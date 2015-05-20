BootstrapAdditions is a CSS extension kit for TwitterBootstrap 3.0+.

It's a spin off from AngularStrap v2 release work.

Documentation and examples

Check the documentation and changelog.

Communication

, open an issue. If you want to contribute, submit a pull request.

Quick start

Install BootstrapAdditions with Bower.

$ bower install bootstrap-additions --save

Include the required libraries is your index.html :

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "bower_components/bootstrap-additions/dist/bootstrap-additions.min.css" >

Developers

Clone the repo, git clone git://github.com/mgcrea/bootstrap-additions.git , download the latest release or install with bower bower install bootstrap-additions --save .

You can build the latest version using gulp .

$ gulp build

You can quickly hack around (the docs) with:

$ gulp serve

Contributing

Please submit all pull requests the against master branch. If your unit test contains JavaScript patches or features, you should include relevant unit tests. Thanks!

Authors

Olivier Louvignes

Copyright and license