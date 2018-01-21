openbase logo
boo

bootoast

by Luiz Machado
1.0.1 (see all)

Toast 🔥 notifications with Bootstrap CSS.

Overview

Downloads/wk

433

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Bootstrap Notification, Bootstrap Toast

Readme

NPM version NPM downloads License

Codacy Badge Maintainability

Bootoast 🔥

A Bootstrap Toaster library.

Make your toast notifications with Bootstrap 3 or 4 alerts.

Demo!

Default Settings

bootoast.toast({
    message: 'Bootoast!',
    type: 'info',
    position: 'bottom-center',
    icon: null,
    timeout: null,
    animationDuration: 300,
    dismissible: true
});

Options Settings

To use your own settings, take the default example above and replace with your values. You can also remove the keys you will not change.

OptionDefault ValueDescrition
message'Helo!'Any, any, HTML String!
type'info'A raw string that can be any of Bootstrap 3 alert type classes without the alert- preffix. Available types.
iconbased on choosen type OR undefinedAn icon following the standard Bootstrap 3 glyphicons name without the glyphicon- preffix. Icons choosen by type.
position'bottom-center'A raw string with two segments of align separated by hypehn follo0wing the pattern: vertical-horizontal. Supported positions.
timeoutfalseThe time in seconds for hide the notification (.alert element). If false or 0, the notification will not auto-hide.
dismissibletrueShows or hides the dismiss × button. It can be true or false.
animationDuration300The notification hide animation duration in milliseconds (ms).

Supported Types

By default, Bootoast supports all Bootstrap 3 alert types:

Supported Positions

SupportedSinonymus
top-centertop
top-leftleft-top
top-rightright-top
bottom-centerbottom
bottom-leftleft-bottom
bottom-rightright-bottom

Icon Defaults

By default, if it's not defined, it will turn into an icon choosen by the type:

Bootoast typeBootstrap icon
warningexclamation-sign
successok-sign
dangerremove-sign
infoinfo-sign

Versioning

Closest as possible to semver (Semantic Versioning).

Good Luck. :-)

