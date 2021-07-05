Bootstrap 4 React components.
This library helps render Bootstrap 4 markups in React. Developers can always fall back to Bootstrap original syntaxes for advanced cases.
npm install --save bootstrap-4-react
Then start adding components, no additional CSS/JS needed.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { Alert } from 'bootstrap-4-react';
export default class App extends Component {
render() {
return <Alert primary>Primary Alert</Alert>
}
}
Documentation is built by
bootstrap-4-react itself, check source code
Rewrite Bootstrap examples in React