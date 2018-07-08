This jQuery plugin helps you create dynamic pagination with Bootstrap or in any other html pages.
Snippet that dynamic loads number of pages. More examples can be found on project homepage
<p id="content">Dynamic page content</p>
<p id="pagination-here"></p>
$('#pagination-here').bootpag({
total: 7, // total pages
page: 1, // default page
maxVisible: 5, // visible pagination
leaps: true // next/prev leaps through maxVisible
}).on("page", function(event, num){
$("#content").html("Page " + num); // or some ajax content loading...
// ... after content load -> change total to 10
$(this).bootpag({total: 10, maxVisible: 10});
});
Plugin available under MIT license (See LICENSE file)
Copyright (c) 2013-2015 botmonster.com