bootpag - dynamic pagination

This jQuery plugin helps you create dynamic pagination with Bootstrap or in any other html pages.

Example

Snippet that dynamic loads number of pages. More examples can be found on project homepage

< p id = "content" > Dynamic page content </ p > < p id = "pagination-here" > </ p >

$( '#pagination-here' ).bootpag({ total : 7 , page : 1 , maxVisible : 5 , leaps : true }).on( "page" , function ( event, num ) { $( "#content" ).html( "Page " + num); $( this ).bootpag({ total : 10 , maxVisible : 10 }); });

License

Plugin available under MIT license (See LICENSE file)

Copyright (c) 2013-2015 botmonster.com