bootstrap

by twbs
5.1.3 (see all)

The most popular HTML, CSS, and JavaScript framework for developing responsive, mobile first projects on the web.

3.7M

GitHub Stars

155K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

1,519

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Bootstrap Component Library, Vanilla JavaScript CSS Framework

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/5
Top Feedback

133Easy to Use
130Great Documentation
80Highly Customizable
56Performant
51Responsive Maintainers
31Slow

Readme

Bootstrap logo

Bootstrap

Sleek, intuitive, and powerful front-end framework for faster and easier web development.
Bootstrap 5

Our default branch is for development of our Bootstrap 5 release. Head to the v4-dev branch to view the readme, documentation, and source code for Bootstrap 4.

Table of contents

Quick start

Several quick start options are available:

  • Download the latest release
  • Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/twbs/bootstrap.git
  • Install with npm: npm install bootstrap
  • Install with yarn: yarn add bootstrap
  • Install with Composer: composer require twbs/bootstrap:5.1.3
  • Install with NuGet: CSS: Install-Package bootstrap Sass: Install-Package bootstrap.sass

Read the Getting started page for information on the framework contents, templates, examples, and more.

Status

What's included

Within the download you'll find the following directories and files, logically grouping common assets and providing both compiled and minified variations.

Download contents 
bootstrap/
├── css/
│   ├── bootstrap-grid.css
│   ├── bootstrap-grid.css.map
│   ├── bootstrap-grid.min.css
│   ├── bootstrap-grid.min.css.map
│   ├── bootstrap-grid.rtl.css
│   ├── bootstrap-grid.rtl.css.map
│   ├── bootstrap-grid.rtl.min.css
│   ├── bootstrap-grid.rtl.min.css.map
│   ├── bootstrap-reboot.css
│   ├── bootstrap-reboot.css.map
│   ├── bootstrap-reboot.min.css
│   ├── bootstrap-reboot.min.css.map
│   ├── bootstrap-reboot.rtl.css
│   ├── bootstrap-reboot.rtl.css.map
│   ├── bootstrap-reboot.rtl.min.css
│   ├── bootstrap-reboot.rtl.min.css.map
│   ├── bootstrap-utilities.css
│   ├── bootstrap-utilities.css.map
│   ├── bootstrap-utilities.min.css
│   ├── bootstrap-utilities.min.css.map
│   ├── bootstrap-utilities.rtl.css
│   ├── bootstrap-utilities.rtl.css.map
│   ├── bootstrap-utilities.rtl.min.css
│   ├── bootstrap-utilities.rtl.min.css.map
│   ├── bootstrap.css
│   ├── bootstrap.css.map
│   ├── bootstrap.min.css
│   ├── bootstrap.min.css.map
│   ├── bootstrap.rtl.css
│   ├── bootstrap.rtl.css.map
│   ├── bootstrap.rtl.min.css
│   └── bootstrap.rtl.min.css.map
└── js/
    ├── bootstrap.bundle.js
    ├── bootstrap.bundle.js.map
    ├── bootstrap.bundle.min.js
    ├── bootstrap.bundle.min.js.map
    ├── bootstrap.esm.js
    ├── bootstrap.esm.js.map
    ├── bootstrap.esm.min.js
    ├── bootstrap.esm.min.js.map
    ├── bootstrap.js
    ├── bootstrap.js.map
    ├── bootstrap.min.js
    └── bootstrap.min.js.map

We provide compiled CSS and JS (bootstrap.*), as well as compiled and minified CSS and JS (bootstrap.min.*). Source maps (bootstrap.*.map) are available for use with certain browsers' developer tools. Bundled JS files (bootstrap.bundle.js and minified bootstrap.bundle.min.js) include Popper.

Bugs and feature requests

Have a bug or a feature request? Please first read the issue guidelines and search for existing and closed issues. If your problem or idea is not addressed yet, please open a new issue.

Documentation

Bootstrap's documentation, included in this repo in the root directory, is built with Hugo and publicly hosted on GitHub Pages at https://getbootstrap.com/. The docs may also be run locally.

Documentation search is powered by Algolia's DocSearch. Working on our search? Be sure to set debug: true in site/assets/js/search.js.

Running documentation locally

  1. Run npm install to install the Node.js dependencies, including Hugo (the site builder).
  2. Run npm run test (or a specific npm script) to rebuild distributed CSS and JavaScript files, as well as our docs assets.
  3. From the root /bootstrap directory, run npm run docs-serve in the command line.
  4. Open http://localhost:9001/ in your browser, and voilà.

