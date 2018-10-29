Card component for Bootstrap 3

This package back-ports the visual appearance of cards from Bootstrap 4, to the Sass version of Bootstrap 3. It doesn’t include any of the Flexbox-based columns functionality used in Bootstrap 4, to retain feature parity with Bootstrap 3.

As this project was created to bring the visual appearance of Bootstrap 4 cards to a Bootstrap 3 project, no amendments or additions are planned, so this package is not actively maintained. You are welcome to fork this repository and add any missing functionality, i.e. decks.

Usage

This is meant to be used as a Sass component in your own Sass-based projects. First you will need to import it using (preferably) npm:

$ npm install bootstrap -3 -card

There is also a Bower package registered if you still use that package manager:

bower install bootstrap-3-card

Import the core Bootstrap library (and any other of your own components), and then include this component after:

@ import "variables" ; @ import "node_modules/bootstrap-sass/assets/stylesheets/bootstrap" ; @ import "node_modules/bootstrap-3-card/sass/card" ;

License

Licensed under the MIT License.