Maintainer: Gus Esquivel
Plugin Website: http://gesquive.github.io/bootstrap-add-clear
Contributers: Stephen Korecky, scoman81, Steve887, Deividy, zarv1k, grrizzly, adambiggs, Vladekk, denisj, starspoint
This project is a fork of Stephen Korecky's "Add Clear" project. It is meant to work as a drop-in replacement when using bootstrap.
How you acquire bootstrap-add-clear is up to you.
Install with Bower:
bower install bootstrap-add-clear
Install with NPM:
npm install bootstrap-add-clear
If you are using browserify to bundle, you will have to expose jQuery globally:
entry.js
var $ = require('jquery');
global.jQuery = $;
require('bootstrap-add-clear');
Clone the boostrap-add-clear repository:
git clone git@github.com:gesquive/bootstrap-add-clear.git
Note: bootstrap-add-clear has a dependency on jquery 1.8+ and Bootstrap 3
|Option
|Type
|Default
|closeSymbol
|string
|symbolClass
|string
|glyphicon glyphicon-remove-circle
|wrapperClass
|string
|top
|number
|0
|right
|number
|0
|returnFocus
|boolean
|true
|showOnLoad
|boolean
|false
|clearOnEscape
|boolean
|true
|hideOnBlur
|boolean
|false
|zindex
|number
|100
|onClear
|function
|null
$("input").addClear({top : -2, right : 6});
// Example onClear option usage
$(":input").addClear({
onClear: function(){
alert("call back!");
}
});
// Example font awesome icon usage
$(":input").addClear({
symbolClass: "fa fa-times-circle"
})