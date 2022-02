Bootsketch : wireframe theme for TWBS3

Bootsketch is a little Bootstrap theme for wireframing web project. Unlike the Bootstrap base theme, Bootsketch provide a sketch render to remove all "design feeling" when we present it to client or during user test.

Demo

Usage

Manually : Just download the repo and use the bootsketch.css locate in build/css/ and build/fonts/ for icons.

With Bower :

bower install bootsketch

Contribution

You will need :

Node -> npm

Bower

and Hologram to regenerate the styleguide

To setup the project :