openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
boo

bootpag

by botmonster
1.0.7 (see all)

BootPag - boostrap dynamic pagination jQuery plugin

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

886

GitHub Stars

531

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Bootstrap Pagination

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

bootpag - dynamic pagination

This jQuery plugin helps you create dynamic pagination with Bootstrap or in any other html pages.

Example

Snippet that dynamic loads number of pages. More examples can be found on project homepage

<p id="content">Dynamic page content</p>
<p id="pagination-here"></p>

$('#pagination-here').bootpag({
    total: 7,          // total pages
    page: 1,            // default page
    maxVisible: 5,     // visible pagination
    leaps: true         // next/prev leaps through maxVisible
}).on("page", function(event, num){
    $("#content").html("Page " + num); // or some ajax content loading...
    // ... after content load -> change total to 10
    $(this).bootpag({total: 10, maxVisible: 10});
});

License

Plugin available under MIT license (See LICENSE file)

Copyright (c) 2013-2015 botmonster.com

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

bt
bootstrap-tableAn extended table to integration with some of the most widely used CSS frameworks. (Supports Bootstrap, Semantic UI, Bulma, Material Design, Foundation, Vue.js)
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
72K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
bp
bootstrap-paginatorBootstrap Paginator is a jQuery plugin that simplifies the rendering of Bootstrap Pagination component. It provides methods to automates the update of the pagination status and also some events to notify the status changes within the component.
GitHub Stars
577
Weekly Downloads
435
sp
super-paginationSuper Pagination for Node.js, Mongoose and Twitter Bootstrap.
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
6

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial