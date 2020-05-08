Bootstrap Accessibility Plugin, v1.0.6

by the PayPal Accessibility Team

See the Authors section below for more information.

What is it?

This plugin adds accessibility mark-up to the default components of Bootstrap 3 to make them accessible for keyboard and screen reader users. Do not worry, the plugin does not affect the performance or the visual layout of your website. Let the magic remain magic!

Why do I want it?

If you use Bootstrap library (version 3.x) on your website, your pages will now be much more usable and navigable for and by keyboard and screen reader users with no work on your part. Believe us, for this they will thank you! Read on to learn about all the enhancements introduced by this plugin.

How do I get it on my website?

Download and include Bootstrap.js from getbootstrap.com. Download and include the bootstrap accessibility plugin js. Download and include the bootstrap accessibility plugin css to override css styles. Optional: Lazily load the JavaScript plugin after the page is loaded (example). For basic implementation: < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/css/bootstrap.min.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/css/bootstrap-accessibility.css" > < script src = "http://code.jquery.com/jquery.js" > </ script > < script src = "/js/bootstrap.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "/js/bootstrap-accessibility.min.js" > </ script > You can also install it from npm or bower: bower install bootstrapaccessibilityplugin npm install bootstrap-accessibility-plugin

Which components become accessible?

Alert

Tooltip

Popover

Modal dialog

Dropdown menu

Tab panel

Collapse

Carousel

Plugin Live Demo

Feel free to play with the live demo of the components listed above and the Bootstrap Accessibility Plugin in action. Seeing how "accessified" widgets work in this demo will help you verify whether the plugin is installed correctly on your website.

Details

Alert

Add role of Alert to Alert, Warning, and Success Bootstrap Messages. Increase the color contrast. The foreground to background color contrast ratio for the message was too low. Add instructions in message dialog, so that the developer using the alert knows to manage keyboard focus on alert dismissal. Close button now accessible to screen readers.

Tooltip

Add role of Tooltip to tooltip div. Generate a random id, assign it to the tooltip div, and reference it from the Tooltip element with the ARIA attribute "aria-describedby". Remove aria-describedby when the tooltip is hidden.

Popover

Add role of Tooltip to popover div. Generate a random id, assign it to Popover div, and reference it from the Tooltip element with the ARIA attribute "aria-describedby". Remove aria-describedby when the popover is dismissed.

Modal Dialog

Add role of Document to content div inside dialog, so that NVDA can force document mode and read contents inside Dialog. When the Modal is closed, return the focus to the element which opened the dialog. Change the focus outline of close button to visible. Close button now accessible to screen readers.

Dropdown

Add aria-haspopup and and aria-expanded attributes to dropdown toggle link. Dynamically change aria-expanded when the dropdown closes or opens. Focus to first item on activating dropdown. Add ability to open dropdown with spacebar. Close dropdown when tabbing out from dropdown. Change the focus outline of dropdown to visible.

Tab Panel

Add ARIA roles like tablist, presentation, and tab for tabs UL, LI. Add tabIndex, aria-expanded, aria-selected, aria-controls for tab. Add ARIA roles of tabPanel, tabIndex, aria-hidden, and aria-labelledBy for tabPanel. Add keydown event listener for the tab to work with keyboard. Dynamically flip tabIndex, aria-selected, and aria-expanded for tab when it is activated and add aria-hidden to hide the previously visible tab.

Collapse

Add tab role, aria-selected, aria-expanded, aria-controls, and tabIndex for collapse tab. Add ARIA roles of tabPanel, tabIndex, aria-hidden, and aria-labelledBy for collapsible panel. Add role of tabList and aria-multiselectable for collapse container div. Dynamically flip tabIndex, aria-selected, and aria-expanded for tab when it is activated and add aria-hidden to hide the previously visible collapse tabpanel. Add keydown event listener for the collapse component to work with keyboard.

Carousel

Prevent automatic cycling of the carousel. Prevent wrapping to first item on next button navigation or wrapping to last item on previous button navigation. Add role of listbox for carousel div. Add ARIA role of option, aria-selected, and tabIndex for individual carousel items. Add role of button for previous and next anchor links and a hidden screen reader text of "Previous" and "Next". Add keydown event listener for the carousel to work with keyboard. Dynamically change tabIndex and aria-selected property of active and inactive tabs. Remove display:none and hide (offscreen) of the inactive carousel items, so that screen readers can count the total number of carousel items.

You may want to extend the plugin further or change some of the code. Here is how to do it:

Get NodeJS from http://nodejs.org Clone the latest code from https://github.com/paypal/bootstrap-accessibility-plugin.git Go to the root of this project and install Compass and Sass: cd bootstrap-accessibility-plugin sudo gem install compass Install and run grunt: sudo npm install grunt-cli -g npm install grunt To run the examples, initialize the git submodules: git submodule init git submodule update

Feedback and Contributions

Please do not hesitate to open an issue or send a pull request if something doesn't work or you have ideas for improvement. For instructions on how to contribute to this project please read the contribution guide.

Authors

Prem Nawaz Khan, primary developer || https://github.com/mpnkhan || @mpnkhan

Victor Tsaran, project manager, user interaction, testing, documentation || https://github.com/vick08 || @vick08

Dennis Lembree, developer, user interaction, testing || https://github.com/weboverhauls || @dennisl

Srinivasu Chakravarthula, user interaction, testing || @csrinivasu

Cathy O'Connor, design || @cagocon

Related Resources

Bootstrap a11y theme - makes web accessibility easier for Bootstrap developers, a pure LESS/CSS solution.

Copyright and License

Copyright 2019, PayPal under the BSD license.