Bootoast 🔥

A Bootstrap Toaster library. Make your toast notifications with Bootstrap 3 or 4 alert s.

Default Settings

bootoast.toast({ message : 'Bootoast!' , type : 'info' , position : 'bottom-center' , icon : null , timeout : null , animationDuration : 300 , dismissible : true });

Options Settings

To use your own settings, take the default example above and replace with your values. You can also remove the keys you will not change.

Option Default Value Descrition message 'Helo!' Any, any, HTML String! type 'info' A raw string that can be any of Bootstrap 3 alert type classes without the alert- preffix. Available types. icon based on choosen type OR undefined An icon following the standard Bootstrap 3 glyphicons name without the glyphicon- preffix. Icons choosen by type. position 'bottom-center' A raw string with two segments of align separated by hypehn follo0wing the pattern: vertical-horizontal . Supported positions. timeout false The time in seconds for hide the notification ( .alert element). If false or 0 , the notification will not auto-hide. dismissible true Shows or hides the dismiss × button. It can be true or false . animationDuration 300 The notification hide animation duration in milliseconds ( ms ).

Supported Types

By default, Bootoast supports all Bootstrap 3 alert types:

info

success

warning

danger See more about Bootsrap alert s.

Supported Positions

Supported Sinonymus top-center top top-left left-top top-right right-top bottom-center bottom bottom-left left-bottom bottom-right right-bottom

Icon Defaults

By default, if it's not defined, it will turn into an icon choosen by the type:

Bootoast type Bootstrap icon warning exclamation-sign success ok-sign danger remove-sign info info-sign

Versioning

Closest as possible to semver (Semantic Versioning).

Good Luck. :-)