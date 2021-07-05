openbase logo
b4r

bootstrap-4-react

by Richard Zhang
0.0.59

Bootstrap 4 React components

675

19

Last Commit

8mos ago

1

Package

2

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

bootstrap-4-react

License: MIT

Bootstrap 4 React components.

This library helps render Bootstrap 4 markups in React. Developers can always fall back to Bootstrap original syntaxes for advanced cases.

Get started

npm install --save bootstrap-4-react

Then start adding components, no additional CSS/JS needed.

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { Alert } from 'bootstrap-4-react';

export default class App extends Component {
  render() {
    return <Alert primary>Primary Alert</Alert>
  }
}

Documentation

Documentation is built by bootstrap-4-react itself, check source code

Examples

Rewrite Bootstrap examples in React

bootstrap-4-react site examples

