_source parameter. It may be a function, array or URL. In all cases you have to set it with valid events array.
See events.json.php file for more details.
start and
end contain dates when event starts (inclusive) and ends (exclusive) in Unix timestamp. Classes are
event-important,
event-success,
event-warning,
event-info,
event-inverse and
event-special. This wil change the color of your event indicators.
var calendar = $('#calendar').calendar({events_source: '/api/events.php'});
It will send two parameters by
GET named
from and
to, which will tell you what period is required. You have to return it in JSON structure like this
{
"success": 1,
"result": [
{
"id": 293,
"title": "Event 1",
"url": "http://example.com",
"class": "event-important",
"start": 12039485678000, // Milliseconds
"end": 1234576967000 // Milliseconds
},
...
]
}
You can set events list array directly to
events_source parameter.
var calendar = $('#calendar').calendar({
events_source: [
{
"id": 293,
"title": "Event 1",
"url": "http://example.com",
"class": "event-important",
"start": 12039485678000, // Milliseconds
"end": 1234576967000 // Milliseconds
},
...
]});
Or you can use function. You have to return array of events.
var calendar = $('#calendar').calendar({events_source: function(){
return [
{
"id": 293,
"title": "Event 1",
"url": "http://example.com",
"class": "event-important",
"start": 12039485678000, // Milliseconds
"end": 1234576967000 // Milliseconds
},
...
];
}});
Note that
start and
end dates are in milliseconds, thus you need to divide it by 1000 to get seconds. PHP example.
$start = date('Y-m-d h:i:s', ($_GET['start'] / 1000));
If you have an error you can return
{
"success": 0,
"error": "error message here"
}
Here is the example of PHP script.
<?php
$db = new PDO('mysql:host=localhost;dbname=testdb;charset=utf8', 'username', 'password');
$start = $_REQUEST['from'] / 1000;
$end = $_REQUEST['to'] / 1000;
$sql = sprintf('SELECT * FROM events WHERE `datetime` BETWEEN %s and %s',
$db->quote(date('Y-m-d', $start)), $db->quote(date('Y-m-d', $end)));
$out = array();
foreach($db->query($sql) as $row) {
$out[] = array(
'id' => $row->id,
'title' => $row->name,
'url' => Helper::url($row->id),
'start' => strtotime($row->datetime) . '000',
'end' => strtotime($row->datetime_end) .'000'
);
}
echo json_encode(array('success' => 1, 'result' => $out));
exit;
Another example of PHP script (without connecting with the Database).
<?php
$out = array();
for($i=1; $i<=15; $i++){ //from day 01 to day 15
$data = date('Y-m-d', strtotime("+".$i." days"));
$out[] = array(
'id' => $i,
'title' => 'Event name '.$i,
'url' => Helper::url($id),
'class' => 'event-important',
'start' => strtotime($data).'000'
);
}
echo json_encode(array('success' => 1, 'result' => $out));
exit;
?>
You cannot use the calendar from a local file. The following error will be displayed : Failed to load resource: Origin null is not allowed by Access-Control-Allow-Origin.
Using Ajax with local resources (file:///), is not permited. You will need to deploy this to the web instead.
You can enable a bootstrap modal popup to show when clicking an event instead of redirecting to event.url. To enable boostrap modal, first add the modal html to your page and provide boostrap-calendar with the ID:
<div class="modal hide fade" id="events-modal">
<div class="modal-header">
<button type="button" class="close" data-dismiss="modal" aria-hidden="true">×</button>
<h3 class="modal-title">Event</h3>
</div>
<div class="modal-body" style="height: 400px">
</div>
<div class="modal-footer">
<a href="#" data-dismiss="modal" class="btn">Close</a>
</div>
</div>
and then set:
modal: "#events-modal"
This will enable the modal, and populate it with an iframe with the contents of event.url .
For Bootstrap v3, use
<div class="modal fade" id="events-modal">
<div class="modal-dialog">
<div class="modal-content">
<div class="modal-header">
<button type="button" class="close" data-dismiss="modal" aria-hidden="true">×</button>
<h3 class="modal-title">Event</h3>
</div>
<div class="modal-body" style="height: 400px">
</div>
<div class="modal-footer">
<a href="#" data-dismiss="modal" class="btn">Close</a>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
There are three options for populating the contents of the modal, controlled by the
modal_type option:
event and a reference to the
calendar object.
The modal title can be customized by defining the
modal_title option as a function. This function will receive the event as its only parameter. For example, this could be used to set the title of the modal to the title of the event:
modal_title: function(event) { return event.title }
A calendar set up to use modals would look like this:
$("#calendar").calendar({modal : "#events-modal", modal_type : "ajax", modal_title : function (e) { return e.title }})