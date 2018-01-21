Make your toast notifications with Bootstrap 3 or 4
alerts.
bootoast.toast({
message: 'Bootoast!',
type: 'info',
position: 'bottom-center',
icon: null,
timeout: null,
animationDuration: 300,
dismissible: true
});
To use your own settings, take the default example above and replace with your values. You can also remove the keys you will not change.
|Option
|Default Value
|Descrition
message
'Helo!'
|Any, any, HTML String!
type
'info'
|A raw string that can be any of Bootstrap 3 alert type classes without the
alert- preffix. Available types.
icon
|based on choosen
type OR
undefined
|An icon following the standard Bootstrap 3 glyphicons name without the
glyphicon- preffix. Icons choosen by type.
position
'bottom-center'
|A raw string with two segments of align separated by hypehn follo0wing the pattern:
vertical-horizontal. Supported positions.
timeout
false
|The time in seconds for hide the notification (
.alert element). If
false or
0, the notification will not auto-hide.
dismissible
true
|Shows or hides the dismiss × button. It can be
true or
false.
animationDuration
300
|The notification hide animation duration in milliseconds (
ms).
By default, Bootoast supports all Bootstrap 3 alert types:
info
success
warning
danger
|Supported
|Sinonymus
top-center
top
top-left
left-top
top-right
right-top
bottom-center
bottom
bottom-left
left-bottom
bottom-right
right-bottom
By default, if it's not defined, it will turn into an icon choosen by the type:
|Bootoast type
|Bootstrap icon
|warning
|exclamation-sign
|success
|ok-sign
|danger
|remove-sign
|info
|info-sign
Closest as possible to semver (Semantic Versioning).
Good Luck. :-)