Learn more about using Hugo by reading its documentation.

Documentation for previous releases

You can find all our previous releases docs on https://getbootstrap.com/docs/versions/.

Previous releases and their documentation are also available for download.

Contributing

Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.

Moreover, if your pull request contains JavaScript patches or features, you must include relevant unit tests. All HTML and CSS should conform to the Code Guide, maintained by Mark Otto.

Editor preferences are available in the editor config for easy use in common text editors. Read more and download plugins at https://editorconfig.org/.

Community

Get updates on Bootstrap's development and chat with the project maintainers and community members.

  • Follow @getbootstrap on Twitter.
  • Read and subscribe to The Official Bootstrap Blog.
  • Join the official Slack room.
  • Chat with fellow Bootstrappers in IRC. On the irc.libera.chat server, in the #bootstrap channel.
  • Implementation help may be found at Stack Overflow (tagged bootstrap-5).
  • Developers should use the keyword bootstrap on packages which modify or add to the functionality of Bootstrap when distributing through npm or similar delivery mechanisms for maximum discoverability.

Versioning

For transparency into our release cycle and in striving to maintain backward compatibility, Bootstrap is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines. Sometimes we screw up, but we adhere to those rules whenever possible.

See the Releases section of our GitHub project for changelogs for each release version of Bootstrap. Release announcement posts on the official Bootstrap blog contain summaries of the most noteworthy changes made in each release. Release planning takes place in a separate project.

Creators

Mark Otto

Jacob Thornton

Thanks

BrowserStack

Thanks to BrowserStack for providing the infrastructure that allows us to test in real browsers!

Netlify

Thanks to Netlify for providing us with Deploy Previews!

Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Backers

Code and documentation copyright 2011–2022 the Bootstrap Authors and Twitter, Inc. Code released under the MIT License. Docs released under Creative Commons.

100
Sayak Sarkar
Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer.
6 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Slow
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers

Bootstrap is probably the most iconic framework out there which helped shape (or should I say styled) the modern web as we know it. I have been a web developer for over a decade now and have used Bootstrap for a significant part of it. It was and continues to be the framework that makes the entire process web development so much easier and simpler. Before the introduction of the CSS grid system, Bootstrap's grid layout was probably the single most valuable feature to me, having saved me countless hours of finicking around style-sheets to get just the right column width and page balance. Nowadays though, with the advent of new features within CSS a lot of the core reasons why developers used to go the Bootstrap way is disappearing, Bootstrap still continues to evolve. However, I hope the community starts focusing a bit more on the overall size of the package as it has over the years started to lag a bit behind some of the newer alternatives out there.

2
Dhruvkaranriginoommen
Branden Metcalfe
I'm the firestarter
July 8, 2020
Easy to Use
Slow

Pros: huge community, tonnes of professional templates, themes and plugins (even free ones), relatively easy to use, consistent UI across browsers Cons: strongly tied to jQuery which is totally out of fashion, so much boilerplate it can become slow on larger website, not so easy to make non-trivial customizations to the style and behavior, oh, and did I mention jQuery? Would recommend mostly if you're looking for a quick solution to build a large website with minimal amount of coding

2
ghanloharbethropolis
Brian Patton
JS. Node. Open source
July 8, 2020
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

Good ol' Bootstrap. It was the face of the internet for quite some time. I'm not so sure it has as much of a place in the modern web anymore. If you're making anything complicated, you'd use something more modern such as Material UI with React. If you're making something simple, you can get away with using something like Squarespace or Webflow; however, Bootstrap's not gonna die for a loooong time.

2
Abhishek635JPVan
vishal-majhi
7 months ago

I've used Bootstrap earlier in my projects. whenever I wanted to make the frontend responsive and look elegant, I always turned to Bootstrap. But nowadays it has become outdated as mainly it is linked with jQuery. But nevertheless, it has a very large community of developers, great documentation and has a lot of basic styles and components to offer. It's totally upon you; you can choose Bootstrap or TailwindCSS.

4
subhadippal66Cpt-Ghostmxd025rajrgb
Techguy404
8 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

There has been a boom with bootstrap but yes time in time many tech has overtaken this mode but still with some of the static websites bootstrap is go to thing for sure. as it provides different containers and set of rows which are defined for web pages and helps to convert the web-page into responsive which could be worked with different layouts. Professional layouts is the key feature and go to when working on small projects saves time and comes with great documentation.

2
sayak-sarkarwhysorush

