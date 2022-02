Bootstrap Autocomplete

Autocomplete plugin for Bootstrap 4.x and 3.x.

It enhances form input and select field to provide autocomplete/typeahead capabilities.

Documentation

Latest STABLE version: 2.3.7 (2020/08/27) Latest DEVELOPMENT version: 2.4.0dev

Version 2.0.0 and up supports Bootstrap v4.x and old v3.x out of the box.

Try the DEMO!

Bootstrap 4 latest DEV version

Bootstrap 3 latest DEV version

Creating DEV Environment

docker-compose build

The first time install all dependencies with yarn

docker-compose run

Running DEV Environment