Bootstrap 4 React components.

This library helps render Bootstrap 4 markups in React. Developers can always fall back to Bootstrap original syntaxes for advanced cases.

Get started

npm install --save bootstrap- 4 -react

Then start adding components, no additional CSS/JS needed.

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { Alert } from 'bootstrap-4-react' ; export default class App extends Component { render() { return < Alert primary > Primary Alert </ Alert > } }

Documentation

Documentation is built by bootstrap-4-react itself, check source code

Examples

Rewrite Bootstrap examples in React