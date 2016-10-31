Maintainer: Gus Esquivel

Plugin Website: http://gesquive.github.io/bootstrap-add-clear

Contributers: Stephen Korecky, scoman81, Steve887, Deividy, zarv1k, grrizzly, adambiggs, Vladekk, denisj, starspoint

About

This project is a fork of Stephen Korecky's "Add Clear" project. It is meant to work as a drop-in replacement when using bootstrap.

Getting Started

How you acquire bootstrap-add-clear is up to you.

Bower

Install with Bower:

bower install bootstrap-add-clear

NPM

Install with NPM:

npm install bootstrap-add-clear

If you are using browserify to bundle, you will have to expose jQuery globally:

entry.js

var $ = require ( 'jquery' ); global.jQuery = $; require ( 'bootstrap-add-clear' );

Github

Clone the boostrap-add-clear repository:

git clone git@github.com:gesquive/bootstrap-add-clear.git

Direct Download

Note: bootstrap-add-clear has a dependency on jquery 1.8+ and Bootstrap 3

Available Options

Option Type Default closeSymbol string symbolClass string glyphicon glyphicon-remove-circle wrapperClass string top number 0 right number 0 returnFocus boolean true showOnLoad boolean false clearOnEscape boolean true hideOnBlur boolean false zindex number 100 onClear function null

Using Options