This repository has moved to https://github.com/bootprint/bootprint-monorepo/tree/master/packages/bootprint-openapi

Converts a openapi-definition into a static html page

Maintainers / Contributors wanted

I'm still looking for people to help me with the bootprint project. I have found some new ambitions to make bootprint-openapi the greatest offline documentation generator for OpenAPI specifications. I have started, by releasing the current version as 1.0 to show that it's time to start using semver for versioning.

I have created a Twitter account @bootprintjs that will now be used for announcments and for gathering user feedback. I also plan to setup a blog.

But I might still need your help. I am, for example, certain, that there are greater designers out there than me and I feel that some parts of bootprint-openapi need a redesign. So:

If you want to start maintaining the module(s), please let me know and I'll give you push access.

I will help you by giving pointers to code-lines that need to be changed for a given feature.

I will try to publish new versions as fast as possible.

I might also give you publishing-rights on npm, although that seems like a large step and I would have to be confident that you don't misuse it.

Overview

This package contains a template, partials and styles for bootprint to convert OpenAPI-Specifications into a static HTML-page.

This package was formerly known as bootprint-swagger and has been renamed, because Swagger-Specification has been renamed to OpenAPI-Specification

Installation

In order to use bootprint-openapi from the command line you have to install bootprint and bootprint-openapi globally:

npm install -g bootprint npm install -g bootprint-openapi

Check this out: You can now try out the new bootprint-openapi playground. Just paste a OpenAPI-specification and make it readable.

Usage

bootprint openapi http://petstore.swagger.io/v2/swagger.json target

The directory "target" should now contain a file index.html and main.css which contain a readable form of the Swagger-Petstore-Example.

For details about command line parameters, please refer to the documentation of Bootprint

bootprint-openapi is just a template-module for bootprint . That means, it contains LessCss-file, Handlebars-partials and a preprocessor that converts an OpenAPI-Specification into the JSON actually needed by the templates.

Create a single file.

If you want to have a single HTML-file, not one HTML and one CSS, you can use substack's html-inline package to generate a self-cotnained file:

npm -g install html- inline html- inline target/ index .html

The does essentially the same, just in a the above command line, just in JavaScript (i.e. node )

require ( 'bootprint' ) .load( require ( 'bootprint-openapi' )) .merge({ }) .build( 'http://petstore.swagger.io/v2/swagger.json' , 'target' ) .generate() .done( console .log)

API

The API of bootprint-openapi consists of Handlebars-partials that can be overridden and LessCss-Definitions, that can be adapted.

Handlebars partials

About 26 Handlebars partials are used to render this openapi-html-page. The following documentation is not final yet and there are a lot of partials without real documentation, but you may already have a look at it: The partials documentation describes the partials in use and the order in which they are called. You can override these partials in a Bootprint configuration file.

License

bootprint-openapi is published under the MIT-license. See for details.

Some of the example specs have been provided by contributors who opened issues on github, those files are in the test/* -directories.

For release notes, see CHANGELOG.md

Contributing guidelines

See CONTRIBUTING.md.