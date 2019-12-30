This repository has moved to https://github.com/bootprint/bootprint-monorepo/tree/master/packages/bootprint-openapi
Converts a openapi-definition into a static html page
I'm still looking for people to help me with the bootprint project. I have found some new ambitions to make bootprint-openapi the greatest offline documentation generator for OpenAPI specifications. I have started, by releasing the current version as 1.0 to show that it's time to start using semver for versioning.
I have created a Twitter account @bootprintjs that will now be used for announcments and for gathering user feedback. I also plan to setup a blog.
But I might still need your help. I am, for example, certain, that there are greater designers out there than me and I feel that some parts of bootprint-openapi need a redesign. So:
This package contains a template, partials and styles for bootprint to convert OpenAPI-Specifications into a static HTML-page.
This package was formerly known as
bootprint-swagger and has been renamed, because
Swagger-Specification has been renamed to OpenAPI-Specification
In order to use
bootprint-openapi from the command line
you have to install
bootprint and
bootprint-openapi globally:
npm install -g bootprint
npm install -g bootprint-openapi
Check this out: You can now try out the new bootprint-openapi playground. Just paste a OpenAPI-specification and make it readable.
bootprint openapi http://petstore.swagger.io/v2/swagger.json target
The directory "target" should now contain a file
index.html and
main.css which contain a readable
form of the Swagger-Petstore-Example.
For details about command line parameters, please refer to the documentation of Bootprint
bootprint-openapi is just a template-module for
bootprint. That means, it contains
LessCss-file, Handlebars-partials and a
preprocessor that converts
an OpenAPI-Specification into the JSON actually needed by the templates.
If you want to have a single HTML-file, not one HTML and one CSS, you can use substack's html-inline package to generate a self-cotnained file:
npm -g install html-inline
html-inline target/index.html
The does essentially the same, just in a the above command line, just in JavaScript (i.e.
node)
// Load bootprint
require('bootprint')
// Load bootprint-swagger
.load(require('bootprint-openapi'))
// Customize configuration, override any options
.merge({ /* Any other configuration */})
// Specify build source and target
.build('http://petstore.swagger.io/v2/swagger.json', 'target')
// Generate swagger-documentation into "target" directory
.generate()
.done(console.log)
The API of
bootprint-openapi consists of Handlebars-partials that can be overridden and
LessCss-Definitions, that can be adapted.
About 26 Handlebars partials are used to render this openapi-html-page. The following documentation is not final yet and there are a lot of partials without real documentation, but you may already have a look at it: The partials documentation describes the partials in use and the order in which they are called. You can override these partials in a Bootprint configuration file.
bootprint-openapi is published under the MIT-license.
See for details.
Some of the example specs have been provided by contributors who opened issues on github,
those files are in the
test/*-directories.
For release notes, see CHANGELOG.md
See CONTRIBUTING.md.