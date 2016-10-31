openbase logo
Readme

Maintainer: Gus Esquivel
Plugin Website: http://gesquive.github.io/bootstrap-add-clear
Contributers: Stephen Korecky, scoman81, Steve887, Deividy, zarv1k, grrizzly, adambiggs, Vladekk, denisj, starspoint


About

This project is a fork of Stephen Korecky's "Add Clear" project. It is meant to work as a drop-in replacement when using bootstrap.

Getting Started

How you acquire bootstrap-add-clear is up to you.

Bower

Install with Bower:

bower install bootstrap-add-clear

NPM

Install with NPM:

npm install bootstrap-add-clear

If you are using browserify to bundle, you will have to expose jQuery globally:

entry.js

var $ = require('jquery');
global.jQuery = $;
require('bootstrap-add-clear');

Github

Clone the boostrap-add-clear repository:

git clone git@github.com:gesquive/bootstrap-add-clear.git

Direct Download

Note: bootstrap-add-clear has a dependency on jquery 1.8+ and Bootstrap 3

Available Options

Option Type Default
closeSymbol string
symbolClass string glyphicon glyphicon-remove-circle
wrapperClass string
top number 0
right number 0
returnFocus boolean true
showOnLoad boolean false
clearOnEscape boolean true
hideOnBlur boolean false
zindex number 100
onClear function null

Using Options

$("input").addClear({top : -2, right : 6});

// Example onClear option usage
$(":input").addClear({
  onClear: function(){
    alert("call back!");
  }
});

// Example font awesome icon usage
$(":input").addClear({
    symbolClass: "fa fa-times-circle"
})

