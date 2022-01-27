Bootstrap Calendar

A Full view calendar based on Twitter Bootstrap. Please try the demo.

Why did I start this project? Well, I believe there are no good full view calendar's out there with native Bootstrap support. In fact I could not find even one. A different UI and UX concept approach is also used.

Features

How to use

Install

You can install it with bower package manager.

bower install bootstrap-calendar

Bower will automatically install all dependencies. Then by running

$ bower list --path

You will see list of the files you need to include to your document.

Quick setup

You will need to include the bootstrap css and calendar css. Here is the minimum setup.

< html > < head > < title > Minimum Setup </ title > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "css/bootstrap.min.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "css/calendar.css" > </ head > < body > < div id = "calendar" > </ div > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "js/vendor/jquery-1.9.1.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "js/vendor/underscore-min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "js/calendar.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > var calendar = $( "#calendar" ).calendar( { tmpl_path : "/tmpls/" , events_source : function ( ) { return []; } }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Bootstrap Calendar depends on jQuery and underscore.js is used as a template engine. For the calendar you only have to include the calendar.css and calendar.js files. If you want to localize your Calendar, it's enough to add this line before including calendar.js:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "js/language/xx-XX.js" > </ script >

Where xx-XX is the language code. When you initializing the calendar, you have to specify this language code:

< script type = "text/javascript" > var calendar = $( '#calendar' ).calendar({ language : 'xx-XX' }); </ script >

Feed with events

To feed the calendar with events you should use events_source parameter. It may be a function, array or URL. In all cases you have to set it with valid events array.

See events.json.php file for more details.

start and end contain dates when event starts (inclusive) and ends (exclusive) in Unix timestamp. Classes are event-important , event-success , event-warning , event-info , event-inverse and event-special . This wil change the color of your event indicators.

Feed URL

var calendar = $( '#calendar' ).calendar({ events_source : '/api/events.php' });

It will send two parameters by GET named from and to , which will tell you what period is required. You have to return it in JSON structure like this

{ "success" : 1 , "result" : [ { "id" : 293 , "title" : "Event 1" , "url" : "http://example.com" , "class" : "event-important" , "start" : 12039485678000 , "end" : 1234576967000 }, ... ] }

Feed array

You can set events list array directly to events_source parameter.

var calendar = $( '#calendar' ).calendar({ events_source : [ { "id" : 293 , "title" : "Event 1" , "url" : "http://example.com" , "class" : "event-important" , "start" : 12039485678000 , "end" : 1234576967000 }, ... ]});

Feed function

Or you can use function. You have to return array of events.

var calendar = $( '#calendar' ).calendar({ events_source : function ( ) { return [ { "id" : 293 , "title" : "Event 1" , "url" : "http://example.com" , "class" : "event-important" , "start" : 12039485678000 , "end" : 1234576967000 }, ... ]; }});

PHP example

Note that start and end dates are in milliseconds, thus you need to divide it by 1000 to get seconds. PHP example.

$start = date( 'Y-m-d h:i:s' , ($_GET[ 'start' ] / 1000 ));

If you have an error you can return

{ "success" : 0 , "error" : "error message here" }

Here is the example of PHP script.

$db = new PDO( 'mysql:host=localhost;dbname=testdb;charset=utf8' , 'username' , 'password' ); $start = $_REQUEST[ 'from' ] / 1000 ; $end = $_REQUEST[ 'to' ] / 1000 ; $sql = sprintf( 'SELECT * FROM events WHERE `datetime` BETWEEN %s and %s' , $db->quote(date( 'Y-m-d' , $start)), $db->quote(date( 'Y-m-d' , $end))); $out = array (); foreach ($db->query($sql) as $row) { $out[] = array ( 'id' => $row->id, 'title' => $row->name, 'url' => Helper::url($row->id), 'start' => strtotime($row->datetime) . '000' , 'end' => strtotime($row->datetime_end) . '000' ); } echo json_encode( array ( 'success' => 1 , 'result' => $out)); exit ;

Another example of PHP script (without connecting with the Database).

$out = array (); for ($i= 1 ; $i<= 15 ; $i++){ $data = date( 'Y-m-d' , strtotime( "+" .$i. " days" )); $out[] = array ( 'id' => $i, 'title' => 'Event name ' .$i, 'url' => Helper::url($id), 'class' => 'event-important' , 'start' => strtotime($data). '000' ); } echo json_encode( array ( 'success' => 1 , 'result' => $out)); exit ;

Usage warning.

You cannot use the calendar from a local file. The following error will be displayed : Failed to load resource: Origin null is not allowed by Access-Control-Allow-Origin.

Using Ajax with local resources (file:///), is not permited. You will need to deploy this to the web instead.

You can enable a bootstrap modal popup to show when clicking an event instead of redirecting to event.url. To enable boostrap modal, first add the modal html to your page and provide boostrap-calendar with the ID:

< div class = "modal hide fade" id = "events-modal" > < div class = "modal-header" > < button type = "button" class = "close" data-dismiss = "modal" aria-hidden = "true" > × </ button > < h3 class = "modal-title" > Event </ h3 > </ div > < div class = "modal-body" style = "height: 400px" > </ div > < div class = "modal-footer" > < a href = "#" data-dismiss = "modal" class = "btn" > Close </ a > </ div > </ div >

and then set:

modal : "#events-modal"

This will enable the modal, and populate it with an iframe with the contents of event.url .

For Bootstrap v3, use

< div class = "modal fade" id = "events-modal" > < div class = "modal-dialog" > < div class = "modal-content" > < div class = "modal-header" > < button type = "button" class = "close" data-dismiss = "modal" aria-hidden = "true" > × </ button > < h3 class = "modal-title" > Event </ h3 > </ div > < div class = "modal-body" style = "height: 400px" > </ div > < div class = "modal-footer" > < a href = "#" data-dismiss = "modal" class = "btn" > Close </ a > </ div > </ div > </ div > </ div >

Modal content source

There are three options for populating the contents of the modal, controlled by the modal_type option:

iframe (default) - populates modal with iframe, iframe.src set to event.url

(default) - populates modal with iframe, iframe.src set to event.url ajax - gets html from event.url, this is useful when you just have a snippet of html and want to take advantage of styles in the calendar page

- gets html from event.url, this is useful when you just have a snippet of html and want to take advantage of styles in the calendar page template - will render a template (example in tmpls/modal.html) that gets the event and a reference to the calendar object.

Modal title

The modal title can be customized by defining the modal_title option as a function. This function will receive the event as its only parameter. For example, this could be used to set the title of the modal to the title of the event:

modal_title: function ( event ) { return event.title }

A calendar set up to use modals would look like this: