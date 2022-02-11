Sleek, intuitive, and powerful front-end framework for faster and easier web development.
Explore Bootstrap docs »
Report bug · Request feature · Themes · Blog
Our default branch is for development of our Bootstrap 5 release. Head to the
v4-dev branch to view the readme, documentation, and source code for Bootstrap 4.
Several quick start options are available:
git clone https://github.com/twbs/bootstrap.git
npm install bootstrap
yarn add bootstrap
composer require twbs/bootstrap:5.1.3
Install-Package bootstrap Sass:
Install-Package bootstrap.sass
Read the Getting started page for information on the framework contents, templates, examples, and more.
Within the download you'll find the following directories and files, logically grouping common assets and providing both compiled and minified variations.
bootstrap/
├── css/
│ ├── bootstrap-grid.css
│ ├── bootstrap-grid.css.map
│ ├── bootstrap-grid.min.css
│ ├── bootstrap-grid.min.css.map
│ ├── bootstrap-grid.rtl.css
│ ├── bootstrap-grid.rtl.css.map
│ ├── bootstrap-grid.rtl.min.css
│ ├── bootstrap-grid.rtl.min.css.map
│ ├── bootstrap-reboot.css
│ ├── bootstrap-reboot.css.map
│ ├── bootstrap-reboot.min.css
│ ├── bootstrap-reboot.min.css.map
│ ├── bootstrap-reboot.rtl.css
│ ├── bootstrap-reboot.rtl.css.map
│ ├── bootstrap-reboot.rtl.min.css
│ ├── bootstrap-reboot.rtl.min.css.map
│ ├── bootstrap-utilities.css
│ ├── bootstrap-utilities.css.map
│ ├── bootstrap-utilities.min.css
│ ├── bootstrap-utilities.min.css.map
│ ├── bootstrap-utilities.rtl.css
│ ├── bootstrap-utilities.rtl.css.map
│ ├── bootstrap-utilities.rtl.min.css
│ ├── bootstrap-utilities.rtl.min.css.map
│ ├── bootstrap.css
│ ├── bootstrap.css.map
│ ├── bootstrap.min.css
│ ├── bootstrap.min.css.map
│ ├── bootstrap.rtl.css
│ ├── bootstrap.rtl.css.map
│ ├── bootstrap.rtl.min.css
│ └── bootstrap.rtl.min.css.map
└── js/
├── bootstrap.bundle.js
├── bootstrap.bundle.js.map
├── bootstrap.bundle.min.js
├── bootstrap.bundle.min.js.map
├── bootstrap.esm.js
├── bootstrap.esm.js.map
├── bootstrap.esm.min.js
├── bootstrap.esm.min.js.map
├── bootstrap.js
├── bootstrap.js.map
├── bootstrap.min.js
└── bootstrap.min.js.map
We provide compiled CSS and JS (
bootstrap.*), as well as compiled and minified CSS and JS (
bootstrap.min.*). Source maps (
bootstrap.*.map) are available for use with certain browsers' developer tools. Bundled JS files (
bootstrap.bundle.js and minified
bootstrap.bundle.min.js) include Popper.
Have a bug or a feature request? Please first read the issue guidelines and search for existing and closed issues. If your problem or idea is not addressed yet, please open a new issue.
Bootstrap's documentation, included in this repo in the root directory, is built with Hugo and publicly hosted on GitHub Pages at https://getbootstrap.com/. The docs may also be run locally.
Documentation search is powered by Algolia's DocSearch. Working on our search? Be sure to set
debug: true in
site/assets/js/search.js.
npm install to install the Node.js dependencies, including Hugo (the site builder).
npm run test (or a specific npm script) to rebuild distributed CSS and JavaScript files, as well as our docs assets.
/bootstrap directory, run
npm run docs-serve in the command line.
http://localhost:9001/ in your browser, and voilà.
Learn more about using Hugo by reading its documentation.
You can find all our previous releases docs on https://getbootstrap.com/docs/versions/.
Previous releases and their documentation are also available for download.
Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.
Moreover, if your pull request contains JavaScript patches or features, you must include relevant unit tests. All HTML and CSS should conform to the Code Guide, maintained by Mark Otto.
Editor preferences are available in the editor config for easy use in common text editors. Read more and download plugins at https://editorconfig.org/.
Get updates on Bootstrap's development and chat with the project maintainers and community members.
irc.libera.chat server, in the
#bootstrap channel.
bootstrap-5).
bootstrap on packages which modify or add to the functionality of Bootstrap when distributing through npm or similar delivery mechanisms for maximum discoverability.
For transparency into our release cycle and in striving to maintain backward compatibility, Bootstrap is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines. Sometimes we screw up, but we adhere to those rules whenever possible.
See the Releases section of our GitHub project for changelogs for each release version of Bootstrap. Release announcement posts on the official Bootstrap blog contain summaries of the most noteworthy changes made in each release. Release planning takes place in a separate project.
Mark Otto
Jacob Thornton
Thanks to BrowserStack for providing the infrastructure that allows us to test in real browsers!
Thanks to Netlify for providing us with Deploy Previews!
Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]
Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]
Code and documentation copyright 2011–2022 the Bootstrap Authors and Twitter, Inc. Code released under the MIT License. Docs released under Creative Commons.
Bootstrap is probably the most iconic framework out there which helped shape (or should I say styled) the modern web as we know it. I have been a web developer for over a decade now and have used Bootstrap for a significant part of it. It was and continues to be the framework that makes the entire process web development so much easier and simpler. Before the introduction of the CSS grid system, Bootstrap's grid layout was probably the single most valuable feature to me, having saved me countless hours of finicking around style-sheets to get just the right column width and page balance. Nowadays though, with the advent of new features within CSS a lot of the core reasons why developers used to go the Bootstrap way is disappearing, Bootstrap still continues to evolve. However, I hope the community starts focusing a bit more on the overall size of the package as it has over the years started to lag a bit behind some of the newer alternatives out there.
Pros: huge community, tonnes of professional templates, themes and plugins (even free ones), relatively easy to use, consistent UI across browsers Cons: strongly tied to jQuery which is totally out of fashion, so much boilerplate it can become slow on larger website, not so easy to make non-trivial customizations to the style and behavior, oh, and did I mention jQuery? Would recommend mostly if you're looking for a quick solution to build a large website with minimal amount of coding
Good ol' Bootstrap. It was the face of the internet for quite some time. I'm not so sure it has as much of a place in the modern web anymore. If you're making anything complicated, you'd use something more modern such as Material UI with React. If you're making something simple, you can get away with using something like Squarespace or Webflow; however, Bootstrap's not gonna die for a loooong time.
I've used Bootstrap earlier in my projects. whenever I wanted to make the frontend responsive and look elegant, I always turned to Bootstrap. But nowadays it has become outdated as mainly it is linked with jQuery. But nevertheless, it has a very large community of developers, great documentation and has a lot of basic styles and components to offer. It's totally upon you; you can choose Bootstrap or TailwindCSS.
There has been a boom with bootstrap but yes time in time many tech has overtaken this mode but still with some of the static websites bootstrap is go to thing for sure. as it provides different containers and set of rows which are defined for web pages and helps to convert the web-page into responsive which could be worked with different layouts. Professional layouts is the key feature and go to when working on small projects saves time and comes with great documentation.